Advertisement
California

Check your mirrors: CHP announces 1-day crackdown on speeding drivers

California Highway Patrol officers conduct a traffic stop in San Francisco.
California Highway Patrol officers conduct a traffic stop in San Francisco in October.
(Nathan Weyland / Associated Press)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

The California Highway Patrol is cracking down on speeders on the state’s roads between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, the agency announced.

The enforcement period started at 6 a.m. Tuesday and ends at 5:59 p.m. Wednesday, according to a CHP news release.

Officers will pull over vehicles that are speeding or driving unsafely, officials said.

“Speeding continues to be one of the leading causes of serious and fatal crashes on California’s roadways,” CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said in the release. “When drivers choose to exceed safe speeds, they reduce their ability to react and increase the risk for everyone on the road. Slowing down is one of the simplest steps that drivers can take to protect themselves and others.”

Advertisement
Los Angeles, CA, Monday, November 24, 2025 Traffic coming and going from downtown LA on the 110 freeway. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

California

Slow down, Speed Racer: New California program could impose strictest penalty on motorists

California drivers who are caught motoring at speeds of more than 100 mph will now face disciplinary actions imposed by the Department of Motor Vehicles — including potentially losing their driving privileges.

In 2025, CHP issued more than 491,000 citations for speed-related violations. Based on preliminary data from the CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, more than 110,000 crashes resulted from unsafe speeds, leading to more than 400 deaths and injuring more than 68,000 people, the agency said.

In December, the CHP and the Department of Motor Vehicles launched a pilot program that fast-tracks removing drivers who exceed 100 mph in speed, according to the release.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement