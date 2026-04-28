Check your mirrors: CHP announces 1-day crackdown on speeding drivers

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The California Highway Patrol is cracking down on speeders on the state’s roads between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, the agency announced.

The enforcement period started at 6 a.m. Tuesday and ends at 5:59 p.m. Wednesday, according to a CHP news release.

Officers will pull over vehicles that are speeding or driving unsafely, officials said.

“Speeding continues to be one of the leading causes of serious and fatal crashes on California’s roadways,” CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said in the release. “When drivers choose to exceed safe speeds, they reduce their ability to react and increase the risk for everyone on the road. Slowing down is one of the simplest steps that drivers can take to protect themselves and others.”

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California Slow down, Speed Racer: New California program could impose strictest penalty on motorists California drivers who are caught motoring at speeds of more than 100 mph will now face disciplinary actions imposed by the Department of Motor Vehicles — including potentially losing their driving privileges.

In 2025, CHP issued more than 491,000 citations for speed-related violations. Based on preliminary data from the CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, more than 110,000 crashes resulted from unsafe speeds, leading to more than 400 deaths and injuring more than 68,000 people, the agency said.

In December, the CHP and the Department of Motor Vehicles launched a pilot program that fast-tracks removing drivers who exceed 100 mph in speed, according to the release.