One of the world’s most prolific cocaine traffickers is captured in San Diego, federal officials say

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A man accused of leading one of the world’s most prolific cocaine trafficking organizations has been arrested in San Diego, according to federal prosecutors.

Eugenio Dario Molina-Lopez, 61, also known as Dan Dario or Molis, is alleged to be the leader of Los Huistas, a drug-trafficking organization based in northwest Guatemala near the Mexican border, prosecutors said. He made his initial court appearance Thursday and pleaded not guilty.

The arrest is tied to Operation Guerrilla Unit, a multi-year investigation led by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, federal prosecutors in San Diego and law enforcement partners in Guatemala and Mexico. The investigation targeted Molina-Lopez, the organization, and a network of high-level cocaine suppliers operating across several countries, authorities said.

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“Cartel leaders don’t get to write the end of their stories,” said Adam Gordon, the top federal prosecutor for the Southern District of California.

Los Huistas was responsible for coordinating large-scale cocaine shipments across international borders and was one of the most prolific cocaine traffickers on the globe, prosecutors said.

Molina-Lopez was originally charged in a 2019 federal indictment with conspiracy to distribute cocaine intended for importation to the United States and conspiracy to distribute cocaine on board a vessel.

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In 2022, the U.S. State Department offered a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to his arrest.

Molina-Lopez faces a potential maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10-million fine if convicted, according to prosecutors. A motion hearing and trial setting is scheduled for May 11.