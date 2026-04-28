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One of the world’s most prolific cocaine traffickers is captured in San Diego, federal officials say

A flyer with a man's face is labeled "Captured."
(Justice Department)
Los Angeles Times intern Cierra Morgan
By Cierra Morgan
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A man accused of leading one of the world’s most prolific cocaine trafficking organizations has been arrested in San Diego, according to federal prosecutors.

Eugenio Dario Molina-Lopez, 61, also known as Dan Dario or Molis, is alleged to be the leader of Los Huistas, a drug-trafficking organization based in northwest Guatemala near the Mexican border, prosecutors said. He made his initial court appearance Thursday and pleaded not guilty.

The arrest is tied to Operation Guerrilla Unit, a multi-year investigation led by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, federal prosecutors in San Diego and law enforcement partners in Guatemala and Mexico. The investigation targeted Molina-Lopez, the organization, and a network of high-level cocaine suppliers operating across several countries, authorities said.

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“Cartel leaders don’t get to write the end of their stories,” said Adam Gordon, the top federal prosecutor for the Southern District of California.

U.S. Attorney's Office Central District of California, 312 N Spring Street Los Angeles, CA 90012

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Five men are facing a host of charges related to the sale of narcotics and firearms known as ‘ghost guns.’

Los Huistas was responsible for coordinating large-scale cocaine shipments across international borders and was one of the most prolific cocaine traffickers on the globe, prosecutors said.

Molina-Lopez was originally charged in a 2019 federal indictment with conspiracy to distribute cocaine intended for importation to the United States and conspiracy to distribute cocaine on board a vessel.

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In 2022, the U.S. State Department offered a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to his arrest.

Molina-Lopez faces a potential maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10-million fine if convicted, according to prosecutors. A motion hearing and trial setting is scheduled for May 11.

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Cierra Morgan

Cierra Morgan is an intern for the Los Angeles Times, covering breaking news. Originally from Queens, N.Y., she recently graduated from USC with a dual degree in journalism and health and human sciences. Previously she covered a wide range of topics including politics and healthcare policies, focusing on childhood cancer advocacy. Her work focuses on bringing attention to underserved communities. Outside of journalism she enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and trying out a new book.

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