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Homicide detectives investigating death of man found in San Marino

A death investigation centered around a silver sedan in San Marino on Tuesday.
(KTLA)
Salvador Hernandez. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Salvador Hernandez
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Homicide detectives are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in San Marino Tuesday morning, officials said.

San Marino Police were called to the 1900 block of Los Robles Avenue, a residential neighborhood, at 2:34 a.m., where a man was found unresponsive.

Details of where the man was found, or if he appeared injured, were not immediately released by law enforcement officials.

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The unidentified man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Images from KTLA showed police in the area searching a silver vehicle, which was parked on a red curb. Video from the area showed the rear passenger’s side door of the four-door sedan, as well as the trunk, opened. Several items appeared to be strewn about on the car’s hood and the sidewalk.

San Marino Police closed Los Robles Avenue between Monterey Road and Wilson Avenue due to the investigation.

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Sheriff’s Department homicide investigators are assisting the San Marino Police Department in the investigation. San Marino Police referred questions about the incident to Sheriff Department officials.

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Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

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