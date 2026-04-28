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Woman dies aboard a Carnival cruise ship near Catalina Island

A cruise ship heading out to sea
The Carnival Radiance cruise ship heads out to sea from Long Beach in 2023.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Grace Toohey.
By Grace Toohey
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A woman aboard a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Southern California died Monday after officials say she fell off her room’s balcony and landed on a deck below.

The woman, who was not identified, had been traveling with family members, who alerted the crew of the incident, Julie Leonardi, a spokesperson for Carnival Cruise Line, said in a statement. Leonardi did not immediately respond to questions about the cruise’s itinerary, but said the woman’s family was able to depart the ship and return home.

They had been aboard the Carnival Firenze, one of the company’s major cruise ships known for its Italian-themed amenities.

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Long Beach, CA - February 17: An aerial view of the Carnival Radiance, a Destiny-class cruise ship, as it heads out to sea in Long Beach at sunset Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

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Vacaville nurse Diana Sanders sued Carnival Corp., alleging she was served at least 14 drinks before she fell and was injured. She won a $300,000 verdict.

“Carnival’s Care Team is supporting the guest’s family, and our thoughts and prayers are with them and their loved one,” Leonardi said.

Law enforcement came aboard the ship while it was docked at Catalina Island on Monday to “collect information,” Leonardi said, a process that she called customary.

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Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

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