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California

Your guide to the L.A. Unified Board of Education District 2 race: Rocío Rivas vs. Raquel Zamora

Map of L.A. Unified Board of Education District 2
(Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Howard Blume
By Howard Blume
Staff Writer Follow
  • Incumbent Rocío Rivas and challenger Raquel Zamora compete June 2 for LAUSD Board District 2 seat overseeing nation’s second-largest school system.
  • The race unfolds as district confronts superintendent under FBI investigation, declining enrollment, potential strike and incomplete academic recovery from pandemic.
  • Candidates diverge sharply on school police, Supt. Carvalho’s future and charter schools — reflecting competing visions for the troubled district.
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Three seats — two contested — are on the June 2 primary ballot for the seven-member Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education.

The nation’s second-largest school system, with about 390,000 students, faces evolving challenges and uncertainties that could alter the direction of the district for years.

In mid-April L.A. Unified officials barely averted a strike by agreeing to significant employee raises, rescinding about 200 layoffs and agreeing to hundreds of new hires of counselors, school psychologists and other student support staff. The contracts with three district unions, including teachers, will cost nearly $1.2 billion a year, and board members now must find a way to pay for them amid budget pressures.

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Standardized test scores have trended upward since the nadir of the COVID-19 pandemic, recovering faster than the state average, but the pace remains too incremental for critics.

The future of L.A. schools Supt. Alberto Carvalho is uncertain. He’s on paid administrative leave following FBI raids of his San Pedro home and downtown office. At least part of the investigation centers on a failed chatbot project that was supposed to revolutionize and individualize education.

Carvalho said he’s done nothing wrong and would like to return to work. If he does not return — and cannot serve out his new four-year contract — board members would select a superintendent.

L.A. Unified also faces declining enrollment — which reduces state funding and increases pressure to save money by closing many campuses.

Heightened federal immigration enforcement also has affected enrollment and attendance while creating anxiety that spills over into the classroom. Officials responded by declaring L.A. Unified a sanctuary district — both for immigrants and for the LGBTQ+ community, which also has been a target of some conservative groups.

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Carvalho’s central focus on improving test scores has led to increased tutoring, repeated diagnostic measures and phonics training. In addition, the district put a successful school bond on the ballot to continue renovations, worked to lower student absenteeism and emphasized greener campuses.

The board majority consists of candidates elected with the endorsement of the powerful teachers union — United Teachers Los Angeles. This election will not change that balance because five seats are held by union-friendly incumbents. But the outcome will determine whether UTLA can further strengthen its hand or whether other constituencies will gain a measure of power at the union’s expense.

UTLA is the most reliable funder of school board campaigns — and the union’s spending is not controlled by candidates.

Also exerting influence in recent elections has been the district’s other largest union: Local 99 of Service Employees International Union. It represents some 30,000 bus drivers, teacher aides, custodians, gardeners, cafeteria workers and technical support staff. This union has yet to endorse candidates.

A potential but diminished source of election-funding firepower would be charter school advocates — who once routinely outspent the unions.
Retired businessman Bill Bloomfield — a charter school ally who makes his own calls about whom to support — has been a big spender inrecent elections, typically as a counter to teachers-union-endorsed candidates. He has not committed to being involved in this school board election cycle.

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The material below was assembled through reporting and surveys provided to candidates. Some responses are paraphrased for clarity or condensed for brevity.

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Where is the district?

District 2 covers an area that includes downtown and expands outward to Los Feliz, Highland Park, Chinatown, Little Tokyo, Boyle Heights, East L.A., El Sereno, Lincoln Heights, Montecito Heights and Cypress Park. Voters who live in the district cast ballots in this race.

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Who are the candidates?

Rocío Rivas, 52, is the incumbent and Raquel Zamora, 44, a teacher and counselor, is the challenger.

Both attended the March 18 union rally in downtown L.A. that was intended to pressure district officials into accepting union demands. Neither spoke. Both are parents of a child attending L.A. Unified schools.

Before joining the board in 2022, Rivas worked as a senior policy deputy to then-Board President Jackie Goldberg. Rivas also has worked in the district’s charter school office and focused on education research while earning her master’s and doctorate.

Zamora teaches English in the L.A. Unified adult school and also works for the district as an attendance counselor. In her 20-year L.A. Unified career, she taught high school students working to catch up on missing credits and also worked as a mental health therapist for victims of crime and as a foster care social worker.

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Zamora ran unsuccessfully for the City Council in 2020.

Both candidates are Democrats and share many similar positions. This guide will focus on key policy differences.

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Where they stand on Supt. Carvalho

Zamora: “Supt. Carvalho has undeniably been a visible and energetic leader, and I respect the academic progress the district made during his tenure.” However, “our community deserves full transparency and confidence in its leadership, and our students deserve a superintendent who can focus solely on their needs — without the cloud of federal scrutiny. For these reasons, if elected to the LAUSD School Board, I would make a motion to remove Superintendent Carvalho from his position.”

Rivas: “Supt. Carvalho has led the district during a period of academic progress, expanding student supports and protecting immigrant students and families ... As facts are presented, the Board will take appropriate action in the best interest of students.”

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Where they stand on school police and safety

In 2020, amid activists calling to defund police in the immediate wake of the killing of George Floyd, a narrow L.A. Unified board majority cut school police funding by 35%. Officers shifted entirely to neighborhood patrols, providing a short-term campus presence only during a security alert.

Rivas has attended and spoken at rallies by students and activists who called for the elimination of school police. At one rally she applauded the efforts of activists but stopped short of saying she would fight to defund school police.

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Recent budgets supported by Rivas essentially have frozen or modestly reduced school police staffing levels. On her candidate survey, Rivas said “a small portion of funding should be eliminated and reallocated.”

Zamora has sided with pro-police parent organizers who have collected more than 5,000 signatures in support of maintaining the department and returning officers to campus duties. Zamora supports giving middle and high school communities the option to have an officer on campus at least part-time. That position could require a larger police budget and likely the hiring of more officers.

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Where they stand on charter schools

Charter schools are privately operated public schools that compete for students with district-run campuses. Most charters are nonunion, but some of the largest individual charters and charter groups in L.A. Unified are unionized.

Rivas has been consistently critical of charter schools. She has maintained that the needs of traditional schools must take precedence over those of charters. This position is popular with district teachers and parents of students at district-run schools but is contradicted by state law, which puts the needs of students at both kinds of schools at equal priority.

These equal-treatment laws were established during a period when charter supporters had more political influence. The laws include a legal right for charters to share local public school campuses at reasonable cost, which Rivas has criticized.

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On her candidate survey, Rivas said “on campus sharing and new approvals, I support clear, consistent policies that prioritize the impact on neighborhood public schools. Given declining enrollment and fiscal constraints, we must use public resources responsibly and protect schools that are improving or stabilizing, especially in high-need communities.”

Zamora has a more middle-ground position on charters, noting that they are supposed to be more nimble in offering innovative practices.

“I understand the sentiments and concerns,” she said, “however, I strongly believe in better public schools, which always includes charters and innovative practices.”

She added that charters as well as a range of district programs offer valuable choices for families.

“No longer is education a monopoly, but rather a competition for families to select the best programs for their child, such as Dual Language Programs, Career Pathways, and so on,” she said. “We need to track successful academic data and support schools that are struggling. I want all public schools to succeed.”

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Who has endorsed each candidate

Among the LAUSD unions and Democratic Party arms that have endorsed, including the powerful teachers union, Rivas is the choice.

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Past coverage

Los Angeles, CA - March 10: Locke high school Greendot charter, which is in danger of not being renewed looks on on as new acting superintendent Andres Chait attends a LAUSD board meeting on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

California

Carvalho probe looms over LAUSD meeting as labor talks, charter renewal demand attention

Despite an FBI probe of Supt. Carvalho, business continued at LAUSD, with a charter school denial, key labor deals and a pro-immigrant resolution.

Los Angeles, CA - January 14: Incoming Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho addresses a press conference at Elysian Heights Elementary Arts Magnet on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Irfan Khan)

California

LAUSD Supt. Alberto Carvalho placed on paid leave following FBI raid of home, office

The LAUSD school board moved quickly to put Supt. Alberto Carvalho on paid administrative leave two days after the FBI raided his home and office.

Los Angeles, CA - August 14: Hollywood High School on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. Los Angeles Unfied Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho asks questions of students during the junior science class of teacher Alycia Escobedo on the first day of school at Hollywood High School Thursday morning. (Al Seib / For the Los Angeles Times)

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How did LAUSD students measure up to district goals? The wins, shortfalls and 2026 plan

LAUSD test scores improved more than statewide results, but academic achievement is falling short of internal goals. Should the targets be easier?

Los Angeles, California-Dec. 14, 2021- Incoming Los Angeles School District Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho is welcomed by the Los Angeles Unified School Board at a press conference on Dec. 14, 2021 during which Carvalho took questions from the media. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

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L.A. school board races like no other in recent memory: less spending, little mudslinging

L.A. school board elections have been nasty and expensive, but not so much this time. Still, mega-donor Bill Bloomfield isn’t taking any chances.

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All LAUSD races

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How and where to vote

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Howard Blume

Howard Blume covers education for the Los Angeles Times. He’s won the top investigative reporting prize from the L.A. Press Club and print Journalist of the Year from the L.A. Society of Professional Journalists chapter. He recently retired “Deadline L.A.,” a past honoree for best public-affairs radio program, which he produced and co-hosted on KPFK-FM (90.7) for 15 years. He teaches tap dancing and has two superior daughters.

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