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California

Your guide to the L.A. Unified Board of Education District 6 race: Incumbent Kelly Gonez is unopposed

map of LAUSD Board of Education District 6
(Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Howard Blume
By Howard Blume
Staff Writer Follow
  • Incumbent Kelly Gonez has no opponent on the ballot in the June 2 primary for the LAUSD Board District 6 seat in the nation’s second-largest school system.
  • The race unfolds as the district confronts a superintendent under FBI investigation, declining enrollment, a potential strike and ongoing academic recovery from the pandemic.
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Three seats are on the June 2 primary ballot for the seven-member Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education, but the District 6 race is essentially a foregone conclusion: The only name on the ballot is two-term incumbent Kelly Gonez.

The nation’s second-largest school system, with close to 400,000 students, faces evolving challenges and uncertainties that could alter the direction of the district for years.

In mid-April L.A. Unified officials barely averted a strike by agreeing to significant employee raises, rescinding about 200 layoffs and agreeing to hundreds of new hires of counselors, school psychologists and other student support staff. The contracts with three district unions, including teachers, will cost nearly $1.2 billion a year, and board members now must find a way to pay for them amid budget pressures.

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Standardized test scores have trended upward since the nadir of the COVID-19 pandemic, recovering faster than the state average, but the pace remains too incremental for critics.

The future of L.A. schools Supt. Alberto Carvalho is uncertain. He’s on paid administrative leave following FBI raids of his San Pedro home and downtown office. At least part of the investigation centers on a failed chatbot project that was supposed to revolutionize and individualize education.

Carvalho said he’s done nothing wrong and would like to return to work. If he does not return — and cannot serve out his new four-year contract — board members would select a superintendent.

L.A. Unified also faces declining enrollment — which reduces state funding and increases pressure to save money by closing many campuses.

Heightened federal immigration enforcement also has affected enrollment and attendance while creating anxiety that spills over into the classroom. Officials responded by declaring L.A. Unified a sanctuary district — both for immigrants and for the LGBTQ+ community, which also has been a target of some conservative groups.

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Carvalho’s central focus on improving test scores has led to increased tutoring, repeated diagnostic measures and phonics training. In addition, the district put a successful school bond on the ballot to continue renovations, worked to lower student absenteeism and emphasized greener campuses.

The board majority consists of candidates elected with the endorsement of the powerful teachers union — United Teachers Los Angeles. This election will not change that balance because five seats are held by union-friendly incumbents. But the outcome will determine whether UTLA can further strengthen its hand or whether other constituencies will gain a measure of power at that union’s expense.

The material below was assembled through reporting and a survey provided to Gonez. Some responses are paraphrased for clarity or condensed for brevity.

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Where is the district?

District 6 stretches across the east San Fernando Valley taking in Sylmar, San Fernando, Mission Hills, Pacoima, Arleta, North Hills East, Panorama City, Sun Valley, North Hollywood, Toluca Lake, Shadow Hills, Lake View Terrace, Sunland and Tujunga.

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Who is the candidate?

LAUSD Board Member Kelly Gonez.
(Courtney Lindberg)

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Before being elected to the school board in 2017, Gonez, 37, taught for five years in local schools. She also served as a Democratic appointee in the Dept. of Education during the Obama administration. She’s the parent of children ages 7, 5 and 3 — who attend district schools.

Gonez is a Democrat and has been an outspoken critic of the Trump administration and its aggressive immigration enforcement. Her priorities have included early education expansion, school greening improvements, literacy through phonics training, protecting immigrant students and focusing more budget resources on the highest-need schools.

“The East Valley has been hit harder by federal immigration enforcement than almost anywhere else in Los Angeles,” Gonez said. “My first priority is making sure every child can walk through their school doors without fear. That means continuing to affirm LAUSD as a sanctuary district, getting Know Your Rights resources into families’ hands, and ensuring our campuses are trusted community centers, not places where fear stands between a child and their education.”

A write-in candidate cannot earn write-in votes unless that candidate has either turned in 500 petition signatures to become eligible for votes or paid a $300 filing fee. Either way, it is too late for that candidate’s name to appear on the ballot.

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Where Gonez stands on Supt. Carvalho

“Supt. Carvalho led LAUSD through an extraordinarily difficult period, including a global pandemic, historic budget uncertainty and sustained federal hostility toward public education. Under his leadership the district made real academic gains, and I worked closely with him on priorities I care deeply about,” she said.

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All the same, she voted with other board members to put him on paid administrative after the FBI raids “because our students, educators and families need stable, focused leadership right now, and the uncertainty created by an active federal investigation made that continuity impossible while he remained in the role.”

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Where Gonez stands on school police and safety

In 2020, amid activists’ calls to defund police after the killing of George Floyd, a narrow L.A. Unified board majority, including Gonez, cut school police funding by 35%. Officers shifted entirely to neighborhood patrols, providing a short-term campus presence only during a security alert.

Recent budgets supported by Gonez essentially have frozen or modestly reduced school police staffing levels. On her candidate survey, Gonez said “a small portion of funding should be eliminated and reallocated.”

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Where Gonez stands on charter schools

Charter schools are privately operated public schools that compete with district-run campuses for students. Most charters are nonunion, but some of the largest individual charters and charter groups in L.A. Unified are unionized.

Gonez won office in large measure because of campaign support from charter-school advocates. Since then, she has gravitated somewhat toward teacher-union positions on various issues, and the union endorsed her for reelection in 2022. The union has not posted an endorsement of Gonez for this election, although she claims this endorsement on her campaign website.

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Charter advocates — who are in a weaker position financially — have accepted Gonez‘s middle-road positioning. The California Charter Schools Assn. has not endorsed in the Board of Education contests.

“I have voted to close charter schools that were not delivering for students, including schools in my own district,” Gonez said. “I have also opposed unregulated charter expansion and will continue to do so, particularly in this time of declining birthrates and families being priced out of Los Angeles.”

She said she shares the concern over potential negative impacts when a charter uses space on a district-operated campus.

“In my community, when there have been issues with co-locations, we have often been successful in working to resolve those issues collaboratively and in a way that protects our district programs,” she said.

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Past coverage

Los Angeles, CA - March 10: Locke high school Greendot charter, which is in danger of not being renewed looks on on as new acting superintendent Andres Chait attends a LAUSD board meeting on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

California

Carvalho probe looms over LAUSD meeting as labor talks, charter renewal demand attention

Despite an FBI probe of Supt. Carvalho, business continued at LAUSD, with a charter school denial, key labor deals and a pro-immigrant resolution.

Los Angeles, CA - January 14: Incoming Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho addresses a press conference at Elysian Heights Elementary Arts Magnet on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Irfan Khan)

California

LAUSD Supt. Alberto Carvalho placed on paid leave following FBI raid of home, office

The LAUSD school board moved quickly to put Supt. Alberto Carvalho on paid administrative leave two days after the FBI raided his home and office.

Los Angeles, CA - August 14: Hollywood High School on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. Los Angeles Unfied Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho asks questions of students during the junior science class of teacher Alycia Escobedo on the first day of school at Hollywood High School Thursday morning. (Al Seib / For the Los Angeles Times)

California

How did LAUSD students measure up to district goals? The wins, shortfalls and 2026 plan

LAUSD test scores improved more than statewide results, but academic achievement is falling short of internal goals. Should the targets be easier?

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All LAUSD races

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How and where to vote

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Howard Blume

Howard Blume covers education for the Los Angeles Times. He’s won the top investigative reporting prize from the L.A. Press Club and print Journalist of the Year from the L.A. Society of Professional Journalists chapter. He recently retired “Deadline L.A.,” a past honoree for best public-affairs radio program, which he produced and co-hosted on KPFK-FM (90.7) for 15 years. He teaches tap dancing and has two superior daughters.

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