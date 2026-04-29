D4vd murder case hearing will determine how soon evidence could spill into public view

The singer David Anthony Burke, known by the stage name D4vd, appears in L.A. County Superior Court April 20 on charges alleging he murdered a 14-year-old girl.

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Evidence in the murder case against the singer D4vd — who is charged with the brutal killing of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez — could become public as soon as Friday, depending on the outcome of a hearing scheduled for this afternoon in downtown Los Angeles.

David Anthony Burke, 21, was charged with murder, continuous sex abuse of a minor and mutilating a corpse earlier this month after Los Angeles police stormed a Hollywood Hills home and arrested him. He pleaded not guilty last week.

The singer has long been linked to Hernandez’s disappearance and death, after her badly decomposed body was found in the trunk of a Tesla he owned at a Hollywood tow yard last September. Authorities said Hernandez was last seen at Burke’s Hollywood residence on April 23, 2025.

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Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman said last week that Burke killed the 14-year-old because she threatened to expose the fact that he’d been sexually abusing her for nearly a year. An autopsy report made public last week revealed Hernandez died from a pair of stab wounds. Her body was dismembered when police found it in the trunk and two of her fingers had been amputated, the report said.

Burke‘s lead defense attorney, Blair Berk, said she does not believe the prosecution’s case can hold up to scrutiny and pushed for an immediate preliminary hearing during his initial court appearance.

Defendants have a right to a preliminary hearing, in which a judge determines whether prosecutors have enough evidence to bring a case to trial, within 10 business days. The standard for prosecutors to prevail at a preliminary hearing is merely probable cause, far lower than the “beyond a reasonable doubt” needed to win a conviction at trial.

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Deputy Dist. Atty. Beth Silverman said prosecutors have a trove of evidence to turn over, including the results of a wiretap and searches of Burke’s cellphone and iCloud accounts, which prosecutors allege turned up “a significant amount of child pornography.”

Experts have questioned Berk’s rushing tactics. She has publicly grilled Silverman about needing access to more discovery materials, and the medical examiner’s report detailing how Hernandez died was not available to her until last week. Prosecutors also convened three secret grand juries between November 2025 and February 2026 to collect evidence against Burke, according to Silverman. Transcripts from those hearings were under seal as of last week.

If Burke does not agree to waive time requirements surrounding his preliminary hearing, it would start this Friday. Silverman has said a preliminary hearing in the case could last up to five days.