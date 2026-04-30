Pasadena school whooping cough outbreak infects 4

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Pasadena is investigating a pertussis outbreak at the Don Benito Fundamental School that has so far infected four, officials said Wednesday.

Symptoms of pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, resemble a cold, with a cough that usually worsens over weeks and can cause gasping, vomiting and difficulty breathing, the Pasadena Public Health Department said in a statement announcing the outbreak.

“Given elevated pertussis activity in the community, [the Pasadena Public Health Department] urges residents to ensure they are up to date on pertussis vaccines, consult their health care provider if they develop a persistent cough or respiratory illness, and stay home when sick to help prevent further spread,” the department said.

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The disease is highly contagious and spreads through coughing or close contact with someone who is sick. It takes five to 21 days after exposure for symptoms to appear. The Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis vaccine can prevent infections and reduce the likelihood of severe disease.

Don Benito Fundamental School is an elementary school in the Pasadena Unified School District with about 350 students this school year.

Pertussis cases have surged in California in recent years, after falling dramatically during the core years of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to California Department of Public Health data. There were 2,442 cases reported statewide last year and 2,912 in 2024. In 2021, only 194 cases were reported statewide.