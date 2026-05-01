Your guide to the California Congressional District 27 race: Santa Clarita and the Antelope Valley

After narrowly defeating a Republican incumbent in 2024, Rep. George Whitesides now faces less of a battle defending his Santa Clarita Valley seat — not only because he holds the power of incumbency, but also because his district was redrawn under Proposition 50.

The northern L.A. County district, which encompasses much of the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys, went from being a toss-up seat in 2024 to a solidly Democratic one this election cycle, according to the Cook Political Report. Through the redistricting process, it lost red voters in areas of Acton and Agua Dulce and gained blue voters in the the northwest San Fernando Valley.

And although Whitesides no longer will be attempting to flip a seat, he nonetheless faces challengers from both the Democratic and Republican parties seeking to represent this urban and High Desert district, which is home to major aerospace bases and logistics warehouses.