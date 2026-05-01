Your guide to the California Congressional District 47 race: the battle for Orange County

Min, a member of the House Oversight Committee, has been a vocal opponent of the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration enforcement efforts.

In July, Min penned a letter alongside several other members of Congress to the Department of Homeland Security inspector general seeking information about alleged doxxing of federal immigration officers, which the agency used to justify allowing officers to wear masks, and disciplinary proceedings against Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel.

“I believe in strong border security and enforcement of our immigration laws, but what ICE is doing right now goes far beyond that,” Min told The Times. “Masked and anonymous ICE agents are routinely breaking the law, assaulting civilians in the streets, violently and indiscriminately arresting people — including citizens and immigrants here with valid status — without cause, and engaging in shock-and-awe tactics like breaking windows or pointing guns at people who are not a threat.”

Min is in favor of “comprehensive immigration reform that is fair and humane” but also emphasizes border security and preventing people from entering illegally.

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Maxsenti wrote on his campaign website that he supports the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration. He is in favor of enforcing minimum sentences for drug traffickers, designating cartels as terrorist organizations and expanding task forces between the U.S. and Mexico.

“I believe legal immigration should work for America first,” he wrote. “We must focus on a merit-based system, modernize the H-1B system and guest worker programs, with vetted applicants, and streamline processing times. A merit-based system prioritizing security and economic contributions, such as Trump’s Golden Visa program, ensures safety for the American people.”

In a video posted to his campaign website in January, Troutman said he doesn’t like watching masked immigration officers carry out enforcement in cities.

“What he’s doing on immigration enforcement, it feels uneasy. It feels like an abuse of power, but the truth is he’s mostly stayed within the reins,” he said, referring to President Trump. However, Troutman said deploying the National Guard into cities was not constitutional.

He proposed a solution in which communities reverse course on sanctuary policies and work cooperatively with federal officials. In exchange, federal officials should withdraw ICE officers and work to build “facilities and processes to make sure folks are being treated fairly and humanely.”

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Miranda supports a “system that is humane, fair and rooted in opportunity,” he wrote on his campaign website.

To achieve this, he proposes engaging in diplomatic partnerships with Central and South American nations to address violence and poverty, creating a streamlined pathway to citizenship for people who have been in the U.S. for more than five years with no criminal record, and reducing the backlog of applications by hiring more staff for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

He also proposes expanding guest worker programs and “shifting accountability” from workers to corporations that underpay immigrant laborers.

Le Roux told the San Diego Union-Tribune in 2021 that she supports securing the southern border with a mixture of physical barriers and an increase in Border Patrol staff. She believes in advancing immigration reform through employer sponsorship, she said.

“We need labor to power our state and our economy,” she said in 2021. “Immigrants who have led productive lives in America for many years must have a simple path to citizenship. At the same time, I will ensure that our laws treat both immigrants and natural-born residents fairly — currently, some laws favor immigrants unjustly and others punish them unjustly.”