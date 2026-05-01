Your guide to the California Congressional District 48 race: a battleground that could reshape Congress

The race for California’s 48th Congressional District has become one of the most closely watched House contests in the state, following the sudden retirement of longtime Republican incumbent Darrell Issa.

The district, which spans parts of San Diego and Riverside counties, had long been considered firmly Republican territory. But a new map adopted under Proposition 50 dramatically changed the political calculus, turning what had been a GOP stronghold into a district that now slightly favors Democrats. With Republicans hanging on to an extremely slim majority in Congress, a win in District 48 could be just what Democrats need to regain control over the U.S. House of Representatives.

That outcome would spell trouble for President Trump, who already has gotten involved in the race. Following Issa’s announcement in March, Trump threw his support behind Republican Jim Desmond, who has solidified himself as the conservative front-runner.

Advertisement

The Democratic field remains crowded, and party infighting threatens to split the vote between two leading candidates: San Diego City Councilmember Marni von Wilpert and three-time congressional candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar of Chula Vista. At the California Democratic Party convention in February, von Wilpert won a majority of delegates’ votes — just short of the 60% threshold for an official party endorsement — while Campa-Najjar won 18%.

Meanwhile, Palm Springs Democrat Brandon Riker is gaining momentum outside of establishment corridors. His campaign war chest is larger than all other candidates’ by hundreds of thousands of dollars.