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California

How to vote in California’s June 2026 primary election

illustration of three raised hands coming out of the slot of a ballot box
(Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)
Karen Garcia.
By Karen Garcia
Staff Writer Follow
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Voters have several ways to cast their ballots in the June 2 primary election. Here’s your guide for how to vote on the races that will help determine who will lead California at the state and federal levels.

The major issue on the June 2 primary election is the governor’s race, where the field has been winnowed down to eight prominent candidates after former Rep. Eric Swalwell withdrew amid sexual assault and misconduct allegations and former state Controller Betty Yee ended her bid, citing a lack of resources and support.

Californians also will cast ballots for the first time using the new Congressional district boundaries authorized with last November’s passage of Proposition 50.

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Here’s what you need to know.

illustration of the shape of California being slid into a ballot box in blue and red

California

Voter guide to the 2026 California primary election

California’s primary election takes place on June 2. Learn about L.A.’s city and county races and others for state offices.

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How do I know if I’m registered to vote?

Head to the secretary of state’s website to find out if you’re registered. You’ll need to enter a California driver’s license or identification number or the last four digits of your Social Security number.

You also can call the state’s voter hotline at (800) 345-8683 to get a paper application mailed you to you, or you can pick one up at a county election office, most California libraries and United States Post Office locations, as well as various federal, state and local government offices — including the Department of Motor Vehicles.

If you opted to register online, officials say you should wait at least 24 hours before checking your voter status.

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What’s the deadline to register to vote?

May 18. You can register here — have your state driver’s license or identification card number, the last four digits of your Social Security number and date of birth ready.

If you are registering or re-registering 15 days before an election, you will need to complete the same-day voter registration process and request your ballot in person at your county elections office or polling location. For more information, contact your local county elections office.

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Who can register to vote in California?

You must be a United States citizen and a California resident, 18 years or older on election day, not currently serving a state or federal prison term for a felony, and not deemed mentally incompetent by a court.

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I’m a first-time voter. What do I need to know?

Read about the voting process here.

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What if I need a guide or voting instructions in another language?

Voters can choose to get election information in English, Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Tagalog, Thai or Vietnamese by calling the phone numbers listed here or by using these online options to get help.

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How do I vote if I was displaced from my home by a fire?

Vote-by-mail ballots will not be forwarded to a new address, so your ballot will be returned to your local county election office if you haven’t updated your voter registration.

The Los Angeles Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk recommends voters who have been impacted or displaced by wildfires update their mailing address or request a replacement ballot be sent to their temporary address or new permanent address. Los Angeles County residents can follow a guide created for Pacific Palisades and Altadena fire survivors online. Residents can also make updates by phone by calling the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office at (800) 815-2666, Option 2.

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You also can update your mailing address by re-registering to vote online. In the “residential address” section, enter your former place of residence and in the “mailing address” section, check the box that says your mailing address is different from your home address and then enter your temporary mailing address.

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What are the other ways I can vote?

The Remote Accessible Vote-By-Mail system allows voters to make their ballot selections using compatible technology in the privacy of their home.

To use the system you’ll need to:

  • Download the system application
  • Mark the ballot selections on the app
  • Print the ballot
  • Sign the envelope provided with the vote-by-mail ballot or the voter’s own envelope
  • Return the printed and signed selections either by mail or by dropping it off at a voting location

Information about how to request this option can be found here.

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I like to vote early. How do I do that?

Ballots will start being mailed to all California registered voters by May 4. You can mail back your ballot once completed or drop it off at a designated secured location starting May 5.

The first vote centers open for early in-person voting May 23 — but only in Voter’s Choice Act counties. To see if your county participates, check here.

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Early in-person voting locations open throughout the state May 30. To find locations, visit your county elections official’s website or this site.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked no later than June 2. If mailing your ballot on election day, officials say to get a hand-stamped postmark from a postal employee inside the post office.

Many post offices no longer postmark mail the same day it is received because of adjustments to transportation operations at the United States Postal Service. If you live in an area affected by this change, mail your ballot before June 2.

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I like to vote in person on election day. Where do I go?

You can find your polling place here or by calling (800) 345-8683. All polling locations are open on election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

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How do I make sure my ballot was counted?

Once cast, you can track your ballot here.

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Where do I track the election results?

The Los Angeles Times will be covering election night. County election officials begin reporting results at 8 p.m. and update throughout the night and in the days and weeks ahead.

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What happens next?

County election officials must certify results by July 2. The official certified results will be posted by the secretary of state on July 10.

In most cases, the top two vote-getters in each contest will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.

Times staff writer Dakota Smith contributed to this report.

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Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

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