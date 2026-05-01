How to vote in California’s June 2026 primary election

Voters have several ways to cast their ballots in the June 2 primary election. Here’s your guide for how to vote on the races that will help determine who will lead California at the state and federal levels.

The major issue on the June 2 primary election is the governor’s race, where the field has been winnowed down to eight prominent candidates after former Rep. Eric Swalwell withdrew amid sexual assault and misconduct allegations and former state Controller Betty Yee ended her bid, citing a lack of resources and support.

Californians also will cast ballots for the first time using the new Congressional district boundaries authorized with last November’s passage of Proposition 50.

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Here’s what you need to know.