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Your guide to the L.A. city attorney’s race: three against Hydee Feldstein Soto

Four candidate photos in a grid.
Clockwise from top left: Hydee Feldstein Soto, Aida Ashouri, Marissa Roy and John McKinney are running for L.A. city attorney in the June 2 primary election.
(Mher Vahakn, Brian Hashimoto, Jeremy Sykes, Marissa Roy campaign)
By David Zahniser
Staff Writer Follow
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It seemed like bankruptcy lawyer Hydee Feldstein Soto came out of nowhere in 2022, defeating five rivals in her campaign to become the city attorney.

Feldstein Soto ran on a promise to crack down on no-bid contracts — a stance prompted in part by the corruption scandal that ensnared the office of her predecessor, former City Atty. Mike Feuer.

Now, Feldstein Soto is the one facing the heat. Her three opponents have accused her of mismanaging the office, presiding over growing legal payouts and making a series of missteps that infuriated members of the City Council.

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She’s pushing back on those claims, saying she actually has strengthened relationships between her office and other parts of City Hall, while also tackling crime and installing safeguards against corruption.

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California

Voter guide to the 2026 California primary election

California’s primary election takes place on June 2. Learn about L.A.’s city and county races and others for state offices.

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Who are the candidates?

Hydee Feldstein Soto: Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Feldstein Soto is the first female city attorney in L.A. history. A resident of the Pico/Fairfax area, she spent four years as a member of the P.I.C.O. Neighborhood Council. On the campaign trail, she has touted her work on public safety, public services and public integrity — and her campaign to end sex trafficking in South Los Angeles. She’s also promoting endorsements from U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Mayor Karen Bass and nearly half the City Council.

Aida Ashouri: A resident of Los Feliz, Ashouri performed legal work for two nonprofits in recent years — Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles and, more recently, Public Counsel. Now self-employed, she describes herself as an activist with a 25-year history of speaking up for marginalized residents, including renters, immigrants and low-wage workers. A former volunteer with the Bus Riders Union, she’s also an advocate for bicyclists, pedestrians and transit users.

John McKinney: A deputy district attorney, McKinney has handled about 100 jury trials — 40 of them murder cases, according to his campaign website. He prosecuted the killers of rapper and entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle in 2022 and Xinran Ji, the USC student beaten to death, years earlier. “I’ve fought for victims and for our county for nearly 30 years in the D.A.’s office,” said McKinney, who lives in Baldwin Hills. “Now I want to take that fight across the street and defend the city.”

Marissa Roy: A resident of downtown, Roy has promised to turn the city attorney’s office into “the largest public interest law firm in the city,” targeting wage theft, tenant harassment and other issues affecting working-class Angelenos. A deputy attorney general in the state’s Department of Justice, Roy is running with the backing of the Democratic Socialists of America, the Los Angeles County Democratic Party and her boss, Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta.

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Where they stand on criminal justice

The city attorney’s office is charged with prosecuting a wide array of misdemeanors, including drunk driving, public intoxication, petty theft, trespassing and other lower level crimes.

Roy, 34, has promised to place a heavy emphasis on the legal process known as diversion, which allows defendants to avoid incarceration and instead obtain court-supervised social services, such as anger management or addiction counseling. In cases involving nonviolent crimes, diversion is more likely than jail to keep people from becoming repeat offenders, she said.

“It makes not only the person whole, but the community safer,” she said.

Ashouri, 43, said she is the only candidate to work within the city attorney’s criminal branch, handling cases involving guns, drunk driving and domestic violence. During a one-year stint as a reserve deputy city attorney, she concluded that too many minor cases were heading to trial.

“We need to focus on cases that are harming people,” she said. “Los Angeles is the capital of hit-and-runs. The city doesn’t take vehicular crimes seriously.”

McKinney, 58, pointed to his lengthy history prosecuting felony offenses, many of them homicides. In an interview, he argued that the city is not properly prosecuting quality-of-life crimes, which has in turn left the city feeling less safe.

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“It looks dirty. It looks dingy. It looks chaotic. It feels chaotic,” he said.

McKinney criticized Feldstein Soto for dismantling specialized units in her office, including those focused on domestic violence and gangs and guns.

Feldstein Soto, 67, cast those changes in a different light, saying she carried out “a strategic rebalancing” of the criminal branch that redistributed the office’s workload. She said the office’s gang unit “lost its primary mission” in 2021, because of a legal settlement that effectively ended enforcement of the city’s 46 gang injunctions.

On the campaign trail, Feldstein Soto has highlighted her work fighting sex trafficking on the city’s notorious Figueroa Corridor and, more recently, nearby Western Avenue. She said the city has shifted emphasis away from arresting sex workers and toward the prosecutions of the johns.

The city attorney said she also has worked to expand “restorative justice” programs, including one that holds outdoor court proceedings on Skid Row.

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Where they stand on hefty legal payouts

McKinney wants to tackle the growing cost of legal payouts in L.A, which recently ballooned to $289 million for a single budget year. He contends that Feldstein Soto isn’t determining accurately which lawsuits should be settled and which should go to trial.

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In an interview, McKinney said he would beef up training for city workers, including police officers, to help them avoid the mistakes that lead to lawsuits.

“We need a very aggressive campaign in educating and training city employees, whether it be employee relations issues or, in the case of our public safety workers, how they engage the public in a respectful and constitutional way,” he said.

Feldstein Soto defended her record on legal payouts, saying such costs have been climbing in cities across the country. She pointed to the huge payments being made by Los Angeles County, which signed off on a $4-billion settlement to resolve thousands of claims of sexual abuse. She also contends that her office experienced a backlog in payouts in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in a lengthy shutdown of the courts.

Feldstein Soto recently prepared a series of strategies for reducing the city’s liabilities, such as purchasing additional insurance coverage.

Roy, for her part, would invite City Controller Kenneth Mejia to conduct a “liability audit” of the city attorney’s office, to find ways of reining in payouts. She also vowed to put a particular focus on the Los Angeles Police Department, making sure it follows through on the recommendations drafted in the wake of costly litigation.

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Ashouri would work to ensure that L.A. complies with Measure HLA, the 2024 ballot measure that requires the installation of bus or bike lanes during major road repairs. Those upgrades will in turn reduce the number of dangerous collisions, she said.

“When we make the roads safer, that reduces the cause of the lawsuits,” she said.

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How they would handle Trump

Roy, who specializes in consumer protection law, promised to be on the front lines of the city’s legal fight against the Trump administration, bringing cases against “rogue ICE agents,” surveillance companies and corporations that run federal immigration detention centers.

She accused Feldstein Soto of “hiding behind other parties’ lawsuits” — effectively letting other parties going to court and then joining later on.

“The L.A. city attorney has been missing from these coalition lawsuits,” Roy said.

Feldstein Soto pushed back on that assertion, saying she has brought or joined multiple lawsuits against the Trump administration, including those dealing with “unconstitutional ICE raids.”

“This isn’t about taking credit, but about protecting our residents and standing with our neighboring communities in the face of unconstitutional acts,” she said.

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Ashouri said the city attorney’s office should fill in the gaps created by President Trump’s decision to scale back environmental laws by filing its own regulatory cases. She also called for the city to scale back its use of “private surveillance” technology, such as Flock license plate readers.

At the same time, she said the city should be cautious about creating legal precedent that could upend existing safeguards in L.A.

“The Supreme Court is not on our side now,” she said.

McKinney wouldn’t hesitate to protect the city’s residents, “regardless of who’s in the White House.”

“I have been very, very disturbed by the activities of some federal law enforcement agencies that have come into Los Angeles and intentionally attempted to terrorize our people,” he said.

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How much they have raised

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Past coverage

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 04: Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto was among civic and law enforcement leaders who announced a collaborative effort underway to combat human trafficking and sexual exploitation of children on the Figueroa Corridor in South Los Angeles during a press conference in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

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Los Angeles, CA - March 10: Kids getting picked up at Norwood Street Elementary School walk over large colorful bandages on the sidewalks along Oak Street, with QR codes linked to myLA311, Los Angeles' service request system, to report the issues of uneven and cracked sidwalks, photographed in Los Angeles, CA, Friday, March 10, 2023. A program started by USC students, USC Kid Watch, works to help improve the sidewalks around schools and their program started using these oversized bandages with a QR code to streamline community outreach. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

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As Los Angeles faces budget crisis, legal payouts skyrocket

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LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 04: Ricci Sergienko attempts to serve Councilman Paula Koretz with papers during the Los Angeles City Council meeting at City Hall on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. Sergienko was asked to leave the meeting following his public comment period. He continues to yell at Councilman Joe Buscaino. Today the public were allowed inside City Hall for the first time since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

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LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 27, 2022 - - Los Angeles City Attorney candidates Hydee Feldstein Soto participates in a forum in the Student Union at California State University, Los Angeles on April 27, 2022.The forum was presented by the Los Angeles Bar Association with The Criminal Justice Section and Co-Sponsors. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

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L.A. city attorney is searching through employee emails, creating a climate of fear, staffer alleges

In a six-page document, the city worker also accused City Atty. Hydee Feldstein Soto of using ‘intimidation tactics’ to discourage dissent in the office.

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Veteran city prosecutor accuses L.A. City Atty. Hydee Feldstein Soto of legal, ethical violations

The lawyer said she faced retaliation from City Atty. Hydee Feldstein Soto after reporting problems at office, including ‘excessive’ alcohol consumption.

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How and where to vote

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David Zahniser

David Zahniser covers Los Angeles City Hall for the Los Angeles Times.

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