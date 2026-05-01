Your guide to the L.A. City Council District 11 race: Traci Park vs. Faizah Malik

Traci Park won the Los Angeles City Council’s 11th District seat in 2022 on a promise to clean up the rising number of homeless encampments dotting the affluent Westside district.

The homelessness issue is again near center stage as Park faces a challenge from Faizah Malik, a public interest attorney and housing advocate. Other issues also are animating the race, including debate over the response to the Palisades fire and a controversial housing project in Venice.

Park is seeking her second term with the benefit of incumbency and the backing of two powerful unions, the Los Angeles Police Protective League and the United Firefighters of Los Angeles City.

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Malik comes to the race and the June 2 primary backed by the local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. A land use attorney, Malik most recently worked for Public Counsel, a public interest law firm.

The district encompasses some of the richest neighborhoods in Los Angeles, including Brentwood, Pacific Palisades and Playa Vista, but also has been plagued by homelessness issues and suffered the devastating and deadly Palisades fire, which destroyed thousands of homes.