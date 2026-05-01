Your guide to the L.A. City Council District 13 race: Hugo Soto-Martínez faces three challengers

Los Angeles Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Before joining the City Council, Hugo Soto-Martínez, 43, was a labor organizer for Unite Here Local 11. The son of street vendors, he grew up in South Los Angeles. His upbringing and his experience in the service industry shaped his political views, said Soto-Martínez, who was elected with the support of the Democratic Socialists of America’s L.A. chapter. While working as a room service server at a hotel, he helped unionize his workplace and became active in the labor movement.

Colter Carlisle, 37, who happens to live in the same apartment complex as Soto-Martínez, is from Illinois and moved to L.A. in 2007. Carlisle works in freelance legal sales and is vice president of the East Hollywood Neighborhood Council.

He said the City Council’s efforts to address housing affordability will create problems down the road and threaten rent-stabilized apartments.

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“There were a lot of issues that motivated me to run,” he said. “The biggest one was what I felt was a major threat to the rent-controlled apartments in East Hollywood and in CD 13.”

Dylan Kendall is running for Los Angeles City Council District 13. (Dylan Kendall)

Dylan Kendall, 56, runs Grow Hollywood, a startup economic development corporation. She moved to L.A. in 1992, bartending for about 10 years and then founding two nonprofits. She created a company, Dylan Kendall Home, that sells ceramic bowls with feet — which is exactly what it sounds like — before working to improve Hollywood after what she describes as years of neglect of the storied neighborhood by the city.

She said her top concerns are housing affordability and public safety — issues that she feels Soto-Martínez has not seriously taken up.

“I don’t think the voices are loud enough to connect that without a safe city, no other part of the city functions,” Kendall said. “Families don’t feel safe. Young women don’t feel safe. Our recreational activities are impacted, our small business economy is impacted.”

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Rich Sarian is running for Los Angeles City Council District 13. (Scott Simock)

Rich Sarian, 38, was born and raised in Los Angeles and is vice president of strategic initiatives for downtown’s South Park Social District.

Through his work in business improvement districts in Hollywood and South Park, he said, he has seen the city do a poor job with basic services such as emptying trash cans and maintaining clean streets. With “a lot of errors” coming from the city, Sarian feels he can better represent the district than the incumbent.