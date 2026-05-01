Your guide to the L.A. City Council District 15 race: Tim McOsker vs. Jordan Rivers

Tim McOsker in San Pedro. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Tim McOsker, 63, already had spent about six years at City Hall when Rivers was born. McOsker was a top aide to James Hahn when Hahn was city attorney and then after he was elected mayor.

McOsker later worked as an attorney and registered city lobbyist representing the hotel industry and the Los Angeles Police Department’s labor union.

McOsker hails from a politically connected San Pedro family. Nella McOsker, his daughter, runs the Central City Assn., a downtown business group. Two of his brothers were leaders of the powerful city firefighters union.

In his first term on the City Council, McOsker has positioned himself as something of a champion for the city’s labor unions, voting for a $30 minimum wage for hotel and airport workers and a $2.6-billion upgrade to the city’s Convention Center — despite the city’s precarious budget.

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Jordan Rivers, 22, is running for L.A. City Council District 15. (Handout photo from Jordan Rivers)

Jordan Rivers was born and raised in San Pedro. As a student at Sacramento State, he advocated for the city of Sacramento to open an Office of International Relations. In 2024, he worked for Rep. Mike Thompson (D- St. Helena) through the Panetta Institute Congressional Internship Program.

Rivers, who said he did not finish his degree because of financial issues, is unemployed.

When Rivers was 12, he stabbed an 8-year-old neighbor while the two were playing video games, according to a lawsuit. Rivers told The Times in March that it was an “accident” that happened a decade ago.

“I do not believe that past situations or indeed past mistakes define or determine who a person is or what they are,” he said.

Rivers, who is a member of the Green Party, said his youth would be a boon on the City Council because he can relate to the problems of his generation, like struggling to pay for food and housing.

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“Young people, we deserve a start, so why not get started somewhere where we have a say?” he said.