Your guide to the L.A. City Council District 5 race: Katy Yaroslavsky faces two challengers

Los Angeles City Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky is fighting to retain her 5th District seat against two challengers who say she is resisting efforts to create more housing in the city.

The district includes some of the priciest real estate in Los Angeles, such as Bel Air and Holmby Hills, along with more historically middle-class enclaves Palms and the Fairfax District. The challengers, Henry Mantel and Morgan Oyler, both fault Yaroslavsky for voting with other City Council members to delay implementation of Senate Bill 79, last year’s state law aimed at increasing housing density near transit hubs.

“You can’t just keep kicking the can down the road and doing nothing about this,” said Mantel, a tenants’ rights lawyer who lives in Park La Brea.

Advertisement

Oyler, an accountant who lives in Westwood, supports upzoning large parts of the 5th District and other parts of the city, saying it will help address both high housing costs and the homelessness crisis.

Yaroslavsky, who lives in Mid City, defended her position on housing, contending that SB 79 was deeply flawed and that she is working to minimize its negative impacts.