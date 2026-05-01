Your guide to the L.A. City Council District 9 race: six candidates seek South L.A. seat

After 12 years representing South L.A., termed-out Councilman Curren Price will be replaced by one of six Latino candidates who will be the first non-Black council member representing the district since 1963.
The successor will lead a district spanning USC, L.A. Live and the Convention Center while grappling with a 42% poverty rate, the city’s highest.
Candidates sharply diverge on police budget cuts versus increases, approaches to homelessness and funding for a costly Convention Center expansion tied to the 2028 Olympics.
1
The last time Los Angeles City Council District 9 was represented by someone not named Curren Price, Barack Obama was president and Antonio Villaraigosa was in his final term as mayor of Los Angeles.
But after 12 years in office, Price is termed out and there will be a new council member representing the district that hugs the Harbor Freeway, including the University of Southern California, L.A. Live and the Convention Center.
The district also has the highest poverty rate in the city, with 42% of people living below the poverty line, according to the 2020 Census. Price’s tenure has been marred by allegations of corruption that culminated in the L.A. County District Attorney charging him with embezzlement and conflict of interest. That case is pending.
Advertisement
There are six hopefuls vying to replace Price, including one of his longtime aides, a candidate backed by the Democratic Socialists of America and a hopeful supported by Mayor Karen Bass. All of the candidates are Latino, as the district now largely is too, meaning it will have new representation after decades of electing Black council members since 1963.
California’s primary election takes place on June 2. Learn about L.A.’s city and county races and others for state offices.
2
Who are the candidates?
Jose Ugarte managed Price’s successful 2013 campaign and worked for him on and off since then, including as deputy chief of staff.
With roots in the labor movement, Ugarte said he was a community organizer for the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor and registered union members to vote by mail. Born in Oaxaca, Mexico, Ugarte said immigration is the main reason he’s running — saying he wants to protect undocumented Angelenos from Trump administration deportation efforts.
Ugarte would do so by pushing to revise the city’s Special Order 40, which prohibits police from questioning people to determine their immigration status. Ugarte believes the order should include a requirement for Los Angeles Police Department officers and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to remain 50 to 100 feet from each other during protests, so it doesn’t appear to Angelenos that the departments are working together.
He has taken heat for ethics violations over outside income he took in from his political consulting business that he did not report to the city and said he is making payments on his $25,000 fine.
Born in Guatemala in 1985, Estuardo Mazariegos said he and his family first came to Los Angeles as undocumented immigrants in 1988. He later gained citizenship.
He helped start the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, a statewide nonprofit that organizes lower-income Black and brown communities for progressive change. He is co-director of the group’s Los Angeles branch and lives in Vermont Square.
Elmer Roldan arrived in District 9 from Guatemala with his family at 9 years old and, according to his campaign website, began working as an education activist at 13 for the nonprofit Community Coalition, which was founded by Mayor Bass, while he still was undocumented. He gained citizenship in 2008. After Community Coalition he worked for an L.A. Unified School District school board president and a superintendent, according to his bio, and now works as the executive director of Communities in Schools of Los Angeles trying to prevent students from dropping out of school.
Born and raised in South L.A., Jorge Nuño is the son of Mexican immigrants from Jalisco. The 49-year-old also ran for Council District 9 in 2017, losing to Price, who was running for a second term. Nuño then ran for the county Board of Supervisors in 2020 and lost in the primary. He runs “The Big House,” which serves as the office for his graphic design firm, NTS Communications, and also as a community space for other entrepreneurs and organizations.
Jorge Hernandez Rosas, the son of Mexican immigrants, is a 40-year resident of District 9. He has served on the Community and Neighbors for Ninth District Unity Neighborhood Council and teaches English language classes at the Abram Friedman Occupational Center.
Martha Sánchez is a professor, marriage and family therapist and community organizer. She is running to “address gentrification, economic decline, and public safety challenges” in District 9. Sanchez grew up in Jalisco, Mexico and came to the U.S. as an adult.
3
Where is the district?
The “New Ninth” was redistricted in 2021, but after advocacy from Price, kept key economic drivers including USC. The district spans from the Convention Center to the north to Green Meadows to the south and from Vermont Square to the west to the Central-Alameda corridor to the east.
4
Where they stand on police
Mazariegos believes the Los Angeles Police Department‘s budget should be reduced to make investments in other departments in the city, like parks and street services. Rosas and Ugarte say the city needs more police officers.
Advertisement
Rosas, Mazariegos, Nuño and Roldan all would have opposed the 2023 contract negotiated with the city’s police officer union that gave annual 3% pay increases to officers and also boosted starting salaries by 13%. The deal costs the city hundreds of millions of dollars per year.
“I would have voted against it,” Roldan said. “Our city is facing a fiscal crisis.”
Ugarte did not directly answer how he would have voted but said on labor agreements he would “take into consideration the advice of our city experts.”
Roldan thinks the number of officers in the LAPD, which hovers around 8,700, should stay the same.
Mazariegos said he wants the LAPD’s payouts over lawsuits to come down and that when it comes to the city’s budget, he wants money that is going to the LAPD to go to other departments.
“Potholes aren’t being filled. Streets aren’t being cleaned. And that’s public safety,” he said.
Advertisement
Sánchez said the LAPD often has been too violent in South L.A. communities, and in many situations she believes in sending unarmed first responders before police.
5
Where they stand on homelessness
Ugarte supports using the city’s anti-encampment law known as Municipal Code 41.18 as a “last resort” to clear encampments near protected places such as schools.
“It’s a tool. We should use it,” he said.
Roldan supports its use too.
“As someone who lives next to the 110 Freeway and has to travel through these intersections with homeless encampments, I can tell you 41.18 needs to be enforced, especially areas families travel through like libraries, schools and parks,” he said.
Roldan added it is important to offer services and support to homeless people when enforcing the policy.
Rosas and Sánchez also supported the code’s enforcement.
“It’s not just someone sleeping on street, it’s also someone dangerous for a school,” Sánchez said.
Advertisement
But other candidates think the code does not solve homelessness.
“All it does is move people from one side of the street to another,” Mazariegos said.
The candidates were cautious about Bass’ signature Inside Safe initiative, which moves homeless Angelenos out of encampments and into temporary housing in hotel and motel rooms.
Ugarte and Mazariegos both said the program helped, but not enough.
Ugarte and Roldan said the initiative needs more oversight. Mazariegos said the city needs to work harder to build more permanent affordable housing.
6
Where they stand on the Convention Center
The City Council approved the $2.6-billion expansion of the Convention Center in September, saying it would breathe new life into downtown and bring in much-needed tourism revenue. The project in District 9 will cost the city more than $100 million annually between 2030 and 2046. The city hopes to finish the project by 2028 — in time for Summer Olympics events to be held there.
Advertisement
Ugarte and Roldan supported the decision to expand the Convention Center, while Nuño and Rosas would have voted against it. Mazariegos said conventions are a diminishing economic boon, but that now that the city is under contract, it is imperative that the center be ready for the Olympics.
If the project is not ready, the city will be on the hook for financial penalties from the committee organizing the Games.
“It needs to be done fast,” Mazariegos said.
Roldan said the Convention Center has to be updated so L.A. can compete with other cities like Las Vegas and San Diego.
Sánchez said that while the building needs a renovation, she was not sure if now was the right time.
“If you put all the money in one specific building, [it] looks really questionable,” she said.
Sign up for our L.A. City Hall newsletter to get weekly insights, scoops and analysis.
By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.
Noah Goldberg covers Los Angeles City Hall for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked on its breaking news team and has also written an array of offbeat enterprise stories. Before joining The Times in 2022, Goldberg worked in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News and as the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle. He graduated from Vassar College.
After the first sign of fire was spotted in the foothills above Altadena, a WhatsApp chat meant to set up pickleball games started going off. As the devastation became clear, that chat soon turned into a community disaster hub.
In the final episode of this four part series, we’ll talk to historian William J. Mann about his new book on the Dahlia case, which points to the same long-forgotten suspect whose name has been linked to a Zodiac cipher.