Your guide to the L.A. County assessor race: Incumbent Jeff Prang faces four challengers

The county assessor’s job seems straightforward: determine the value of properties and, hence, how much their owners pay in taxes. But assessing L.A. County — a place with massive wealth disparity, home to the most people and properties of any county in the country — can be a more political role than its administrative title suggests.

California laws generally dictate tax rates, but the assessor handles appeals , implements tax breaks and also finds new properties to assess — not just houses but also business holdings, boats and aircraft. For example, incumbent Jeff Prang found nearly 1,000 unassessed aircraft this year worth $3.5 billion.

The office prepares the annual assessment roll . Last year, it valued more than $2 trillion worth of property, leading to more than $20 billion in property tax revenue. That money makes up nearly 25% of the county’s general fund, flowing into public services such as law enforcement, education, health services, libraries and parks.

Advertisement

Done right, it’s normally an under-the-radar role, but the office can be abused. In 2012, county assessor John Noguez was charged with accepting bribes in return for lower property assessments, leading to a court battle that’s still going.

After Noguez stepped down, Prang was elected to the office in 2014 and won reelection twice, most recently in 2022 with 50.15% of the vote.

Four people are challenging Prang for the office, and each has a different vision and priority for the role.

Transparency is top of mind for many, especially in the wake of the Noguez scandal. Others are prioritizing the preservation of Proposition 13, California’s famous tax amendment from 1978 that sets the base property tax rate at 1% and caps annual increases at 2%. Critics have long called for reform , claiming the code contributes to California’s housing crisis by disincentivizing sales and preserving extremely low tax rates for longtime homeowners.