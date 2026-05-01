Your guide to L.A. County’s proposed healthcare sales tax

L.A. County voters will be asked this June if they want to pay a little more at the register to shore up the region’s public health system.

Faced with dramatic federal funding cuts, the county supervisors are putting a half-cent sales tax on the ballot. The money — a half-penny of every dollar spent in the county — would go to prop up local hospitals and clinics.

Health officials say they expect the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which President Trump signed into law last July, to slash more than $2 billion from the county’s budget for health services over the next three years. Many Californians are losing their Medi-Cal because of it, which means the county no longer will be reimbursed for their care.

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Officials are hoping voters will help bring new tax money into the system. The sales tax, which needs a simple majority to pass, would take effect Oct. 1 and last five years.