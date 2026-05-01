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California

Your guide to the L.A. County Sheriff’s race: Robert Luna faces nine challengers

sheriff badge with silhouette of the bear from California's flag on it
(Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)
Salvador Hernandez. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Salvador Hernandez
Staff Writer Follow
  • Robert Luna seeks a second term as L.A. County Sheriff but faces nine challengers, including predecessor Alex Villanueva, whom he defeated in 2022.
  • Luna touts a 12.5% drop in serious crimes and restored cooperation with oversight agencies, citing stability after years of one-term sheriffs.
  • Candidates debate how to address jail deaths, low morale among deputies, recruitment struggles and the proper role of oversight in the department.
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Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna is looking for a second term in office, but he faces a list of candidates looking to unseat him as head of the largest sheriff’s department in the country.

Several challengers are on the ballot in the June 2 primary, including former Sheriff Alex Villanueva, whom Luna defeated in 2022.

The crowded field has nine candidates vying for the job.

illustration of the shape of California being slid into a ballot box in blue and red

California

Voter guide to the 2026 California primary election

California’s primary election takes place on June 2. Learn about L.A.’s city and county races and others for state offices.

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Who are the candidates?

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna
Robert Luna seeks a second term as L.A. County Sheriff but faces nine challengers, including predecessor Alex Villanueva, whom he defeated in 2022.
(Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times)

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Robert Luna is hoping to be the first L.A. County Sheriff to win a second term in more than 10 years. He points to a reduction in crime for the county during his term and says he brought stability after a series of one-term sheriffs since 2014.

Last year, deputy-patrolled areas of the county experienced a 12.5% drop in serious crimes from the previous year, including a drop of 12% in murders and 20% in auto thefts.

Perhaps the most vocal and well-known of Luna’s opponents is his predecessor, Alex Villanueva, who paints a picture of a department in disarray, with low morale and trouble in recruiting. Villanueva claims his return would keep deputies from leaving and appeal to new hires.

Former sheriff’s Lt. Eric Strong, who also served as chief of campus safety and security operations at the county probation office, has entered the fray once again after finishing third in 2022. Strong has called for increased transparency by the department, advocating for the agency to work with oversight bodies like the Office of Inspector General and the Civilian Oversight Committee.

“Nothing has really changed, and that’s why I’m running,” Strong said.

Mike Bornman, a retired former captain, also is vying for the job. He’s looking to lift morale inside the department, which he said has faced a series of challenges with social movements that have been “anti-cop,” such as the George Floyd protests of 2020 and calls to defund the police.

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“There’s been no real pushback from law enforcement; there’s been nothing coming from this office relative to that,” Bornman said.

He said the department is struggling with difficulty in recruitment, significant overtime hours and deputies at risk of burnout.

Sgt. Karla Carranza is running again after an unsuccessful campaign in 2022. At one point assigned to the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown L.A., Carranza has made jail reform one of her top campaign focuses, promising to reduce violence and lower the risk of lawsuits and what she says are preventable inmate deaths.

Brendan Corbett, also running for the job, served as assistant sheriff during Villanueva’s tenure. He’s looking to restructure the department, focus resources on patrol and line functions and increase the reserve program.

Lt. Oscar Martinez, assigned to the department’s Palmdale station, is running to unseat his boss and criticizes Luna for fostering relationships with the county board of supervisors and oversight bodies, saying his focus should be on law enforcement, not politics .

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“The sheriff is more interested in protecting the political establishment,” Martinez said. “Under my leadership, the mission of the sheriff’s department is to fight crime. Our job is not to fix politics.”

Andre White, a detective with about 11 years at the department, also vowed to take a “community-oriented approach” if elected.

Some voters may recognize Sonia Montejano, a former senior deputy in the department’s court services division, as the court bailiff in the television court program “Judge Joe Brown.”

Montejano filed paperwork for the position and listed her personal website on campaign forms. Her website, however, makes no mention of her campaign or position on issues involving the department. She did not respond to requests for comment.

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Where they stand on county jail conditions

With 16 in-custody deaths so far this year and 46 last year, oversight agencies and candidates vying for the county sheriff position are pushing for changes at the county lockups.

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Luna points to reforms he’s made inside the jails as proof that conditions are improving. More than 1,200 body cameras are being used, use-of-force incidents are down, and he created a unit within custody operations to review such incidents faster, he said.

A new mental health assessment area has been added to the inmate reception center downtown, and Luna said he’s proposing the county build a correctional health center modeled after the state hospital system to secure inmates but also provide better medical services.

“It’s an ongoing effort,” Luna said about reducing in-custody deaths. “I’m not going to stop. I would love to get to zero.”

Villanueva, who made a show of kicking federal agents out of county jails in his first term, said the department would continue to abide by Senate Bill 54, the state law that restricts local law enforcement from working with immigration officers and prevents them from holding inmates past release dates so they can be detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It also prevents local officials from sharing inmate information with ICE.

“SB 54 strikes a balance of competing interests,” he said, “We’d keep it at that.”

Bornman said if elected, he would conduct a “top to bottom” review of operations to focus on what he said are the three core responsibilities: patrol, court operations and custody. He also would look to work with trade schools to help inmates acquire skills to prevent recidivism.

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Carranza said county jails need to be modernized and need more medical staff to care for a population that is increasingly mentally ill and struggling with addiction.

Corbett said he would examine how homeless people are released from county jail and, if elected, would look to make a “warm handoff” to community support services.

“The key to that is how I release people back into the community,” he told Fox 11 News.

To reduce deaths in the jails, Martinez proposes that the sheriff’s department be in charge of health care, which is provided by Correctional Health Services under the county’s Department of Health.

“They need to be out of the jails,” Martinez said. “They do not know how to do medical stuff inside the jails.”

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He also suggests relying more on cameras and technology to stop drugs from being spread in lockups.

“They’re not dying because of use of force, they’re not dying from malnourishment,” he said. “They’re dying from drugs.”

Strong supports the closing of Men’s Central Jail and said the department needed to look at medical care, filthy living conditions and a lack of healthy food and clean water.

“Something is going wrong with our process, with why they’re not getting the medical care they need,” he said.

Strong said improving basic conditions would help address the health of inmates and reduce tensions.

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White said conditions at Men’s Central Jail are “disgusting” and it needed to close immediately.

“That place does not need to be running,” he said.

If elected, White said he’d work with county supervisors for a plan on a new facility, which needs to focus on rehabilitation programs.

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Where they stand on department oversight

Luna touts his experience and relationships with other county agencies and oversight bodies he said he’s mended since Villanueva’s combative tenure.

In 2022, for example, Villanueva banned the inspector general from department facilities and databases. Luna returned access to the inspector general.

“I absolutely believe in oversight,” he said.

He acknowledges disagreements between the civilian commission and the department but said most of it has been over information that county counsel advised him not to share because of confidentiality and labor laws.

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“Their job is to make sure that we’re running and doing our job,” Luna said. “I have no problem of someone looking at my operation and saying, ‘You need to make a correction.’”

Villanueva famously clashed with oversight bodies and was accused of creating a little-known unit inside the department targeting his political opponents.

Villanueva still chafes over these watchdog agencies.

“It was weaponized oversight,” Villanueva said. “They did everything possible to make my life as difficult as possible.”

White said that if elected, his administration would work more closely with oversight bodies.

“You’ve seen the history with the bickering back and forth and we have to move forward past that,” he said. “I welcome the oversight, I welcome the inspector general.”

Strong went even further.

“Fighting against oversight is a ridiculous stance that has been going on for a very long time,” Strong said. “My theory is this: If you don’t have anything to hide, then what are you afraid of?”

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He criticized Luna for what he characterized as hiding behind the advice of the county’s attorney to stymie subpoenas and requests for information by oversight bodies.

Martinez said he would provide oversight agencies only the information he is legally required to provide, but doesn’t believe an adversarial relationship between the Civilian Oversight Commission and the department is beneficial to either side.

“At the end of the day, you’re not going to hear me say, ‘I was elected sheriff, I can do whatever I want,’” Martinez said. “As your sheriff, I will work with the board of supervisors and our Civilian Oversight Committee.”

According to Corbett’s campaign site, he plans to work with established community leaders to come up with solutions.

Carranza said she supports transparency but sees the oversight bodies as having more of an advisory role.

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“I don’t think the oversight committee should be the ones making decisions,” she said. “Ultimately it should be the sheriff’s department.”

Bornman said he’d approach oversight bodies “with an open mind” but believes it is the sheriff who should be making the decisions on policy and bringing accountability to the department.

“We need to cooperate but we shouldn’t give leadership to anyone else,” he said. “I would go into any conversation with them with an open mind and an open heart.”

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Where they stand on recruitment, morale and attrition

Like many large law enforcement agencies, the sheriff’s department is facing staffing shortfalls and difficulty in recruiting new hires. The department, officials told The Times, also has lost several deputies to other nearby departments, lured with bonuses and better pay.

To fill in the gaps, the department has looked to using overtime, which has increased concerns about overtime costs as well as the possibility of burnout by deputies working long hours.

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Luna said he’s hired a new marketing firm to help attract new deputies and already is seeing results.

“Each class we’ve put through has incrementally gotten bigger,” he said. “From a recruiting perspective, we’re doing better than we have in several years.”

Villanueva calls the staffing level a “crisis.” He believes a recent spate of deputy suicides was tied to burnout from long hours, but said the department should be encouraging employees to recruit their friends and family. He also believes his leadership might help bring more deputies on board.

“My presence on the ballot itself is a huge lift on morale,” Villanueva said.

Carranza said filling empty positions will require better salary and training, and perhaps more pay bumps when new hires hit yearly milestones.

White said that in addition to better pay, the department needs to look at other strategies to recruit people, such as softening the department’s policies on uniforms and grooming.

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Bornman believes a new sheriff is key to recruiting.

“People want to be cops,” he said. “They just don’t want to work for this current sheriff’s administration. They don’t trust him because they feel he doesn’t trust them.”

Corbett proposes restructuring the department to focus on patrol operations and line functions and increasing the department’s reserve program.

For Martinez, retention is the top problem, and he blames top brass for it.

“Employees got to feel that they are protected and have someone watching their back,” Martinez said. The key is paying deputies “a proper wage.”

Strong also believes keeping deputies needs to be top priority for the next sheriff.

“We’re losing people, and people don’t want to be there anymore,” he said.

He doesn’t believe the pay and benefits are bad for new hires, but leadership is not winning the confidence of line deputies, he said.

He‘d look to make changes to the top command to reduce cronyism and restore trust.

“There will be audits, there will be reviews, there will be inquiries into productivity, into integrity, into ethical decision-making, into how certain things are running,” Strong said.

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Past coverage

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 03: Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California

Sheriff asks federal agency to review L.A. County jail conditions after inmate deaths

L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna has asked the National Institute of Corrections to step in and conduct a review of jail conditions after 10 inmate deaths in less than three months.

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 14, 2022 - - L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna, right, actor Danny Trejo, left, along with law enforcement officials and pharmaceutical industry experts attend a press conference to discuss the dangers of counterfeit pharmaceuticals and the launch an innovative public awareness campaign using a PSA film titled, "Bad Meds," at the Hall of Justice on December 14, 2022. Trejo stars in the PSA film. Safe.Pharmacy created the PSA film aiming to combat deadly counterfeit medicine and drugs sold online. "Bad Meds," will run across TV, social media, radio, print and out-of-home. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

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Insults are already flying in the crowded race for L.A. County sheriff

A field of challengers lobbing sharp criticism has already emerged to take on Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna when he is up for reelection next year.

LOS ANGELES CA JANUARY 12, 2024 - Former L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, right, testifies at the Sheriff's Civilian Oversight Commission meeting, where he answered questions under oath about deputy gangs on Friday, January 12, 2024. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

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Another judge rejects ex-Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s lawsuit over L.A. County’s ‘do not rehire’ label

A state judge threw out a lawsuit from ex-Sheriff Alex Villanueva that claims L.A. County officials defamed him and violated his rights. It’s the third time the claims have been dismissed.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 26, 2025 - - Member so the L.A. Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission meet at St. Anne's Family Services in Los Angeles on June 26, 2025, Long-time head of the commission, Robert Bonner, has been unexpectedly fired. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

California

Watchdogs warn L.A. County is undermining efforts at oversight of Sheriff’s Department

The independent bodies that monitor and investigate the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department faced budget cuts, leadership departures and legal challenges this year, creating uncertainty about their future.

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More L.A. county races

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How and where to vote

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Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

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