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California

Your guide to the L.A. County Superior Court judge elections: every competitive race

illustration of a court house facade with a gavel as one of the columns
(Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)
By Jon Regardie


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Fifteen seats on the Los Angeles County Superior Court are up for election June 2, but only 11 of the contests are competitive with two or more candidates.

Binh Q. Dang (Office 39), Ann M. Maurer (Office 60), Mariela Torres (Office 141) and Candice J. Henry (Office 196) are running unopposed for seats on the bench.

Three of the competitive seats are held by incumbents, while eight races are wide open. Candidates who earn more than 50% of the vote in the primary win the seat outright. If no candidate receives a majority, the top two vote-getters move onto the November ballot.

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Of the competitive races, two are unusually contentious.

In one, a judge is seeking reelection even though he has been removed from hearing cases because of what a presiding judge deemed deteriorating mental and physical health. The candidate, however, argues that he suffers from Parkinson’s disease, which has not affected his mental fitness.

In the other race, a longtime judge is under fire from his challenger over courtroom comments an outside commission found inappropriate, prompting admonishment. The judge says he believes the commissioners — who found no ethical or moral wrongdoing — took issue with the way he criticized litigants rather than the substance of what he actually said.

The county court system, which hears criminal cases as well as a multitude of civil matters, is vast with locations as far north as Lancaster and as far south as Catalina Island.

The Judicial Elections Evaluation Committee of the Los Angeles County Bar Assn. has rated the 28 candidates in contested races in this election. The committee’s evaluations — “exceptionally well qualified,” “well qualified,” “qualified” or “not qualified” — are included in this guide. The committee’s full report, including details about its process, is available online.

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Here is our look at the candidates for each office.

illustration of the shape of California being slid into a ballot box in blue and red

California

Voter guide to the 2026 California primary election

California’s primary election takes place on June 2. Learn about L.A.’s city and county races and others for state offices.

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Superior Court Judge Office 2

Robert S. Draper, Superior Court judge
Bar rating: Not qualified

Draper joined powerhouse firm O’Melveny and Myers in 1968 and made partner in 1976. He represented major national and international clients and focused on complex civil litigation, including antitrust, business disputes and other matters. He started his own firm in 2005.

In 2012, then-Gov. Jerry Brown appointed Draper to the Los Angeles County Superior Court, where he now presides over high-value business disputes and complex civil matters. Previous assignments include juvenile dependency and civil litigation.

Priorities in his courtroom include fairness and efficiency.

“That means keeping cases moving, requiring preparation from counsel, and making timely decisions so litigants are not left waiting,” he said in an email.

The election arrives as Draper, 84, faces professional scrutiny. In January, the Commission on Judicial Performance issued a 56-page inquiry, launching a proceeding that will examine whether he committed willful misconduct in office, exhibited a persistent failure or inability to perform duties, or acted with prejudicial conduct.

The seven counts include an appeals court decision invalidating a $10-million judgment reached in his courtroom. The appellate court noted that Draper made “extreme and bizarre comments” at a post-trial motions hearing and, during the trial, issued “arbitrary and capricious evidentiary rulings.”

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Draper said he intended to fight the charges.

“The charges rely on statements that have been taken out of context and do not accurately reflect the record,” he told The Times, adding that the pending litigation limits his ability to respond. “I welcome a public proceeding where the facts can be fully examined and understood.

Draper, who has been working in the world of law for about six decades, is on leave from the bench. A presiding judge determined he was unfit to hear cases, mainly because of his health. Draper told The Times he has Parkinson’s disease, which does not affect his intellectual capacity to hear cases.

“Serving on the Superior Court has been the greatest honor of my professional life. I have taken that responsibility seriously every day, and I intend to defend my record and continue serving,” he said.

The Los Angeles County Bar Assn. rated him as unqualified for office, one of only three candidates across all races to receive the designation.

Tal K. Valbuena, deputy district attorney, Los Angeles County
Bar rating: Qualified

Valbuena immigrated to the United States from Karachi, Pakistan in 2000. He began a career as a financial auditor but changed paths after he served as a juror and, he says on his campaign website, “I witnessed a Black man targeted because of his race and charged with murder.”

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He passed the bar in 2014, worked on civil litigation at a law firm and in 2016 became an L.A. County prosecutor. After handling general felonies and misdemeanors in the adult criminal and juvenile courts, he was assigned in 2022 to the Mental Health Division.

“I have worked extensively with issues of competency, insanity and mentally disordered offenders, requiring close collaboration with medical experts and careful application of nuanced legal standards,” he said in an email.

Priorities include ensuring access to justice within the courtroom, partly by “being attentive to language and cultural barriers.”

Valbuena is the treasurer of the Southern California chapter of the South Asian Bar Assn., sits on the L.A. County LGBTQ+ Commission and teaches a college course on legal rights.

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Superior Court Judge Office 14

Angie Christides, L.A. County deputy district attorney
Bar rating: Qualified

Christides has more than two decades of experience as a deputy district attorney, according to her campaign website. She spent eight years — five in the Hardcore Gang Investigation Unit — conducting serious felony trials, primarily in Compton. Her case log includes more than 25 murder trials and two death penalty cases.

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Christides previously served in the Long Beach Superior Court, where she ran the veterans court program, reviewing requests for alternative sentencing and mental health diversion petitions.

“I have seen firsthand how the justice system affects everyone involved — victims, defendants and families alike — and that perspective informs my approach to every case,” she said in an email.

Priorities include bridging a trust gap between the public and the legal system. She aims to improve “access to justice,” partly by reducing “unnecessary delays.”

To illustrate her point, she recalled being assigned murder cases a decade old before reaching trial.

Outside of work, Christides teaches yoga and surfing to underprivileged youth.

Irene Lee, L.A. County deputy district attorney
Bar rating: Well qualified

Lee launched her legal career in 2007 as a clerk in the district attorney’s Organized Crime Division, primarily prosecuting hate crimes.

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The following year, she became a deputy district attorney, focused on domestic violence and child abuse cases.

In 2021, she joined the county counsel, assigned to Juvenile Dependency Court.

She served as a legal adviser to the county Sheriff’s Department and last year became a special assistant to Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman. Her duties include recruiting, a new hires diversity panel and a fentanyl awareness campaign.

Lee’s priorities include expanding civic engagement and language accessibility, with an aim to demystify legal proceedings for students and nonnative English speakers. She hopes to bolster collaboration between the criminal and juvenile dependency systems, writing, “I have seen how families often navigate these systems simultaneously, yet the systems rarely communicate with one another.”

She volunteers in a fifth-grade classroom through the Project LEAD legal education program and is president of the Korean Prosecutors Assn.

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Superior Court Judge Office 64

Francisco ‘Frank’ Amador, attorney
Bar rating: Not qualified

Amador, a bankruptcy attorney, did not respond to interview requests. He won admission to the bar in 2001 and, according to his campaign website, served as a U.S. Marine and police officer.

“I promise to do a good job and serve the community in a neutral and unbiased manner,” he states on his site.

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Under the name Frank Amador, he ran for and lost a Los Angeles County Superior Court judicial seat in 2022. As Francisco Amador, he failed in a 2024 run for a judgeship in Imperial County.

Maria Ghobadi, L.A. County deputy district attorney
Bar rating: Well qualified

As a child, Ghobadi and her family fled Iran during the Islamic Revolution, settling in Southern California.

In 2007, she joined the San Joaquin County district attorney’s office, where she prosecuted misdemeanors and felonies and later served in the Domestic Violence and Child Abduction units.

In 2015, she joined the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, where she handles complex murder and other cases in the Gang Homicide Division.

Last year, she said, she prosecuted a man accused of killing a 13-year-old boy who was waiting for his mother to finish work at a Pico Rivera gas station.

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Ghobadi has worked on 21 homicide trials and more than 1,500 preliminary hearings.

Her priorities are ensuring dignity and respect in the courtroom and effective time management.

“Unnecessary delays or cases that languish in the system can undermine both due process and access to justice,” she said.

She has served as a board member at Saddleback Community College in Mission Viejo and the Waymakers Foundation and volunteered in a fifth-grade classroom through Project LEAD. She volunteered in free health clinics in college.

Rhonda A. Haymon, L.A. County deputy public defender
Bar rating: Qualified

Most of Haymon’s 26-year legal career has been in the public defender’s office, handling juvenile and adult cases that range from petty theft to homicide.

“I have tried over 100 jury trials and have lost only four,” she said, adding that one loss was later overturned.

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The Southern California native also has been assigned to the restorative justice drug court and the Law Enforcement Accountability and Integrity Unit, where she consulted on police misconduct cases.

She taught for six years as an adjunct professor at Southwestern Law School and serves on its Women in Leadership board.

Haymon ran for a judicial seat in 2024, losing to incumbent Judge Lynn Diane Olson. The electoral challenge followed a courtroom conflict in which Olson held Haymon in contempt. Haymon contends the judge misused her power and that the State Bar imposed no corrective measures following a review.

“Their decision to take no action speaks volumes,” Haymon told The Times.

The experience taught her “what it feels like to not have equal access to justice.” Ensuring such courtroom access would be a priority for her.

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Superior Court Judge Office 65

Justin Allen Clayton, L.A. County public defender
Bar rating: Qualified

A Los Angeles native who attended public schools, Clayton earned his law license in 2012. In a decade as a public defender, he’s handled more than 1,000 adult and hundreds of juvenile cases.

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He has served as deputy in charge of the Inglewood branch since 2023, he says, functioning as a “working supervisor” who conducts arraignments, appears on behalf of defendants at hearings and oversees and trains attorneys on case preparation, trial strategy and a client’s competency to stand trial.

He would improve court efficiency with clear calendaring practices and firm and fair deadline enforcement.

“By encouraging meaningful settlement discussions where appropriate and ensuring that all parties are prepared, I would reduce unnecessary delays while protecting each litigant’s right to be heard,” he said.

Chellei G. Jimenez, attorney
Bar rating: Qualified

Jimenez opened a family law practice in Palmdale more than two decades ago, handling divorce, custody, spousal and child support, workers’ compensation, personal injury and other civil matters. Clients range from technology professionals and stay-at-home parents to military families and the LGBTQ+ community, she said.

“I have represented thousands of clients in complex family law cases that dealt with domestic violence and child custody,” she said in an email.

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A priority is enhancing court efficiency with Zoom and other remote capabilities. She aims to expand access to justice “by supporting funding that allows more self-represented litigants to utilize Los Angeles County’s Self-Help Centers.”

In addition to her career, Jimenez has served as a mentor in a State Bar program that provides oversight and guidance to provisionally licensed lawyers. She’s scored high school mock trial competitions since 2015.

Samuel Wolloch Krause, attorney/legal author
Bar rating: Qualified

A partner at Hall Benefits Law, Krause specializes in the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act, executive compensation, employee benefits, fiduciary and tax matters.

He has worked for an international law firm and, according to his campaign website, served as chief legal officer and general counsel for California Schools VEBA, a public employee benefits organization. Krause has contributed to three books on law and volunteered as a temporary Superior Court judge.

His decision to run for office was propelled by a 2023 spinal cord injury and two-year recovery.

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“Learning to live with a disability has helped me to better understand, on a personal level, some of the issues faced by marginalized communities with respect to access to the justice system,” he said in an email. “I want to take this and everything I have learned over my career and put it to work helping make the system better.”

His priorities would be improving accessibility and efficiency and ensuring that everyone “is treated fairly, respectfully and without bias.”

Anna Slotky Reitano, deputy county counsel
Bar rating: Qualified

Reitano won admission to the bar in 2009 and worked for years in the public defender’s office. She spent three years representing juvenile clients, primarily felonies and drug cases, followed by five years working on adult felony trials, serving mostly indigent defendants.

When representing those without means, she focused on “mental health diversion and treatment to support rehabilitation in cases where the client was amenable,” she said in an email.

In May 2024, she joined the Justice and Safety Division of the county counsel’s office, where she supervises civil litigation and advises county departments.

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She would prioritize maintaining trust in the legal system, tapping into her experience in defense, prosecution and civil litigation.
She aims to enhance “access to justice” by ensuring clear communication and the consistent availability of interpreters.

Reitano said her approach is informed by having a brother with schizophrenia.

“This has given me a deeper understanding of both the challenges individuals and families face and the ways in which the system can fall short in addressing those needs,” she said.

She lost a run for a judicial seat in 2022.

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Superior Court Judge Office 66

Ben ‘Benny’ Forer, deputy district attorney
Bar rating: Well qualified

Forer has spent most of two decades in the Cyber Crime Division, according to his campaign website, where he is lead prosecutor. He’s worked in the felony trials and mental health units. And he teaches a cyber law and privacy class at USC’s engineering school, writes legal textbooks and gives lectures to law enforcement agencies, including the Secret Service, nationwide.

His priorities are a fair, patient and accessible courtroom and utilizing his expertise in technology, cyber law and the 4th (unreasonable searches) and 5th (due process) amendments.

“I would use that background to handle digital‑evidence questions thoughtfully and consistently, so that cases involving phones, apps and online activity are resolved on the actual facts and law, not confusion about the technology,” he said.

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Forer is an ordained rabbi who mentors clerks and others entering the legal field. His website details working with psychologists and psychiatrists to craft diversion programs and treatment plans for “justice-involved people with mental illness.”

Cheryl C. Turner, attorney
Bar rating: Qualified

Turner passed the bar in 1987, clerked as an extern for a U.S. District Court judge and worked at a firm on class-action lawsuits.

She later established her own practice, where she mostly handles civil litigation, including real estate, land use, zoning and development. In addition, she takes wrongful termination and other employment cases, banking and finance litigation, and criminal defense. Turner also serves as a temporary Superior Court judge.

Fairness and accountability are her campaign priorities.

“I will ensure that all parties, regardless of their background or status, fully understand the legal process and what they are facing,” she said.

In 2021, she became board chair of the Apartment Assn. of Greater Los Angeles.

She previously ran unsuccessfully for the state Senate and Assembly.

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Superior Court Judge Office 81

Dan Kapelovitz, attorney/experimental filmmaker
Bar rating: Qualified

A former features editor at Hustler magazine, Kapelovitz became a lawyer in 2009. He joined a corporate law firm, clerked for a federal judge and worked for the city attorney before founding his criminal defense practice in 2013.

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Kapelovitz focuses on felony defense, though he handles “everything from disturbing the peace to murder” for a client base that is 90% indigent. He provides pro bono representation in animal-rights cases.

Ending a “two-tiered system” in which affluent and poor clients often have different results, especially when it comes to attaining bail, and eliminating courtroom bias are among his campaign priorities.

“Most judges are good, but too many of them are biased either toward the prosecution or the defense,” he said.

Kapelovitz’s ballot designation references his experimental films, which include 2012’s “Triple Fisher: The Lethal Lolitas of Long Island.”

This is at least Kapelovitz’s fourth try for office, following failed runs for L.A. County district attorney in 2024, state attorney general in 2022 and governor in the 2021 recall campaign.

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David Walgren, Superior Court judge
Bar rating: Exceptionally well qualified

Los Angeles native Walgren earned his law degree in 1995 and began work as a deputy district attorney.

Over 17 years, he rose through specialized units, including the Hardcore Gang and Major Crimes divisions, where, in 2011, he won the involuntary manslaughter conviction of Dr. Conrad Murray, who prescribed the propofol that led to Michael Jackson‘s overdose death.

The Los Angeles County Bar Assn. named Walgren prosecutor of the year in 2012, the same year then-Gov. Jerry Brown appointed him to serve on the Superior Court.

Walgren said his top courtroom priority is ensuring that cases are handled fairly and efficiently, with timely decisions.

“I run a disciplined courtroom and focus on applying the law consistently so that outcomes are based on the facts, not delay or confusion,” he said in an email.

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A related aim is maintaining confidence in the system with respect.

“When the court is fair, efficient and respectful, the system works the way it is supposed to,” he said.

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Superior Court Judge Office 87

Anthony ‘A.J.’ Bayne, L.A. County deputy public defender
Bar rating: Well qualified

Bayne’s three-decade career has been dominated by 25 years as a deputy public defender. He started with misdemeanors and moved up the ranks to “special circumstances” cases in which defendants face enhanced sentences, including the death penalty.

He spent 19 years in the Compton Courthouse, including supervising misdemeanor trial deputies as deputy in charge.

Bayne is an inventor, with patent-pending applications for artificial intelligence tools designed to aid attorneys with workflow automation. That work feeds into one of his campaign priorities: leveraging AI and technology to address heavy caseloads.

“I would actively engage with court administration and the judicial council to identify where technology can reduce friction, and I would be a vocal advocate for modernizing court infrastructure,” he said in an email.

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Easing case backlogs, which can result in extended pretrial detention for defendants, is another priority. He would identify and address “systemic bottlenecks that delay resolution.”

Outside of work, he practices jiujitsu and is trained in the self-defense techniques of Krav Maga.

David DeJute, law professor/attorney
Bar rating: Qualified

DeJute started as a litigator with law firms 35 years ago, followed by nearly a decade as vice president of litigation at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

In 2005, he became an assistant U.S. attorney, serving for 11 years and handling 10 trials. He successfully defended President Obama against “birther” lawsuits challenging his eligibility to hold office.

DeJute joined Michelman and Robinson in 2017, working in the complex litigation group.

His priorities on the bench would be to uphold the rule of law and ensure due process.

“I have experienced discrimination, which I abhor when directed to me or to anyone else,” said DeJute, who is gay. “Every person deserves to be heard and treated with dignity and respect.”

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The son of a judge, DeJute teaches as an adjunct law professor at Pepperdine University, where he and others provide free legal services to victims of the Palisades and Eaton fires.

Sharee Sanders Gordon, L.A. deputy city attorney
Bar rating: Qualified

A onetime elementary school teacher in Watts, Gordon entered law school after seeing how violence impacted her students. She has been a deputy city attorney for more than a quarter-century. In 2002, she helped launch the Neighborhood Prosecutor Program, working with the L.A. Police Department’s 77th Street station.

After an assignment directing the city attorney’s prostitution diversion project, she spent 10 years leading the Neighborhood School Safety Program, which works with police and community groups to protect L.A. Unified campuses.

She started in the city attorney’s filing division, where she files an array of misdemeanor cases and trains police on filing guidelines, in 2023. Gordon has served as a temporary judge in the Superior Court and has been a mock trial judge for student competitions.

Her priorities are ensuring fair and impartial justice and enhancing trust.

“My career has been grounded in service,” Gordon said in an email. “I understand that trust in the judicial system is developed when communities feel seen, heard and protected.”

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Pat Connolly, Superior Court judge
Bar rating: Well qualified

Connolly, the son of a police chief, started as a prosecutor working on homicides and gang-related matters, which he termed “the most serious cases in the system.” That includes the 2008 conviction of a man who killed an off-duty sheriff’s deputy.

Later that year, Connolly won a Superior Court seat in what he calls a “high volume” courtroom. His duties include running a program that offers treatment to qualified individuals as an alternative to incarceration.

“The court system only works if cases move,” he said. “That requires a judge who is willing to take responsibility, keep things on track and apply the law without hesitation.”

Connolly has been admonished three times by the California Commission on Judicial Performance, most recently in 2021, for two incidents. In one, the commission found that he “displayed improper demeanor” to two attorneys early in the pandemic. In the other, he was faulted for an “inappropriate remark” when he told an acquitted defendant the verdict was “a gift from God because there’s no question in my mind that you’re guilty of this crime.”

In an interview with The Times, Connolly defended his comments. In the former instance, he rejected an assertion that he had spoken sarcastically to the attorneys and said they asked him to release defendants facing serious charges “without providing the paperwork to back up their claims.”

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In the latter, he said he did not impugn the jurors — who were not present — but was advising the just-acquitted defendant to stay out of trouble.

“At no point in time did I mean, or was it my intent, to disparage a jury,” Connolly said. “It was to try and make a difference. Perhaps I should have said it differently, but what I said I meant, and I mean it today.”

Outside the courtroom, he coaches youth flag football.

Paul A. Thompson, L.A. County deputy district attorney
Bar rating: Qualified

Thompson earned his law degree in 2006, joining the district attorney’s office the following year.

In 2013, he prosecuted sexual assault and domestic violence in the Compton Courthouse.

Three years later, he joined the Sex Crimes Division downtown, and in 2019 he was recognized as special unit prosecutor of the month for work on a rape and murder trial.

Later that year, he investigated Harvey Weinstein, and in January 2020 he filed sexual assault charges against the former studio executive. Thompson served as the lead prosecutor when a jury convicted Weinstein of rape and other charges in 2022.

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Thompson is now assigned to the Major Crimes Division, where he focuses on prosecuting murder and cold cases.

He said in an email he is running “because I believe that judges should serve humbly and follow the laws, not fight them, particularly more recent laws dealing with reducing prison overcrowding and granting diversion.”

He has also been highly critical of his opponent, alleging Connolly’s supporters applied undue pressure to a judge who endorsed him. Connolly was not accused of having anything to do with the matter and declined to discuss it with The Times. However, Thompson alleged that his supporter received career-related threats from those in support of his opponent.

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Superior Court Judge Office 131

Carlos Dammeier, administrative law judge, California Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board
Bar rating: Qualified

Dammeier began in law enforcement, working for a decade as a dispatcher, jailer and police officer. He went to law school and, for a quarter-century, represented police and other public-sector unions, “handling employee rights cases at every level from administrative hearings to the U.S. Supreme Court,” he said in an email.

In 2013, The Times reported, a law firm in which he was a named partner dissolved after two Costa Mesa City Council members sued one of his clients, the city police union, over legal and political tactics the politicians asserted were overly aggressive.

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Dammeier recently said his team was the focus of “antiunion attacks by political forces” and said that after multiple investigations, none of the firm’s attorneys faced charges or disciplinary action.

In 2022, Dammeier became an administrative law judge. His campaign website states he has heard and issued decisions in more than 2,000 unemployment, disability and tax appeal cases.

Priorities are addressing case backlogs and making thoughtful, unbiased decisions.

“Win or lose, everyone needs to know they had fair treatment by our courts,” he said.

He ran for Superior Court seats in Merced and San Bernardino counties in March 2024, losing both races, and also ran unsuccessfully in San Bernardino County in 2016.

David Ross, deputy alternate public defender
Bar rating: Qualified

Ross worked as a legislative aide for an Indiana Democrat in Congress and as a TV reporter and documentary producer before becoming a lawyer in 1994, according to his campaign website.

His legal career began in Riverside County, where he served five years as a deputy public defender. In 2000, he became a Los Angeles County deputy alternate public defender in regional branches, including Long Beach and Compton. He has been at the Torrance office since 2018.

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Ross, according to his website, has represented more than 10,000 indigent defendants and completed more than 110 jury trials.

A priority would be ensuring people feel recognized in his courtroom.

“My goal is to hear everyone out, so that even if a party ultimately loses, they will walk out of court knowing the judge listened,” he said in an email.

Troy W. Slaten, administrative law judge, state Department of Industrial Relations
Bar rating: Qualified

After roles as a child actor on “Cagney and Lacey” and “Parker Lewis Can’t Lose,” Slaten began a two-decade law career in 2005.

He first worked as a private criminal defense attorney, then spent 11 years at an international firm where he focused on criminal, civil and administrative law and, for a time, managed the criminal defense division. He’s regularly cited as a legal analyst on TV and in The Times.

Slaten volunteered as temporary Superior Court judge from 2016-20 and in 2021 became a full-time administrative law judge presiding over workers’ compensation hearings.

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“I have uncovered fraud and have helped when injured workers have been denied healthcare and other benefits,” he said in an email.

He has twice run for Superior Court, falling short in 2020 and 2022.

He would prioritize fairness and efficiency. “I would work to ensure cases move forward in a timely and organized manner while preserving due process,” he said.

Outside the courtroom, Slaten announces and deejays UCLA men’s and women’s water polo games.

Donna Tryfman, L.A. County deputy public defender
Bar rating: Qualified

A deputy public defender since 1998, Tryfman has had assignments countywide. From 2016-19, she supervised 25 attorneys and mentored new hires as deputy in charge of Eastlake Juvenile Court. She’s worked in collaborative drug court, coordinating with prosecutors, judges and others to help individuals dealing with addiction.

Her current assignment is in the Major Crimes Unit, where she exclusively handles homicides with special circumstances.

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Tryfman spent five years as president of the state Public Defenders Assn., according to her campaign website, and has proctored a high school program on civic duties and constitutional principles. She has served as a Superior Court judge pro tem, handling traffic and small claims cases. She received the peer-decided Gideon Award as felony attorney of the year in 2025, her bio states.

“I would champion further access to justice by exploring and expanding digital access to the courts in underserved communities,” she said.

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Superior Court Judge Office 176

Gloria Marin, L.A. County deputy public defender
Bar rating: Well qualified

Marin spoke little English as a child when her family fled unrest in Nicaragua for the United States in 1980. As an adult attending law school at night, she helped survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault navigate the judicial system.

She passed the bar in 2002 and became a deputy district attorney two years later. She logged six years in the Sex Crimes Division with a focus on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse cases, and served as a training attorney and as deputy in charge of the Inglewood Juvenile Office. She’s now the deputy in charge of the Asset Forfeiture Division.

Marin aims to prioritize fair and equal treatment and better manage heavy caseloads, partly by reviewing and prioritizing older cases.

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“Efficient case management would enhance the public’s trust in the judicial system,” she said.

Marin volunteers at the East Los Angeles Women’s Center, where she teaches advocates about the criminal justice system.

Zachary Smith, L.A. County deputy public defender
Bar rating: Qualified

The fourth of 10 biological and adopted children raised in a Washington, D.C. family, Smith began his career in 2001 representing abused and neglected children in New York City Family Court.

He came west in 2003 and became a deputy public defender in courthouses throughout Los Angeles County. Smith has spent 18 years representing defendants accused of felonies ranging from drug possession to murder and is qualified to handle special circumstances cases. He has tried more than 120 jury and bench trials, according to his campaign website.

Smith said in an email he has “worked with prosecutors to address the root causes of crime through treatment, protecting public safety by helping clients move away from unlawful behavior into rewarding lives.”

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A priority would be providing more drug treatment options for jail detainees awaiting trial.

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Superior Court Judge Office 181

Ryan Dibble, L.A. County Superior Court commissioner
Bar rating: Well qualified

Dibble joined the district attorney’s office in 2006 and over 19 years prosecuted crimes ranging from theft to murder. He also took assignments in divisions that focused on international drug trafficking, gang-related homicides and police misconduct.

Dibble failed in a 2022 run for Superior Court judge. Last year, he became a Superior Court commissioner. The position allows him to perform judicial and quasi-judicial functions, including adjudicating cases. He currently hears civil small claims and eviction cases in Long Beach.

Dibble said he would apply what he learned as a commissioner to ensure a fair process.

“I recognize that while I cannot make everyone happy with the outcome of their case, I am responsible for the process being fair and providing due consideration to all parties,” he said.

Outside the courtroom, he lectures as an adjunct in the law school at USC and volunteers in a mock trial program for middle and high school students. He was a founding board member of a nonprofit that provides mentoring and scholarships to graduates of a high school in South Los Angeles.

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Thanayi Lindsey, administrative law judge, state Office of Administrative Hearings
Bar rating: Not qualified

Lindsey became a lawyer in 1997 and practiced family law from 2000 to 2013. She followed that with eight years in Los Angeles County Superior Court as an attorney in its Self-Help Centers for those without counsel.

In 2021, she became an administrative law judge with the California Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board, according to her campaign website. Two years later, she moved to her current post, where she handles evidentiary hearings and mediation.

Her priorities are ensuring equal access to justice and AIDS and HIV awareness.

Lindsey openly acknowledges a 2011 reproval from the state bar, which referenced “emotional/physical difficulties” that “were not the product of any illegal conduct.” The decision noted Lindsey sought appropriate treatment.

Lindsey said in an email that the issues stemmed from stress caused by cash-flow and payment issues.

“The state bar case was once a stumbling block, but today it is a stepping stone,” she wrote. “I have grown from this experience, with grace, courage and resiliency. I remind or encourage other lawyers to avoid my mistake, using this experience to help others.”

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Lindsey has served on the California Assn. of Black Lawyers board, her bio states, and is a former member of the League of Women Voters.

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More L.A. county races

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How and where to vote

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