Your guide to the L.A. County Superior Court judge elections: every competitive race

Fifteen seats on the Los Angeles County Superior Court are up for election June 2, but only 11 of the contests are competitive with two or more candidates.

Binh Q. Dang (Office 39), Ann M. Maurer (Office 60), Mariela Torres (Office 141) and Candice J. Henry (Office 196) are running unopposed for seats on the bench.

Three of the competitive seats are held by incumbents, while eight races are wide open. Candidates who earn more than 50% of the vote in the primary win the seat outright. If no candidate receives a majority, the top two vote-getters move onto the November ballot.

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Of the competitive races, two are unusually contentious.

In one, a judge is seeking reelection even though he has been removed from hearing cases because of what a presiding judge deemed deteriorating mental and physical health. The candidate, however, argues that he suffers from Parkinson’s disease, which has not affected his mental fitness.

In the other race, a longtime judge is under fire from his challenger over courtroom comments an outside commission found inappropriate, prompting admonishment. The judge says he believes the commissioners — who found no ethical or moral wrongdoing — took issue with the way he criticized litigants rather than the substance of what he actually said.

The county court system, which hears criminal cases as well as a multitude of civil matters, is vast with locations as far north as Lancaster and as far south as Catalina Island.

The Judicial Elections Evaluation Committee of the Los Angeles County Bar Assn. has rated the 28 candidates in contested races in this election. The committee’s evaluations — “exceptionally well qualified,” “well qualified,” “qualified” or “not qualified” — are included in this guide. The committee’s full report, including details about its process, is available online.

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Here is our look at the candidates for each office.