Your guide to the L.A. County District 1 supervisor’s race: Who will replace Hilda Solis?

Elaine Alaniz, public affairs specialist and neighborhood council president

Alaniz, the only Republican in the race, serves as president of the Westlake North Neighborhood Council and previously ran unsuccessfully to represent California’s Assembly District 54.

She also works on an as-needed basis as a public affairs specialist for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience, according to her LinkedIn profile. She has volunteered with the Los Angeles Mayor’s Crisis Response Team, which provides support during emergencies, according to her campaign website. She says her experience with disaster recovery has shown her how government too often fails to properly serve people in need.

Advertisement

James Aldana, whose filing to run does not list an occupation, and The Times could not find a website for his campaign. Aldana did not respond to requests for comment.



whose filing to run does not list an occupation, and The Times could not find a website for his campaign. Aldana did not respond to requests for comment. Noel Almario, family health care consultant

Almario describes herself as a nontraditional political candidate with a background as a birth doula who works as a private consultant helping families navigate the healthcare system. She says the county is facing a “mental health crisis with no end in sight” and too many district residents struggle to afford basic needs, including housing.



David Argudo, La Puente City Council member

Argudo serves on the La Puente City Council and ran unsuccessfully to defeat Solis for this position in 2022. The website address he listed in his campaign filing does not work, and Argudo did return a phone call and emails from The Times.



María Elena Durazo, California state senator

Durazo serves in Sacramento representing the 26th Senate District that overlaps with some western parts of L.A. County’s 1st Supervisoral District.

Before entering elected office, Durazo had a long career in the labor movement, including serving as the head of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, where she helped elect politicians and push through minimum wage increases. Prior to that role, she led the Los Angeles chapter of Unite Here, the nationwide union for restaurant, hospitality and casino workers.

Durazo received the endorsement of the Los Angeles County Democratic Party.

