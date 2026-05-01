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California

Your guide to the L.A. County District 3 supervisor’s race: Lindsey Horvath faces three challengers

illustration of city hall, a gear, and a stack of coins
(Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)
Andrew J. Campa. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. Campa
Staff Writer Follow
  • Supervisor Lindsey Horvath announced in early February she would seek reelection to L.A. County’s Board of Supervisors after deciding not to challenge Mayor Karen Bass.
  • Horvath faces three newcomers — realtor Tonia Arey, software developer Tomás Sidenfaden, and Valley advocate Carmenlina Minasova.
  • The candidates clash on homelessness approaches and public safety, with Horvath emphasizing root causes while challengers push for different enforcement and shelter strategies.
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Perhaps the biggest moment in the race for the District 3 seat on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors occurred in early February.

That’s when incumbent Lindsey Horvath ended weeks of speculation and announced she would not run for mayor of Los Angeles.

Horvath is seeking reelection for her supervisor’s seat in the June 2 primary election against three challengers, all of whom are political newcomers. The five-member board, sometimes referred to as “the little queens” — all the current supervisors are female — controls a $53-billion budget.

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Who are the candidates?

Lindsey Horvath was a West Hollywood city councilmember in 2022 when she ran for L.A. County supervisor in a six-person primary that featured a pair of state senators, Bob Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) and Henry Stern (D-Malibu).

Hertzberg and Horvath advanced to the general election, where she won by 29,000 votes.

As a supervisor, Horvath helped lead a historic push to remake county government. Measure G, passed by voters in 2024, will nearly double the size of the Board of Supervisors and create an elected chief executive position as well as an independent ethics commission. But the passage of Measure G had the unintended effect of wiping out Measure J, which funds anti-incarceration programs, leaving county officials scrambling for solutions.

Tonia Arey is a real estate agent who said she decided to “enter public service out of concern for the direction of Los Angeles County and a desire to bring stronger accountability to local government.”

She calls herself a “Jewish woman challenging the incumbent” and is centering her campaign on public safety, including law enforcement, fire and probation, emergency preparedness and confronting antisemitism.

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Tomás Sidenfaden is a software developer and startup founder who has lived in Los Angeles for nearly three decades.

“Three generations of my family have called this region our home, and I’m tired of waiting around for other people to fix it,” he said.

Carmenlina Minasova is a San Fernando Valley reform advocate who did not respond to requests for comment.

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Where is the district?

The 3rd district stretches more than 445 square miles, all the way to the Ventura County line, encompassing liberal bastions such as Santa Monica and Hollywood as well as San Fernando Valley communities like Sylmar and San Fernando.

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Where they stand on homelessness

Horvath and other supervisors approved the creation of a county homelessness agency, moving more than $300 million out of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and into the new agency. L.A. Mayor Karen Bass warned that the move would create a “massive disruption” in the region’s fight against homelessness.

But Horvath said on her campaign website that the new county agency will be pivotal in “unifying a fragmented system into one accountable department focused on outcomes — not endless spending.”

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Sidenfaden called homelessness the “defining humanitarian and public health crisis facing Los Angeles County.”

He wants to rapidly expand emergency shelters on unused government land “so that people living in encampments have somewhere safe to go immediately.” He noted that layers of regulatory requirements make it difficult to provide basic shelter.

Arey disagrees with the county’s policy of Housing First, pointing to studies by the libertarian think tank Independent Institute that call it “an evidence-based failure.”

“Housing First, as implemented in L.A. County, does not prioritize dealing with a homeless person’s underlying conditions before placing them in housing,” she said. “I will fight for programs that will prioritize dealing with the person’s addiction and medical conditions first, providing shelter beds during their recovery.”

She wants homeless people who violate the law to be prosecuted but supports opportunities for treatment through drug and mental health courts.

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Where they stand on public safety

Horvath is committed to “ensuring neighborhoods in L.A. County feel safe,” adding that security is based on “addressing the root causes of crime, not just the symptoms.”

She has stated her commitment to shutting down Men’s Central Jail and improving safety on buses and trains.

Arey said she is the best candidate to tackle crime, starting with a plan for “fully funding the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department” to allow for enough staffing, training and equipment.

She supports “smart criminal justice reform that actually works,” including boosting diversion programs that dismiss charges for defendants who accept help for substance abuse and other issues, along with specialized drug and mental health courts.

Sidenfaden said too many county policies prioritize symbolism over results.

“The proposal to close Men’s Central Jail without a clear replacement plan is a perfect example,” he said. “Eliminating jail capacity in a county of nearly 10 million people without a functioning alternative is not reform, it’s irresponsible.”

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Sidenfaden’s three-part plan for reform includes restoring consequences for crime and chronic antisocial behavior, making public spaces safe and moving people from encampments into emergency shelters.

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Past coverage

Los Angeles, CA - September 02: Hahn Hall of Administration on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath speaks to Immigrants Are LA (IRLA), a coalition of immigrant rights, worker, and community-based organizations as they held a rally to call on the LA County Board of Supervisors to approve Supervisor Horvath's motion expanding the Emergency Rent Relief Program (ERRP) to $16.8 million in total funding. The program first developed for wildfire survivors, would help prevent housing instability by expanding coverage to immigrant families and tenants who have lost income due to federal immigration enforcement. (Al Seib / For the Los Angeles Times)

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LOS ANGELES-CA-APRIL 8, 2022: Karen Bass is photographed at City Hall on Friday, April 8, 2022. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times); Los Angeles, CA - July 24: Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath listens to L.A. County District Attorney George Gascon announcing charges against an L.A. County Department of Probation officer in a use-of-force case involving a minor who was in custody, during a press conference. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

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LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 03: Supervisor third district Lindsey Horvath at County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors meeting.County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors meeting. County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

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Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

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