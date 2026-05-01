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Your guide to L.A.’s Measure TC: tax on hotel bookings by online companies

illustration of a cursor hand pulling luggage with a dollar sign on a cart
(Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)
Sandra McDonald staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Sandra McDonald
Staff Writer Follow
  • Online travel companies like Hotels.com pay hotel taxes on discounted room prices, not the higher markups they charge customers — a loophole Measure TC would close.
  • The June 2 ballot measure could raise $5 million annually for streets, parks and other city services while helping the struggling hotel industry level the playing field.
  • The L.A. City Council unanimously backed Measure TC, framing it as fair taxation that eliminates what supporters describe as an unfair competitive advantage for online intermediaries.
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Travelers to Los Angeles may not realize it, but they often pay less in city taxes by booking a hotel room through an online company like Hotels.com or Trivago.

A measure on the June 2 ballot could change that.

Measure TC, if passed by voters, would require online travel companies and other intermediaries to pay the city’s hotel tax based on the markup price they charge to customers, not the discount price they paid for the room.

As the city faces another budget shortfall, officials are looking for additional revenue to pay for basic services. The measure also would level the playing field for a struggling hotel industry, proponents say.

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A related measure also on the ballot raises the tax on hotel rooms in L.A. from 14% to 16% until the end of 2028, then dropping to 15% thereafter. If passed, it also would apply to online companies.

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What would the measure do?

Hotel operators sell rooms to online travel companies at a discounted rate, and the companies then charge a markup to consumers.

By law, online companies pay taxes on the price they paid for a room but are not required to factor in the higher price they charge the consumer, said City Councilmember Tim McOsker, a proponent of Measure TC.

The city’s transient occupancy tax, also known as a bed or hotel tax, is 14% of the room rate. Measure TC, if passed, could raise $5 million per year for sidewalk and street repairs, parks and other necessary services, according to city estimates.

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Who are the supporters?

The City Council unanimously voted to put the measure on the ballot, with McOsker selected to draft the official argument in support. This is not a new tax, he said in an interview, but an adjustment to make the system more fair.

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“It is closing a loophole and is making sure that the online providers and the ultimate occupier are collectively getting taxed at the full amount, just as any other consumer would,” McOsker said.

Measure TC would level the competitive advantage the online companies gain over the city’s hotels and also provide more revenue for constituents, he said.

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Who are the opponents?

There were no opponents listed in the measure’s City Council file, and no ballot arguments against the measure were submitted to the city.

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Past coverage

Los Angeles, California February 22, 2022: A view of rooftop at the Downtown L.A. Proper Hotel. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. City Council approves ballot measure to boost hotel tax during Olympics

The Los Angeles City Council approved a June ballot measure Tuesday that asks voters to increase the hotel tax by 2% until the end of the Olympics, and 1% permanently.

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. MAY 14, 2025 - Ahead of Wednesday's City Council vote on a proposal to boost the city's minimum wage for hotel and airport workers to a nation's-high $30 an hour by 2028, airport,hotel and tourism workers rallied inside and outside City Hall in support of the measure on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. council backs $30 minimum wage for hotels, despite warnings from tourism industry

The proposal, billed as the highest minimum wage in the U.S., would take the minimum wage for hotels and LAX workers to $30 by 2028.

The California Supreme Court ruled against cities and counties in a lawsuit that sought to force online travel companies to pay hotel occupancy taxes.

California

Local governments can’t collect taxes from online travel firms

In a loss for local governments, the California Supreme Court decided Monday that online travel companies such as Expedia Inc. are exempt from paying hotel occupancy taxes.

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More L.A. city elections

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How and where to vote

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More election news
CaliforniaPoliticsMidterm Election 2026California Politics

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Sandra McDonald

Sandra McDonald covers L.A.’s City Hall at the Los Angeles Times. She grew up in north central Florida, graduated from the University of Florida and is still warming up to the idea of being a Dodgers fan. She was previously a 2025 fellow and a 2024 summer intern at The Times.

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