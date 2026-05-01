Your guide to L.A.’s Measure TC: tax on hotel bookings by online companies

Travelers to Los Angeles may not realize it, but they often pay less in city taxes by booking a hotel room through an online company like Hotels.com or Trivago.

A measure on the June 2 ballot could change that.

Measure TC, if passed by voters, would require online travel companies and other intermediaries to pay the city’s hotel tax based on the markup price they charge to customers, not the discount price they paid for the room.

As the city faces another budget shortfall, officials are looking for additional revenue to pay for basic services. The measure also would level the playing field for a struggling hotel industry, proponents say.

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A related measure also on the ballot raises the tax on hotel rooms in L.A. from 14% to 16% until the end of 2028, then dropping to 15% thereafter. If passed, it also would apply to online companies.