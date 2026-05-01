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California

Your guide to L.A.’s Measure TT: hotel bed tax increase

illustration of a double bed with two stacks of coins on either side
(Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)
Sandra McDonald staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Sandra McDonald
Staff Writer Follow
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With the 2028 Olympics on the horizon, some Los Angeles officials want visitors to the city to pay more in hotel taxes.

Measure TT, which goes before city voters on the June 2 ballot, would hike the tax rate for hotel rooms from 14% to 16% until the end of 2028, staying at 15% thereafter.

illustration of the shape of California being slid into a ballot box in blue and red

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What will the measure do?

In L.A., the transient occupancy tax — sometimes called a bed or hotel tax — is currently 14% of the price of hotel stays and short-term rentals under 30 days.

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The tax increase proposed by Measure TT would generate $44 million annually through 2028 and $22 million annually after that, according to city estimates, with the money going toward basic services like 911 emergency response, street and sidewalk repairs, fire protection and parks.

Under Measure TT, rooms and short-term rentals booked through online companies like Airbnb, Expedia and Hotels.com also would be subject to the tax. A related measure on the ballot would require those companies to pay taxes on the total amount a hotel charges a guest, not just the discounted rate.

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Who are the supporters?

The City Council voted 13-2 to put Measure TT on the ballot.

“The Olympics are an opportunity to add some jet fuel to our visitor-serving community,” Councilmember Tim McOsker said at a Feb. 10 meeting.

“Two [percent] is a pretty significant jump, but it’s a jump that’s justified by the Olympics,” he said.

The city recently closed a $1-billion budget shortfall and is facing more fiscal problems as it struggles to provide basic services while taking on big-ticket items like a $2.6-billion expansion of the Convention Center.

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Who are the opponents?

Opponents include hotel and hospitality groups who argue that higher taxes would make it harder to fill rooms.

Nella McOsker — who is Tim McOsker’s daughter — opposes the measure on behalf of the Central City Assn., a downtown L.A. advocacy organization of which she is president and chief executive.

“At a time when you’re seeing these declines in demand and losing on tax revenue year over year to the magnitude of $20 million, it just seems like a wrong time to impose more burdens on that shrinking base,” she told The Times.

L.A. could lose tourists to nearby cities like Culver City and Burbank, which had lower hotel tax rates than those proposed by Measure TT, according to an April 2025 report by the L.A. Office of Finance.

Councilmembers Monica Rodriguez and John Lee voted against putting Measure TT on the ballot.

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“You can’t ask people to pay more when you haven’t even done the work” to rein in excessive spending, Rodriguez said at the Feb. 10 meeting.

By the time the Olympics roll around, hotel and airport workers in L.A. will be making a $30 minimum wage, which was pushed by labor unions and approved by the City Council.

A coalition of hotels and airline companies opposed the wage increase, arguing that it was unsustainable and would jeopardize jobs.

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Past coverage

Los Angeles, California February 22, 2022: A view of rooftop at the Downtown L.A. Proper Hotel. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. City Council approves ballot measure to boost hotel tax during Olympics

The Los Angeles City Council approved a June ballot measure Tuesday that asks voters to increase the hotel tax by 2% until the end of the Olympics, and 1% permanently.

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 09: Union leaders and members celebrate the defeat of a measure to overturn the hotel and airport $30 per hour minimum wage at Los Angeles City Hall in downtown on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Gary Coronado / For The Los Angeles Times)

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Bid to repeal L.A.’s $30 hotel minimum wage fails to qualify for the ballot

The L.A. Alliance for Tourism, Jobs and Progress needed about 93,000 signatures to qualify the referendum for the ballot, but fell short by about 9,000, according to the city clerk.

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More L.A. city elections

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How and where to vote

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Sandra McDonald

Sandra McDonald covers L.A.’s City Hall at the Los Angeles Times. She grew up in north central Florida, graduated from the University of Florida and is still warming up to the idea of being a Dodgers fan. She was previously a 2025 fellow and a 2024 summer intern at The Times.

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