Your guide to L.A. City Measure CB: taxing illegal cannabis businesses

A measure on the June 2 ballot would tax illegal cannabis businesses in Los Angeles at the same rate as their legal counterparts.

Illegal cannabis businesses have a competitive advantage because they don’t have to pay taxes or fees. Proponents of Measure CB argue that it would level the playing field and bring in revenue for the cash-strapped city.

It’s unclear how many illegal cannabis businesses operate in L.A., but the city’s Office of Finance suggested in an August 2025 report that the illegal market was about the same size as the legal market.

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Opponents of Measure CB say it could normalize illegal businesses and give the city a financial incentive to keep them open.