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Your guide to L.A. City Measure CB: taxing illegal cannabis businesses

illustration of a cannabis dispensary with stacks of coins around it
(Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)
Sandra McDonald staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Sandra McDonald
Staff Writer Follow
  • Measure CB would tax illegal cannabis businesses at the same rate as legal operators, potentially generating $30 million to 35 million annually for city services.
  • City Council supporters argue the measure would level the playing field between legal and illegal operators while cracking down on untaxed businesses.
  • Opponents worry the city lacks enforcement mechanisms to collect taxes from illegal operators and could become dependent on illicit market revenue.
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A measure on the June 2 ballot would tax illegal cannabis businesses in Los Angeles at the same rate as their legal counterparts.

Illegal cannabis businesses have a competitive advantage because they don’t have to pay taxes or fees. Proponents of Measure CB argue that it would level the playing field and bring in revenue for the cash-strapped city.

It’s unclear how many illegal cannabis businesses operate in L.A., but the city’s Office of Finance suggested in an August 2025 report that the illegal market was about the same size as the legal market.

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Opponents of Measure CB say it could normalize illegal businesses and give the city a financial incentive to keep them open.

illustration of the shape of California being slid into a ballot box in blue and red

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What would the measure do?

If voters approve Measure CB, it could generate $30 million to $35 million annually for services like street and sidewalk repairs, 911 emergency response, fire protection and parks, according to city estimates.

That amount could decrease as more illegal businesses are shut down. City Council members who support the measure say it could be used to force the closure of illegal businesses that don’t pay taxes.

Under Measure CB, illegal businesses would pay the same tax on gross receipts that legal businesses pay, including 10% on cannabis sales, 5% on medical cannabis sales and 2% on manufacturing, cultivation or other commercialization.

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Who are the supporters?

The City Council voted 10-2 in February to put the measure on the ballot.

Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky, who chairs the budget committee, said at a Jan. 27 meeting that the free pass for illegal cannabis businesses is a “loophole” that should be closed.

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Cannabis is one of the few industries in the city in which illegal businesses aren’t taxed, Yaroslavsky said, and added that the potential additional revenue could be reinvested into closing down more illegal shops.

At the January meeting, Councilmember Bob Blumenfield said he supports the measure as a way to crack down on the illegal cannabis industry, drawing a comparison with onetime Chicago crime boss Al Capone.

“They didn’t get him for being a gangster,” Blumenfield said. “They got him for tax evasion.”

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Who are the opponents?

A nonprofit advocacy group, Social Equity LA, organized with local cannabis business owners to oppose the measure in letters to Mayor Karen Bass.

Luis Rivera, executive director of the nonprofit, said Measure CB risks legitimizing the illegal cannabis industry while linking city finances to the tax revenue the businesses would generate. The measure also would undermine Proposition 64, the state law that requires cannabis businesses to be licensed, he said. And amid the city’s struggles to track and close illegal cannabis businesses, Rivera said it will be difficult to force them to pay up.

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“There’s no guarantee or mechanism to assure that illegal operators will pay the taxes or fulfill their obligations,” Rivera said.

Even if they pay taxes, illegal operators could undercut legal businesses by selling unregulated products and avoiding requirements, such as code inspections and safety tests for merchandise, that legal businesses must fulfill to keep their licenses, he said. For an already struggling industry, the answer isn’t taxing more businesses, he said — it’s lowering taxes.

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Why is this on the ballot?

City officials hope the potential additional revenue would boost the ailing budget and suggest the funds could be reinvested in the legal cannabis industry.

Many legal cannabis businesses in the city are behind on their taxes, collectively owing about $400 million — an amount that includes $100 million in penalties and $35 million in interest, according to an October report from the Office of Finance.

In March, the City Council moved forward with creating an “amnesty” program that would forgive late fees and interest for cannabis businesses that pay their city taxes within three years.

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Daniel Sosa, who owns four cannabis dispensaries in the city, told the council he is competing against not only the illicit market but also licensed dispensaries that don’t pay taxes.

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Past coverage

Los Alamos, CA - September, 5, 2024: Raw Garden's CEO and co-founder, Thomas Martin, with his cannabis crops at their cultivation facility, Central Coast Agriculture, tucked into a hillside of the Santa Ynez Valley in Santa Barbara's wine country. Martin began funding tests for pesticides found in California's top 20 brands. The results confirm widespread contamination but brands are not removing those products from shelves, and Martin faces lawsuits if he publishes his findings. Accompanies story on pesticides in cannabis products. (Al Seib / For the Los Angeles Times)

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L.A. cannabis businesses owe $400 million. The city may get only $30 million

Based on a projection that about half of eligible cannabis businesses would take part in the program, the city would collect about $30 million in back taxes while waiving about $25 million in penalties.

August 4, 2025. Sun 'valley, CA. Luis Rivera, owner of several cannabis businesses in the Los Angeles area poses in Bonafide, his retail location in Sun Valley. He is concerned about increased fees for businesses in the cannabis retail market . (David Butow/for the Times)

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L.A. marijuana businesses will pay higher fees as industry struggles

The vote would increase renewal fees for existing marijuana businesses by thousands of dollars, bringing fresh financial woes for operators already struggling in a constricting market.

Satellite image shows cannabis greenhouses and gardens rise from the ashes of the North Complex fire.

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Nobody knows how widespread illegal cannabis grows are in California. So we mapped them

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More L.A. city elections

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How and where to vote

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More election news
CaliforniaPoliticsMidterm Election 2026California Politics CannabisL.A. Politics

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Sandra McDonald

Sandra McDonald covers L.A.’s City Hall at the Los Angeles Times. She grew up in north central Florida, graduated from the University of Florida and is still warming up to the idea of being a Dodgers fan. She was previously a 2025 fellow and a 2024 summer intern at The Times.

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