Your guide to the California state schools superintendent race: wide-open race to replace Tony Thurmond

Ten candidates vie for California state superintendent, competing for a role with limited school district authority.
Unlike other statewide races, this nonpartisan contest could be decided in June if a candidate secures more than 50% of thevotes.
Candidates divide on transgender sports participation in schools and whether school staff must inform parents when children express gender-identity concerns.
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The contest for the state superintendent of public instruction is wide open as 10 candidates vie for an office with little clear authority and an uncertain future.
The winner will replace two-term incumbent Tony Thurmond, who is barred by term limits from serving again and is running for governor.
The state superintendent has limited authority over school districts, which are locally managed. The officeholder instead manages the California Department of Education. This agency guides local school districts and also provides partial oversight. The state superintendent typically takes advantage of the bully pulpit on education issues.
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The superintendent generally works in concert with the governor, but not always. The governor exerts much control over education priorities through the state budget.
The guide below will examine differences in the backgrounds of the candidates, their political party affiliation and who is supporting them.
California’s primary election takes place on June 2. Learn about L.A.’s city and county races and others for state offices.
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Echoes of the governor’s race
There’s been much attention on the possibility that the crowded field of Democratic candidates for governor could lead to a fractured vote — with the top two Republicans finishing first and second in the primary and advancing to the November election, despite California’s deep-blue electorate.
A similar scenario could happen in the state superintendent’s race. There’s a large field of viable Democratic candidates who could divide the vote, leaving open the possibility of two Republicans claiming the top spots.
However, the state superintendent is a nonpartisan race, and party affiliations won’t be listed on the ballot. If only one Republican were to land on the November ballot — which seems more likely — that candidate would have a difficult time defeating a Democrat, based on voter registration and recent voting patterns.
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Unlike other statewide races, including the governor’s race, the superintendent’s office is not under the mandatory top-two primary system. If any candidate wins 50%+1 on June 2, that’s the final result. With so many candidates and no overwhelming favorite, it’s likely that no candidate will win a majority of the votes in June, and the top two finishers will face off in November.
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The frustrations of the job
As the manager of the the California Department of Education, the state superintendent serves, in essence, as the chief staffer for the State Board of Education, whose members are appointed by the governor. In that role, the state superintendent oversees the preparation of reports to the state board and carries out its policies.
But as an elected officer, the state superintendent also is independent of the state board. The board cannot fire or silence the superintendent.
The state schools leader also can design and support school-related legislation but has no official responsibility to do so.
The state superintendent can operate independently of the governor through the interpretation of state law and management of state education staff. The superintendent also has significant control over who works for the education department, but not how much money it will have to work with. The governor proposes the budget and the Legislature must approve it — and also can make revisions.
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Newsom, through the Legislature, has proposed to change the role of the superintendent based on recommendations from leading academics.
They issued a report reimagining the state superintendent as a student “champion” who would analyze and report on the effectiveness of the education system and also take on an advocacy role. In this capacity, the superintendent no longer would manage the education department. The Legislature would need to approve this change and also provide funding and staffing for the superintendent in an altered role.
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Who are the candidates?
Here is the ballot order of the candidates and their websites (or Instagram page):
The Times submitted surveys to the candidates. Unedited excerpts from the surveys, in which candidates lay out detailed goals and policy analysis, can be found at the link below to each candidate’s name:
Every Democrat on this list could be expected to work in general harmony with a Democratic governor and in opposition to key Trump administration policies.
There are differences in their backgrounds, but only minor policy divergences, including on the participation of trans athletes in women’s and girls’ sports.
Listed in alphabetical order, with an excerpt from their survey responses:
Richard Barrera, 59, is a longtime school board member in San Diego Unified, the state’s second-largest school system, a senior advisor to Thurmond and before that was a local labor union executive.
“The three experiences that best qualify me for this office are the ones that required me to govern a public school system, execute policy inside the state agency, and understand workforce realities in practice,” Barrera said.
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Wendy Castañeda-Leal, 42, has pursued a career in more rural areas, currently serving as superintendent for the Semitropic Elementary School District, which has one TK-8 school with about 140 students off Highway 46 in Kern County. She’s also been director of whole child education for Roseland School District and a secondary alternative school principal.
“I lead districtwide efforts aligned with California’s priorities by advancing equity, strengthening academic achievement, and expanding supports for the whole child, including multilingual learners and underserved student populations,” Castañeda-Leal said. “I also bring extensive site leadership experience as a principal at the elementary, middle and high school levels, where I improved student outcomes.”
Nichelle Henderson, 57, is an elected trustee of the Los Angeles Community College District. Her education career began as a teaching assistant. She later taught sixth grade math and science in Compton Unified. She’s currently a faculty advisor and clinical field supervisor in a Cal State teacher preparation program.
“What it is clear among Democratic candidates is that there are candidates that are seeking this position because they want a safe place to land after having termed out,” Henderson said. “My goal is to build the capacity of our TK-12 public schools to prepare students for higher education and to participate in the local and global workforce.”
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Ainye Long, 41, a San Francisco Unified middle school math department chair, ran four years ago with no significant resources and came within less than 1 percentage point of making the runoff. It helped then that no Democrat ran against Thurmond and that Republican challengers divided the Republican vote. Long also had then — and still has — the ballot designation: “public school teacher.” She also is a past senior administrator at a charter-school group.
“One job of the [state superintendent] is to measure the effectiveness [in practice — what actually happens] of our laws, and help to find better ways to educate our body,” Long said. “The people closest to the work are closest to the problems of practice, so they’re the first to see the solution.”
Al Muratsuchi, 61, represents the 66th Assembly District, encompassing parts of the South Bay, and has been the chair of the state Assembly education committee. He taught briefly at the college level and served as an elected board member of the Torrance Unified School District.
“I am the only candidate running for State Superintendent of Public Instruction with the combined experience of statewide education policy leadership, ... local school district governance as a former Torrance Unified School District board trustee, and classroom educator,” Muratsuchi said, adding that he authored 23 education-related bills that were signed into law.
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Josh Newman, 61, has been a state senator, including chairing the education committee, and a technology company executive. He served in the Army and taught briefly both at the college and middle school levels.
“Among the Democrats in this race, the most significant distinction is between candidates whose approach to this office is primarily organized around labor relationships and funding advocacy, and my own, which emphasizes accountability, outcomes, and the full range of students’ needs alongside continued investment,” Newman said.
Anthony Rendon, 58, was state Assembly Speaker from 2016-23, previously directed Plaza de la Raza Child Development Services and served as chief operating officer for Mexican American Opportunity Foundation.
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He spoke of “the role that technology is playing in the degradation of youth mental health and happiness. The next superintendent needs to properly implement California’s ban on phones in classrooms, be ahead of the curve in establishing policies on generative AI use, and make sure teachers have the training and support they need to make sure the classroom is about learning.”
No candidate received enough votes to win the Democratic Party endorsement. The tally was as follows: Henderson: 24.75%; Muratsuchi 21.97%; Rendon 17.43%; Newman 16.82%; Barrera 12.77%.
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If you want a Republican...
Gus Mattammal, 53, runs a tutoring company with a multistate portfolio and has served on elected and appointed boards in San Mateo County, including the Midcoast Community Council, which represents unincorporated areas.
When it comes to immigration enforcement and schools, “when presented with a valid warrant signed by a federal judge or magistrate, school officials are obligated to comply and not to interfere,” Mattammal said. “In any other situation, however, school officials should be polite and extend common courtesy, but should not assist with or permit enforcement activities on school grounds not required by lawful order.”
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Mattammal said he’s focused on curriculum, job readiness, data collection and analysis and on promoting innovation, although all the candidates would assert earnestness in these arenas.
Sonja Shaw, 43, the school board president of Chino Valley Unified, has achieved a public profile as a MAGA culture warrior. She has, for example, advocated assertively for keeping transgender athletes out of girls’ sports — her daughters are athletes — and supports mandatory parent notification when a child expresses gender-identity issues at school.
In her survey, Shaw did not explicitly speak to the state’s response to President Trump’s immigration enforcement: “Districts should follow the law, communicate clearly with families, and keep their attention on the classroom... That’s where our energy belongs.”
Key members of the Trump-allied Republican establishment seem aligned behind Shaw.
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Other parties
Frank Lara, 41, is a public school teacher with 15 years of experience serving as executive vice president of United Educators of San Francisco, the teachers union for San Francisco Unified, which has endorsed him. He lists himself as a member of the Peace and Freedom Party.
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In addition to his classroom experience, Lara cited union membership “with both California Teachers Association and CFT that entire time” as well as serving as “a union officer for my union, United Educators of San Francisco, for almost five years. I have also been an organizer in the community I taught in for over a decade fighting for immigrant and workers rights.”
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Where they stand on Newsom and Thurmond
The candidates were asked by The Times to give positive, mixed or negative ratings for state Supt. Tony Thurmond. The more positive ratings are listed first.
Candidates were asked to review a list of policy statements related to parent notification of a child’s gender identity and to choose the policy that most closely fits their view. Here is what they chose. Henderson and Long did not answer the question:
School staff should have a legal obligation to tell parents about their child’s gender identity at school. None chose.
While there should be a legal obligation, district officials must cite documented instances, by courts or law enforcement, of abuse or mistreatment to withhold this information in extremely rare circumstances: Mattammal, Shaw
District officials should keep parents informed, even against the child’s will, but also should be able to assess whether providing such information is in the child’s best interests and use this assessment as a factor in their decision about what to do. None chose
The aspiration should be to fully inform parents, but the child’s wish should carry the greatest weight, especially as the child grows older: Barrera, Lara, Muratsuchi, Newman, Rendon
The student’s wish on whether to inform parents should always take precedence: Castañeda-Leal
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Where they stand on transgender athletes in girls’ sports
California law allows sports participation based on gender identity, meaning trans athletes have a right to participate in girls’ and women’s sports. Recently, the California Interscholastic Federation attempted a compromise for track and field competitions — offering honors and slots in competitions both to transgender athletes and to any biologically female athletes they would have displaced. However, this approach does not yet have a parallel for team sports.
The state superintendent can interpret state law on this issue but has no direct say in what this law will be.
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Lara strongly supports allowing transgender athletes to participate on the teams of their self-identified gender.
Castañeda-Leal and Barrera support California law, which is essentially the position stated by Lara.
Barrera: “The practical work is implementation: Districts need clear guidance on their obligations, consistent coordination with the relevant athletic governance bodies, and a school climate where students can participate without being targeted.”
Long said the issue was settled by state law but did not elaborate on whether she supported the law.
Muratsuchi implied support for California law by calling the issue a made-up controversy — based, for example, he said, on 10 transgender NCAA athletes among more than 500,000 in women’s sports: “Here’s what I will focus on: girls and young women continue to face real barriers that have nothing to do with trans kids, including inequitable athletic facilities and opportunities, sexual harassment and bullying, and more. As a Dad with a teenage daughter, and as an educator, I’m committed to tackling those inequities in school sports.”
Newman: “Many Californians (including many who strongly support LGBTQ+ rights) have sincere questions about how to balance inclusion with competitive fairness in girls’ and women’s sports. Recent polling shows majority support for placing some limits on participation, and it would be a mistake for state leaders to dismiss those concerns or treat them as solely rooted in hostility ... Most transgender students simply want the chance to belong, to be part of a team, and to experience the social, emotional, and physical benefits of school athletics. Coverage of the intense and highly polarized public debate often paints a picture that does not reflect the reality on the ground.”
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Rendon supports the CIF’s efforts to compromise “to devise a policy that allows transgender students to participate in athletic programs while trying to address the concerns of many families. There will not be a perfect solution, but I believe that athletics is an important part of education that all students should be able to participate in.”
Henderson called for alignment of federal, state and local policies and said that, given the extremely small number of trans athletes, the “ultimate decision should made on a case-by-case basis.”
Mattammal says: “Every student in California should be entitled to participate in athletics, but it may not be on their first-choice team. The most fair and practical way to address this issue is to insist that all athletes participate in the athletic division corresponding to their biology.”
For Shaw, this issue is central to her campaign: “Girls are losing roster spots, medals and scholarships. Some don’t even feel comfortable using their own locker rooms, choosing to change in their cars before games rather than be forced to undress in front of boys. That’s not fairness. That’s failure.”
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Key union endorsements
The split of union endorsements is characteristic of the wide-open contest.
Rendon: The state Service Employees International Union (SEIU) and a roster of its affiliates, California Faculty Assn., California State University Employees Union, Teamsters and others.
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Muratsuchi: The California Federation of Teachers and California School Employees Assn.
Newman: The State Building and Construction Trades Council of California and a long roster of various trades locals representing such crafts as sheet metal and air conditioning, plumbers and electrical workers.
Barrera: The California Teachers Assn. Although the influential labor association worked closely with all three current and former legislators, it went instead with Barrera.
CTA has backed the winner in the last three contests — and invested millions in those races. With CTA’s backing, Barrera becomes competitive, but far from an automatic winner.
In addition to independent spending, which candidates don’t control, there also are campaigns managed by the candidates. This fundraising is typically a reliable marker of whether a candidate has a realistic chance of winning.
Based on April 23 preelection filings, the top fundraisers in order were Rendon, Muratsuchi, Shaw, Newman and Barrera. Muratsuchi and especially Rendon were well ahead of the pack, but they also relied substantially on a transfer of funds from previous campaigns for a different office.
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Howard Blume covers education for the Los Angeles Times. He’s won the top investigative reporting prize from the L.A. Press Club and print Journalist of the Year from the L.A. Society of Professional Journalists chapter. He recently retired “Deadline L.A.,” a past honoree for best public-affairs radio program, which he produced and co-hosted on KPFK-FM (90.7) for 15 years. He teaches tap dancing and has two superior daughters.
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