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California

Voter guide to the 2026 California primary election

illustration of the shape of California being slid into a ballot box in blue and red
By Los Angeles Times staff
Illustrations by 
Jim Cooke

California’s primary election takes place on June 2. Here is information Times reporters gathered about the races:

L.A. mayor election

LOS ANGELES-CA-APRIL 8, 2022: Karen Bass is photographed at City Hall on Friday, April 8, 2022. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Your guide to the race for L.A. mayor: Four major challengers look to unseat Karen Bass

Karen Bass faces Spencer Pratt, Nithya Raman and more in the L.A. mayoral race. Here’s where the leading candidates stand on issues like housing, homelessness and public safety.

L.A. City Council elections

City Council District 1

Your guide to the L.A. City Council District 1 race: Four challengers take on Eunisses Hernandez

Incumbent Eunisses Hernandez seeks a second term in City Council District 1, facing a quartet of challengers who say her progressive record has failed the neighborhood.

City Council District 3

Your guide to the L.A. City Council District 3 race: Who will replace Bob Blumenfield?

Three Woodland Hills residents are competing for the open 3rd District City Council seat in the southwest San Fernando Valley after term limits force out incumbent Bob Blumenfield.

City Council District 9

Your guide to the L.A. City Council District 9 race: six candidates seek South L.A. seat

Curren Price will be replaced by one of six Latino candidates after 12 years representing this South L.A. district that’s been represented by a Black council member since 1963.

City Council District 11

Your guide to the L.A. City Council District 11 race: Traci Park vs. Faizah Malik

Challenger Faizah Malik is backed by Democratic Socialists of America in the District 11 race. Police and fire unions support incumbent Traci Park.

City Council District 13

Your guide to the L.A. City Council District 13 race: Hugo Soto-Martínez faces three challengers

L.A. City Council District 13 race will feature incumbent Hugo Soto-Martínez and challengers Colter Carlisle, Rich Sarian and Dylan Kendall. Here is your election guide.

City Council District 15

Your guide to the L.A. City Council District 15 race: Tim McOsker vs. Jordan Rivers

Jordan Rivers, 22, is challenging incumbent Tim McOsker for the L.A. City Council District 15 seat representing the Harbor area and Watts.

Other L.A. city elections

Photos of four candidates for Los Angeles City Attorney in a grid

California

Your guide to the L.A. city attorney’s race: three against Hydee Feldstein Soto

Hydee Feldstein Soto faces challengers Aida Ashouri, John McKinney and Marissa Roy in the L.A. city attorney race. Here is your election guide.

Los Angeles, CA - March 10: City Controller Kenneth Mejia poses for a portrait at Vista Hermosa Natural Park on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times) STUDIO CITY, CA - FEBRUARY 14: Zach Sokoloff, asset manager at Hackman Capital Partners from Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 in Studio City, CA. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

California

Your guide to the L.A. city controller race: Kenneth Mejia faces challenger Zach Sokoloff

Incumbent Kenneth Mejia, who is running for a second term, faces challenger Zach Sokoloff in the L.A. City Controller race.

illustration of a double bed with two stacks of coins on either side

Your guide to L.A.’s Measure TT: hotel bed tax increase

What is measure TT? The proposition looks to increase the city’s hotel and short-term rental bed tax by 2% until the end of the Olympics, and 1% thereafter.

illustration of a cursor hand pulling luggage with a dollar sign on a cart

Your guide to L.A.’s Measure TC: tax on hotel bookings by online companies

Measure TC would require online travel companies to pay taxes on their markups to L.A. customers. Proponents say the change would level the playing field between hotels and their online travel company counterparts.

illustration of a cannabis dispensary with stacks of coins around it

Your guide to L.A. City Measure CB: taxing illegal cannabis businesses

L.A.’s measure CB represents a hope to crack down on illegal cannabis businesses by closing a legal loophole. Opponents say the measure may normalize illegal activity.

L.A. Unified school board

Map of L.A. Unified Board of Education District 2

Your guide to the L.A. Unified Board of Education District 2 race: Rocío Rivas vs. Raquel Zamora

L.A. Unified Board of Education District 2 race will feature incumbent Rocío Rivas and challenger Raquel Zamora. Here is your election guide.

Map of LAUSD Board of Education District 4

Your guide to the L.A. Unified Board of Education District 4 race: Nick Melvoin vs. Ankur Patel

L.A. Unified Board of Education District 4 race will feature incumbent Nick Melvoin and challenger Ankur Patel. Here is your election guide.

map of LAUSD Board of Education District 6

Your guide to the L.A. Unified Board of Education District 6 race: Incumbent Kelly Gonez is unopposed

Two-term incumbent Kelly Gonez is unopposed for the L.A. Unified Board of Education District 6 seat. Here is your voting guide.

L.A. County elections

illustration of a hospital with stacks of coins around it

Your guide to L.A. County’s proposed healthcare sales tax

Faced with federal funding cuts, L.A. County voters will be asked this June if they want to pay a little more at the register to shore up the region’s public health system.

sheriff badge with silhouette of the bear from California's flag on it

Your guide to the L.A. County Sheriff’s race: Robert Luna faces nine challengers

Incumbent Robert Luna will take on a crowded field in the race for Los Angeles County Sheriff. Key issues include oversight, jail conditions, recruitment and boosting department morale.

illustration of a house with magnifying glass, legal document, and pen

Your guide to the L.A. County assessor race: Incumbent Jeff Prang faces four challengers

Five candidates are running for L.A. County assessor, and topics such as transparency and Proposition 13 are top of mind. Here is your election guide.

illustration of a gear, city hall, and stack of coins

Your guide to the L.A. County District 1 supervisor’s race: Who will replace Hilda Solis?

After more than a decade, Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis is termed out, opening a contest for a sprawling 1st District stretching from Silver Lake to Pomona that represents nearly 2 million people.

illustration of city hall, a gear, and a stack of coins

Your guide to the L.A. County District 3 supervisor’s race: Lindsey Horvath faces three challengers

Supervisor Lindsey Horvath was a West Hollywood city councilmember when she first ran in 2022 in a six-person primary and is now the political veteran in a race that features three newcomers.

Judge elections

illustration of a court house facade with a gavel as one of the columns

Your guide to the L.A. County Superior Court judge elections: every competitive race

Fifteen Los Angeles Superior Court seats go to voters June 2, with only 11 races featuring competitive contests between two or more candidates. Here is your voter guide.

Governor’s race

illustration of the California State Capitol

Who is running for California governor in 2026? Meet the candidates

The wide-open race to succeed Gavin Newsom as California governor has attracted a large and diverse field of candidates.

Housing and Homeless - illustration of homes with a red key under them

Your guide to the California governor candidates’ views on housing and homelessness

Eight gubernatorial candidates offer competing visions for California’s housing affordability and homelessness crises, revealing deep ideological divides over whether solutions require more supply, less regulation or expanded social services.

Los Angeles, CA - September 09: Former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa speaks to reporters during Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' formal endorsement of him for California Governor outside the LA Sentinel newspaper office in Los Angeles Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Villaraigosa’s dreams for a political comeback meet reality — again

Villaraigosa hasn’t held office since 2013. That’s a problem for the former mayor, who is at the bottom of the polls.

U.S. House elections

Congressional District 26 map

Your guide to the California Congressional District 26 race: the battle for Julia Brownley’s seat

California Congressional District 26 race: Democrats and Republicans will compete for Julia Brownley’s seat representing Ventura County’s suburbs and agricultural communities.

Congressional District 40 map

Your guide to the California Congressional District 40 race: Orange County and the Inland Empire

Two Republican House incumbents, Young Kim and Ken Calvert, share the newly drawn 40th District after redistricting and face an unusually strong Democratic field spanning Orange and Riverside counties.

Congressional District 45 map

Your guide to the California Congressional District 45 race: Derek Tran faces five challengers

California Congressional District 45 race: Democrat Derek Tran, who won by just over 600 votes in 2024, faces five Republican challengers to represent this Orange County district.

Congressional District 47 map

Your guide to the California Congressional District 47 race: the battle for Orange County

California Congressional District 47 race: Democratic incumbent Dave Min defends his Orange County seat after redistricting transformed it into a safely Democratic area.

Congressional District 48 map

Your guide to the California Congressional District 48 race: a battleground that could reshape Congress

California’s 48th District flipped from Republican stronghold to Democratic-leaning territory after redistricting, setting up a race that could determine control of Congress and challenge President Trump.

Other statewide races

line illustration of the scales of justice held up by a greek style column

Your guide to the California attorney general race: Rob Bonta vs. Michael Gates

Incumbent Rob Bonta faces challengers, including Republican Michael Gates, after Democrats cleared the path in the California Attorney General race.

illustration of a three column institution with columns made from dollar bills

Your guide to the California state treasurer race: Who will replace Fiona Ma?

The California state treasurer race will feature six candidates, including two Democrats and three Republicans, competing to replace termed-out Fiona Ma.

Republican candidate for Secretary of State Don Wagner, and Secretary of State of California Shirley Weber

Your guide to the California secretary of state race: Democrat Shirley Weber vs. Republican Don Wagner

Democrat Shirley Weber, the incumbent, faces Republican Don Wagner in the race for California secretary of state. Here is your election guide.

Meghann Adams, Malia Cohen and Herb Morgan are running for State Controller in the 2026 California primary election.

Your guide to the California state controller race: Democrat Malia Cohen faces challengers

Incumbent Malia Cohen faces Republican Herb Morgan and the Peace and Freedom Party’s Meghann Adams in the California state controller election.

Los Angeles, CA - May 31: California gubernatorial candidate Eleni Kounalakis speak at the Calif. Democratic convention at the Anaheim Convention Center on Saturday, May 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

Your guide to the California lieutenant governor’s race: long line to replace Eleni Kounalakis

More than a dozen candidates are competing to replace Eleni Kounalakis in the California lieutenant governor’s race.

Los Angeles, CA - April 17: Calif. state Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara speaks at a discussion with local leaders and residents to mark 100 days since the start of the L.A. wildfires at Will Rogers State Beach on Thursday, April 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

Your guide to the California insurance commissioner’s race: Who will replace Ricardo Lara?

Who will replace Ricardo Lara in the California insurance commissioner’s race? More than a half-dozen candidates, four Democrats and five Republicans, are competing in the election.

Los Angeles, CA - May 31: Gubernatorial candidate Tony Thurmond speaks at the Calif. Democratic convention at the Anaheim Convention Center on Saturday, May 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

Your guide to the California state schools superintendent race: wide-open race to replace Tony Thurmond

The California state schools superintendent race is wide-open. Ten candidates are competing to succeed two-term incumbent Tony Thurmond.

How to vote

illustration of three raised hands coming out of the slot of a ballot box

How to vote in California’s June 2026 primary election

What you need to know about how to vote in California’s June primary election, and where to access more information about the ballot and races.

illustration of two map pins with voting checkmarks in blue and red

Where to vote in California’s June 2026 primary election

As the June primary election nears, Californians soon will begin voting by mail, drop box and in person. Here’s what you should know about where to submit your ballot.

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Jim Cooke

Jim Cooke is a senior deputy design director at the Los Angeles Times.

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