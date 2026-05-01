Voter guide to the 2026 California primary election

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California’s primary election takes place on June 2. Here is information Times reporters gathered about the races:
L.A. mayor election
Karen Bass faces Spencer Pratt, Nithya Raman and more in the L.A. mayoral race. Here’s where the leading candidates stand on issues like housing, homelessness and public safety.
L.A. City Council elections
Incumbent Eunisses Hernandez seeks a second term in City Council District 1, facing a quartet of challengers who say her progressive record has failed the neighborhood.
Three Woodland Hills residents are competing for the open 3rd District City Council seat in the southwest San Fernando Valley after term limits force out incumbent Bob Blumenfield.
Curren Price will be replaced by one of six Latino candidates after 12 years representing this South L.A. district that’s been represented by a Black council member since 1963.
Challenger Faizah Malik is backed by Democratic Socialists of America in the District 11 race. Police and fire unions support incumbent Traci Park.
L.A. City Council District 13 race will feature incumbent Hugo Soto-Martínez and challengers Colter Carlisle, Rich Sarian and Dylan Kendall. Here is your election guide.
Jordan Rivers, 22, is challenging incumbent Tim McOsker for the L.A. City Council District 15 seat representing the Harbor area and Watts.
Other L.A. city elections
Hydee Feldstein Soto faces challengers Aida Ashouri, John McKinney and Marissa Roy in the L.A. city attorney race. Here is your election guide.
Your guide to the L.A. city controller race: Kenneth Mejia faces challenger Zach Sokoloff
Incumbent Kenneth Mejia, who is running for a second term, faces challenger Zach Sokoloff in the L.A. City Controller race.
What is measure TT? The proposition looks to increase the city’s hotel and short-term rental bed tax by 2% until the end of the Olympics, and 1% thereafter.
Measure TC would require online travel companies to pay taxes on their markups to L.A. customers. Proponents say the change would level the playing field between hotels and their online travel company counterparts.
L.A.’s measure CB represents a hope to crack down on illegal cannabis businesses by closing a legal loophole. Opponents say the measure may normalize illegal activity.
L.A. Unified school board
L.A. Unified Board of Education District 2 race will feature incumbent Rocío Rivas and challenger Raquel Zamora. Here is your election guide.
L.A. Unified Board of Education District 4 race will feature incumbent Nick Melvoin and challenger Ankur Patel. Here is your election guide.
Your guide to the L.A. Unified Board of Education District 6 race: Incumbent Kelly Gonez is unopposed
Two-term incumbent Kelly Gonez is unopposed for the L.A. Unified Board of Education District 6 seat. Here is your voting guide.
L.A. County elections
Faced with federal funding cuts, L.A. County voters will be asked this June if they want to pay a little more at the register to shore up the region’s public health system.
Incumbent Robert Luna will take on a crowded field in the race for Los Angeles County Sheriff. Key issues include oversight, jail conditions, recruitment and boosting department morale.
Five candidates are running for L.A. County assessor, and topics such as transparency and Proposition 13 are top of mind. Here is your election guide.
After more than a decade, Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis is termed out, opening a contest for a sprawling 1st District stretching from Silver Lake to Pomona that represents nearly 2 million people.
Supervisor Lindsey Horvath was a West Hollywood city councilmember when she first ran in 2022 in a six-person primary and is now the political veteran in a race that features three newcomers.
Judge elections
Fifteen Los Angeles Superior Court seats go to voters June 2, with only 11 races featuring competitive contests between two or more candidates. Here is your voter guide.
Governor’s race
The wide-open race to succeed Gavin Newsom as California governor has attracted a large and diverse field of candidates.
Eight gubernatorial candidates offer competing visions for California’s housing affordability and homelessness crises, revealing deep ideological divides over whether solutions require more supply, less regulation or expanded social services.
Villaraigosa hasn’t held office since 2013. That’s a problem for the former mayor, who is at the bottom of the polls.
U.S. House elections
California Congressional District 26 race: Democrats and Republicans will compete for Julia Brownley’s seat representing Ventura County’s suburbs and agricultural communities.
Two Republican House incumbents, Young Kim and Ken Calvert, share the newly drawn 40th District after redistricting and face an unusually strong Democratic field spanning Orange and Riverside counties.
California Congressional District 45 race: Democrat Derek Tran, who won by just over 600 votes in 2024, faces five Republican challengers to represent this Orange County district.
California Congressional District 47 race: Democratic incumbent Dave Min defends his Orange County seat after redistricting transformed it into a safely Democratic area.
Your guide to the California Congressional District 48 race: a battleground that could reshape Congress
California’s 48th District flipped from Republican stronghold to Democratic-leaning territory after redistricting, setting up a race that could determine control of Congress and challenge President Trump.
Other statewide races
Incumbent Rob Bonta faces challengers, including Republican Michael Gates, after Democrats cleared the path in the California Attorney General race.
The California state treasurer race will feature six candidates, including two Democrats and three Republicans, competing to replace termed-out Fiona Ma.
Your guide to the California secretary of state race: Democrat Shirley Weber vs. Republican Don Wagner
Democrat Shirley Weber, the incumbent, faces Republican Don Wagner in the race for California secretary of state. Here is your election guide.
Incumbent Malia Cohen faces Republican Herb Morgan and the Peace and Freedom Party’s Meghann Adams in the California state controller election.
More than a dozen candidates are competing to replace Eleni Kounalakis in the California lieutenant governor’s race.
Who will replace Ricardo Lara in the California insurance commissioner’s race? More than a half-dozen candidates, four Democrats and five Republicans, are competing in the election.
Your guide to the California state schools superintendent race: wide-open race to replace Tony Thurmond
The California state schools superintendent race is wide-open. Ten candidates are competing to succeed two-term incumbent Tony Thurmond.
How to vote
What you need to know about how to vote in California’s June primary election, and where to access more information about the ballot and races.
As the June primary election nears, Californians soon will begin voting by mail, drop box and in person. Here’s what you should know about where to submit your ballot.