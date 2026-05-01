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California

Where to vote in California’s June 2026 primary election

illustration of two map pins with voting checkmarks in blue and red
(Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)
Dakota Smith staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.
Karen Garcia.
By Dakota Smith and Karen Garcia
  • The last day to register to vote in the June 2 primary election is May 18.
  • You still can show up at a polling place and cast a ballot conditionally if you haven’t registered by election day.
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California’s primary election is almost here, and there are many ways to cast your ballot.

You can vote by mail, drop your ballot in a box or show up at a polling place on election day — June 2 — if you forgot to register to vote.

Here’s information on how and where to cast your ballot, according to the secretary of state’s office.

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illustration of the shape of California being slid into a ballot box in blue and red

California

Voter guide to the 2026 California primary election

California’s primary election takes place on June 2. Learn about L.A.’s city and county races and others for state offices.

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Check your registration

Make sure your voter registration is current by entering your name, date of birth and identification or Social Security number on the secretary of state’s website.

You can register to vote here. The last day to register for the primary is May 18. If you miss that deadline, you still can cast a ballot through the Conditional Voter Registration process — also known as same-day voter registration.

Prospective voters can visit a vote center, conditionally register and cast a ballot. Ballots are then counted after election officials finish the voter registration verification process, according to the secretary of state’s website.

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Finding your polling place

You can find your polling place here or by calling (800) 345-8683. All polling locations are open on election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In-person early voting locations will open throughout the state May 30. To find locations, visit your county elections official’s website or this site.

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Vote by mail

Ballots will go out to all registered California voters beginning May 4. Complete your ballot, put it in the provided envelope and sign the back. Put the envelope in your mailbox, give it to your mail carrier or take it to the post office. It must be postmarked on or before election day, June 2.

If mailing your ballot on election day, officials say to get a hand-stamped postmark from a postal employee inside the post office.

Many post offices no longer postmark mail the same day it is received because of adjustments to transportation operations at the United States Postal Service. If you live in an area affected by this change, mail your ballot before June 2.

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Drop off your ballot

Complete your ballot, put it in the provided envelope, sign it and drop it off at any vote center or ballot drop box in California starting May 5. All polling places and ballot drop boxes are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day. You can find your polling place here and a list of vote centers here.

You also can go directly to your county registrar’s website to find out where to submit your ballot locally.

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Give your ballot to someone to return for you

You can have someone return your ballot for you — but you must fill out the authorization section on the back of your ballot envelope for it to count.

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Voters with disabilities

Voters with disabilities have additional options, including Remote Accessible Vote-By-Mail and curbside voting. The remote system allows voters to make their ballot selections using compatible technology in the privacy of their home.

To use the system you’ll need to:

  • Download the system application
  • Mark the ballot selections on the app
  • Print the ballot
  • Sign the envelope provided with the vote-by-mail ballot or the voter’s own envelope
  • Return the printed and signed selections either by mail or by dropping it off at a voting location

Information about how to request this option can be found here.

Curbside voting allows voters to park as close as possible to the voting area, and election officials will bring you a roster to sign, a ballot and any other voting materials you may need.

All polling places and voting centers are required to be accessible to voters with disabilities and will have accessible voting machines.

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More information on voting options can be found here.

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Track your ballot

You can track your ballot on its way to being counted through the secretary of state’s website.

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Local resources

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s website lists voter centers and drop boxes. Check your local county registrar’s office for voter information; local county contact information can be found here.

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Dakota Smith

Dakota Smith is a staff writer in the Los Angeles Times’ Sacramento bureau, where she covers state government and politics. She was part of the team that won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for reporting on a leaked audio recording that upended City Hall politics. She joined the newsroom in 2016 and previously covered City Hall for the Los Angeles Daily News. She is a graduate of Lewis & Clark College.

Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

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