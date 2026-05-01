The votes are in: Big Bear celebrities Jackie and Shadow’s eaglets now have names

The two recently hatched eaglets of Big Bear’s Jackie and Shadow are officially named. Local students and the public landed on Sandy and Luna for the new chicks.

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The recently hatched eaglets of Big Bear’s famous bald eagle pair, Jackie and Shadow, officially have names.

Friends of Big Bear Valley announced Friday that the two chicks have been named Sandy and Luna following a communitywide naming contest and a final vote by Big Bear Valley third-graders.

According to Friends of Big Bear Valley, Sandy received 30 student votes and Luna received 25. The names were selected from thousands of public submissions, continuing a long-standing tradition that connects the Big Bear community with the bald eagles.

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Sandy was the most popular name, with 3,706 of the 63,915 names entries, according to Friends of Big Bear Valley.

Jackie and Shadow have drawn widespread attention in recent years through a live trail camera operated by Friends of Big Bear Valley, which streams their nesting activity to thousands of viewers online.

California Jackie and Shadow’s newest eaglets need names: Here’s how to pitch your ideas A naming contest has been launched for the two eaglets born this month to proud and plumed parents Jackie and Shadow, the widely followed Big Bear bald eagle pair whose lives are streamed online.

The name Sandy was chosen in honor of Sandy Steers, longtime biologist and the eagle’s live camera executive director.

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