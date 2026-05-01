Your guide to the California lieutenant governor’s race: long line to replace Eleni Kounalakis

Fiona Ma speaks at the California Democratic Convention at the Anaheim Convention Center. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

Ma is a certified public accountant serving as state treasurer.

She previously sat on the California Board of Equalization and the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. She also served three terms in the California Assembly, where she introduced legislation banning toxic chemicals and strengthening protections for domestic violence victims.

Ma believes her political experience sets her apart from other candidates. “It’s now more important than ever that we have qualified and experienced leaders in state government that know how to fight Trump,” she said.

If elected, Ma would consider some “thoughtfully done” tax increases. But she is opposed to the Billionaire Tax Act, a proposed state ballot initiative that would levy a one-time, 5% tax on the state’s billionaires to help offset recent federal cuts to healthcare and other programs.

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“We need billionaires here in California,” she said, adding the tax could push them to leave the state. “Our budget is highly dependent on personal income tax, corporation tax and sales taxes.”

Ma supports the death penalty for those who kill police officers in the line of duty or commit heinous crimes against women and children.

She does not agree with the state’s plan to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035, arguing that consumers should be free to make their own decisions. She said California can continue to fight climate change without mandating those vehicle restrictions.

Asked how she would approach conflicts with the Trump administration, Ma said she would try to find common ground.

“Our business is about people and relationships,” she said. “I think it would help if we had more open lines of communication where we can try to come to a compromise.”