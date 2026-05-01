Advertisement
California

El Cajon man gets 10 years for sex trafficking 15-year-old girl in California and Arizona

A San Diego police patch is displayed on a traffic officer's uniform.
(Kevin Carter / Getty Images)
Los Angeles Times intern Samantha Lee
By Samantha Lee
Connect
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • After pleading guilty to sex trafficking, an El Cajon man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

An El Cajon man who pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a 15-year-old girl in San Diego, Phoenix and Tuscon was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to prosecutors, Samuel Melvin Cooper, 21, had driven the teenage girl across state lines into Arizona for the purpose of performing sex work. Text messages obtained by San Diego law enforcement officials revealed he intended to leave the victim stranded there if she didn’t make him enough money.

Cooper was arrested in September 2024 by San Diego police during a traffic stop in an area notorious for street-based prostitution, according to prosecutors. Authorities said he had been using his phone to track two teenage girls, one of whom was the 15-year-old victim and the other an 18-year-old girl — a common practice among pimps.

Advertisement

Cooper pleaded guilty in October 2025 to one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking through force, fraud or coercion.

Nathan Chasing Horse in glasses and a gray suit sits in a courtroom and looks over his left shoulder.

Entertainment & Arts

‘Dances With Wolves’ actor Nathan Chasing Horse gets life sentence for sexual assault

Nathan Chasing Horse, best known for ‘Dances With Wolves,’ gets life in prison a month after he was convicted of sexually assaulting Indigenous women and girls.

In his plea, Cooper also admitted to sexually exploiting and prostituting another 15-year-old girl, with full knowledge of her age. Authorities recovered explicit videos and photographs of Cooper engaging in sexual conduct with the girl. According to the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force, her birth year was his phone password.

“We won’t allow children to be bought and sold,” said Adam Gordon, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of California. “This sentence reflects the profound harm caused when predators exploit minors for profit.”

Advertisement

Officials said that after Cooper’s arrest, the first victim, a runaway, was crying hysterically and denied any involvement in prostitution. Her mother, in a letter to the court, said her daughter is still lost to her family.

“That letter speaks more powerfully to the lasting trauma of living on the streets and being conditioned at such a young age that your worth is tied to commercial sex than any attorney can capture in words,” the government’s sentencing memo said.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Samantha Lee

Samantha Lee is an intern with the Los Angeles Times covering style, arts and culture for Image magazine. She’s currently studying journalism at USC and serves as editor in chief of SPEC Magazine. Previously, she covered news at the Straits Times in Singapore, where she was born and raised. When she’s not writing, she’s most likely experimenting with photography or catching a red-eye to a new city for its food.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement