Thousands rally in L.A. for May Day to protest immigration sweeps, high cost of living

Demonstrators raise their arms in solidarity during a May Day demonstration in front of Los Angeles City Hall on Friday.

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Thousands of people took to the streets in Los Angeles on Friday to mark International Workers’ Day amid heightened concerns about affordability, immigration sweeps and the Iran war.

The demonstration, dubbed “May Day Strong,” kicked off in MacArthur Park, where a coalition of community, labor and immigrant rights groups gathered before marching peacefully to City Hall.

Thousands of demonstrators blew horns and shook cowbells as they held signs that read, “Workers before billionaires” and, “Justice for workers,” while calling for an end to corporate greed, the war in Iran and immigration sweeps. The crowds’ chants included, “No justice, no peace” and, “This is what democracy looks like.”

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Lawrence Herrera of El Monte, dressed in 1776 attire, confronts Los Angeles police officers after they formed a skirmish line on Temple Street at Spring Street. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

U.S. recognition of International Workers’ Day, also called May Day, originated as labor rights movements fought for economic fairness by pushing for better pay and working conditions.

The first U.S. rally was held in Chicago in the 1880s when workers were pushing for an eight-hour work day. Though not on an official government holiday, crowds have since gathered around the country on the first of May to celebrate the achievements and struggles of the working class.

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In Los Angeles, past demonstrations have drawn hundreds of thousands of people who voiced their support for immigrant workers amid controversial enforcement policies.

A protester confronts officers in an LAPD skirmish line on Spring Street near a May Day demonstration in Los Angeles. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Friday’s rally marked the 20th anniversary of the “Day Without Immigrants,” which served as a general boycott in which more than 400,000 people participated to showcase their economic power in the U.S. and voice their opposition to a proposed immigration bill that would have made aiding undocumented immigrants a felony.

That 2006 demonstration happened two months after more than half a million people demonstrated in downtown L.A. against the same bill.

Much like the demonstrations two decades ago, organizers on Friday also called for a general boycott — no school, no work, no shopping — in an effort to demand that the country put workers above billionaires by taxing the rich.

A large puppet made by the East Yard Communities for Environmental Justice representing “Free the land, Free the water and Free the people” arrives at the May Day demonstration near City Hall. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

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The demonstration also touched on various issues that Americans have been facing including the rising cost of food and gas due in part to tariffs, the war in Iran and immigration sweeps that experts have said contributed to a shortage of agricultural workers.

Though mostly peaceful, demonstrators in L.A. at times found themselves facing off with the Los Angeles Police Department. No arrests had been made as of early Friday evening.