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Three people wounded in Skid Row shooting in downtown L.A.

An investigation is underway after three people were wounded in a shooting on Skid Row on April 30 in downtown Los Angeles.
An investigation is underway after three people were wounded in a shooting on Skid Row on April 30 in downtown Los Angeles. The shooter was not apprehended.
(OnScene.TV)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow

Three people were injured in a shooting on Skid Row Thursday evening in downtown Los Angeles, according to authorities.

The group — two women and a man — were near the northeast corner of San Julian and Sixth streets around 7:10 p.m. when a man walked up to them with a gun and started firing, according to LAPD Officer David Cuelar.

“This is where I do business,” the man allegedly said before shooting, the LAPD told City News Service.

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The victims were wounded while the gunman fled on foot northbound on San Julian Street, according to the LAPD. The victims, described by police as a 21-year-old man, a 62-year-old woman and woman in her 30s, were all hospitalized in stable condition.

No further suspect information was available.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

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