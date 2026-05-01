Three people wounded in Skid Row shooting in downtown L.A.

An investigation is underway after three people were wounded in a shooting on Skid Row on April 30 in downtown Los Angeles. The shooter was not apprehended.

Three people were injured in a shooting on Skid Row Thursday evening in downtown Los Angeles, according to authorities.

The group — two women and a man — were near the northeast corner of San Julian and Sixth streets around 7:10 p.m. when a man walked up to them with a gun and started firing, according to LAPD Officer David Cuelar.

“This is where I do business,” the man allegedly said before shooting, the LAPD told City News Service.

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The victims were wounded while the gunman fled on foot northbound on San Julian Street, according to the LAPD. The victims, described by police as a 21-year-old man, a 62-year-old woman and woman in her 30s, were all hospitalized in stable condition.

No further suspect information was available.