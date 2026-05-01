Three people wounded in Skid Row shooting in downtown L.A.
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Three people were injured in a shooting on Skid Row Thursday evening in downtown Los Angeles, according to authorities.
The group — two women and a man — were near the northeast corner of San Julian and Sixth streets around 7:10 p.m. when a man walked up to them with a gun and started firing, according to LAPD Officer David Cuelar.
“This is where I do business,” the man allegedly said before shooting, the LAPD told City News Service.
The victims were wounded while the gunman fled on foot northbound on San Julian Street, according to the LAPD. The victims, described by police as a 21-year-old man, a 62-year-old woman and woman in her 30s, were all hospitalized in stable condition.
No further suspect information was available.