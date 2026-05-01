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SoCal teen on electric dirt bike leads half a dozen patrol cars on bizarre, speedy pursuit

San Diego County Sheriff's confiscated e-bikes and e-motorcycles
Electric dirt bikes and motorcycles were impounded by San Diego County sheriff’s deputies in an enforcement operation in March. A teen on an electric dirt bike who led deputies on a chase this week is facing felony charges.
(San Diego County Sheriff’s Office)
Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Clara Harter
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  • A teen on an electric dirt bike was arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase through a residential San Diego County neighborhood.
  • The suspect sped through multiple red lights and slammed into a pursuing deputy’s motorcycle.
  • The incident underscores the dangers of e-motorcycles, which are popular among teens but not street legal.

A bizarre pursuit unfolded along the residential streets of Oceanside this week as a helicopter and half a dozen sheriff’s patrol cars chased a teen whizzing away from them on an electric dirt bike.

The suspect, identified as Hunter Bellish, is accused of speeding more than 50 mph, running multiple red lights and even knocking a deputy off a motorcycle, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested on suspicion of felony evading police and felony reckless driving.

The pursuit began at 3:15 p.m Tuesday, when a motorcycle deputy attempted a traffic stop as Bellish was riding an unregistered Arctic Leopard electric dirt bike, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The 19-year-old fled along North Melrose Drive, using the bicycle lane to speed past traffic.

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Bellish temporarily evaded authorities by making a sudden U-turn and accelerating directly at the pursuing motorcycle deputy. He slammed into the deputy’s motorcycle, knocking it over.

HERMOSA BEACH, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 05: Motor Officer Gerold Rodriguez, left, of the Hermosa Beach Police Department (HBPD), shown with HBPD Community Service Officer Nathaniel Soriano, writes citations for four juveniles who were riding their e-bikes along the Strand at the Pier Plaza on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025 in Hermosa Beach, California. Four juveniles were stopped and each given a citation by Police Officer Rodriguez for riding their e-bikes along The Strand. Their e-bikes were impounded and taken to the HBPD station. Teen e-bike culture in the South Bay and residents rising frustration with gang like activity after a 57-year-old resident was violently assaulted by a group of teens on e-bikes in Hermosa Beach. (Gary Coronado / For The Los Angeles Times)

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A viral video of teen e-bikers assaulting a Hermosa Beach man pushed simmering tensions over e-bike issues in the South Bay to a boiling point. Residents complain of unsafe riding, harassment and gang-like behavior.

A Sheriff’s Office helicopter then located Bellish a short distance away near Panorama Ridge and guided deputies to his location, where he was taken into custody without further incident.

Neither he nor the motorcycle deputy were injured during the pursuit.

But neighbor Jody Taylor, a former emergency medical technician who witnessed the incident, raised questions about the dangers of engaging the teen in such a chase.

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“Now we are doing police pursuits on e-bikes?” she told NBC7. “The amount of lives he put in jeopardy for that is so not worth it, including his own.”

Electric bikes, motorcycles and dirt bikes have surged in popularity in recent years and are especially popular among teenagers, offering them a new means of freedom and adrenaline. But the vehicles’ high speeds come with real dangers.

In April, a 14-year-old boy in Orange County was arrested on suspicion of hitting an 81-year-old pedestrian while riding an electric motorcycle, then fleeing the scene.

The victim, substitute teacher and veteran Ed Ashman, remained hospitalized in critical condition Thursday, according to an update posted on GoFundMe.

In September, a Los Angeles family filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Police Department alleging that officers intentionally rammed into their 16-year-old son’s motorbike with a police cruiser. The incident left the teen with “catastrophic injuries” including fractures to his shoulder, leg and jaw and severe internal bleeding, the lawsuit alleges.

Compton, Calif, United States - January 09: Briana Villaverde, a recipient of the now ended California E-bike Incentive program, bikes the LA River bike path on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 in Compton, Calif. (Carlin Stiehl/For The Times)

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As electric-bike usage has risen, so have e-bike injuries, and regulations in cities and states throughout the country are rapidly changing.

In response to Tuesday’s pursuit, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement reminding the public of the difference between e-bikes and electric motorcycles.

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“While properly classified and equipped e‑bikes may be operated on public roadways in accordance with California law, electric motorcycles are not permitted for use on public streets unless they meet the full requirements for street‑legal motorcycles, including registration, licensing and insurance,” the Sheriff’s Office stated.

In California, there are no age restrictions to ride Class 1 e-bikes, which are pedal-assisted, and Class 2 models, which are pedal- and throttle-assisted; both classes reach up to 20 mph. Class 3 e-bikes, which can go up to 28 mph, may be ridden only by those 16 and older.

The majority of electric motorcycles and dirt bikes cannot be registered for use on public streets. These vehicles are designed for riding off-road and can reach top speeds of 40 to 70 mph.

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Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

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