Tucker Carlson nicotine pouches among $4 million in stolen cargo recovered in Vernon

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau Cargo Criminal Apprehension Team served a search warrant in Vernon regarding a cargo theft investigation. The search warrant operation concluded with the arrest of one suspect and the seizing of approximately four million dollars of stolen cargo freight.

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One man was arrested and about $4 million in stolen cargo — televisions, shoes, printers and the nicotine pouches sold by conservative commentator Tucker Carlson — were recovered after the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant in Vernon.

Carlson had millions of dollars worth of boxes filled with ALP Drifter Nicotine pouches stolen in transit in March. Authorities did not say whether the recovered merchandise was from that stolen shipment.

The stolen goods were recovered by the Los Angeles County Sheriff‘s Department’s Major Crimes Bureau Cargo Criminal Apprehension Team. The suspect was arrested and booked on charges of receiving stolen property, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

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In March, ALP Supply Co. confirmed that more than 378,000 tins of its nicotine pouches were stolen after they were picked up from a Southern California facility. The carrier that hauled the cargo away had presented what appeared to be legitimate credentials and the truck appeared to be headed to Kentucky before the company lost communication with the truck, according to authorities.

The company announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the shipment, or conviction of the people responsible.

Authorities did not immediately disclose the exact location where the warrant was served or where the goods were located, but released multiple images of boxes atop wooden pallets inside and just outside what appeared to be a warehouse.

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Nicotine pouches, televisions, shoes, printers, data center cooling equipment, speakers and skin care cosmetics were among the goods recovered, according to a statement released by the Sheriff’s Department.

Based on the photos, the items appeared to be from companies like ALP Drifter Nicotine, Footlocker, Epson, DeepCool AI, Renkus-Heinz and Medicube.