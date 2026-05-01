Woman bitten on the ankle by a rattlesnake, seventh reported bite in Ventura County

William Hayes, a research biologist at Loma Linda University and expert on Southern California rattlesnakes, finds an adult male red diamond rattlesnake at San Timoteo Canyon in Riverside County on March 18, 2024.

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A rattlesnake nipped a woman on the ankle during a hike, in Ventura County marking the seventh reported snake bite in the county this year, officials say.

The female hiker was walking on Long Canyon Trail, a 2.35-mile-long route in the Wood Ranch neighborhood of Simi Valley, on Thursday afternoon.

Ventura County Fire Department officials received a 911 call at 2:40 p.m. reporting that a rattlesnake bit the woman on her ankle, said Andrew Dowd, a department spokesperson.

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Authorities have not released the hiker’s identity.

Firefighter paramedics were able to access and respond to the woman both on the ground and from the air.

“Anytime we have a remote rescue, we also dispatch one of our rescue helicopters, staffed with paramedics and other crew chiefs to be able to perform a remote rescue, if necessary,” he said.

The woman sustained a minor injury from the bite, and paramedics took her to the hospital by helicopter, “given her location and the desire to get her to the hospital quickly,” in stable condition, Dowd said.

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Rattlesnake encounters in Ventura County and elsewhere in California

The latest rattlesnake bite is the seventh reported in Ventura County over the course of about six weeks, Dowd said.

“Year to year comparison, we are definitely seeing more rattlesnake bites this year than we have in previous years,” he said.

In 2025, the county reported a total of nine rattlesnake bites. Reports of bites have been on the rise across central and southern California since March, a month ahead of a typical rattlesnake season that occurs from April through October.

Unseasonably warm weather patterns at the start of the year signaled to the serpents that they could leave their winter retreats in search of food and mates.

The odds of run-ins between outdoor enthusiasts and rattlesnakes have increased as people have hit the trails these last two months.

There have been three snake-related fatalities between March and April. The fatal bites occurred in Ventura, Orange and Mendocino Counties.

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In March, the California Poison Control System reported 77 calls regarding rattlesnake bites in the first three months of 2026. The agency has not released the latest number of calls yet.

On average, the agency receives between 290 and 390 reports of rattlesnake bites annually.

A majority of serpent encounters reported by the Times have occurred on trails or in communities that are closer to nature.

The most recent fatality in April occurred on a rural property in the unincorporated community of Redwood Valley in Mendocino County. A snake bit a 78-year-old woman three times, and she died two days later in the hospital.

Despite the uptick in serpent bites and related deaths, a fatal rattlesnake bite remains a rare occurrence. About 8,000 people are bitten by venomous snakes annually, and only around five of the people who are bitten typically die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Ventura County, Dowd said that rattlesnake bites account for 1/10 or 1% of emergency response calls the department receives — a higher volume of calls involves remote rescues on trails due to falls that caused traumatic injuries or people experiencing cardiac arrest.

Dowd said he’s not making light of the situation. The community should be cautious when enjoying outdoor recreational areas.

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“Regardless of whether we have a massive statistical shift in the number by the significant increase, every one of these calls has the potential to be a life-threatening emergency, and that’s how serious they are,” Dowd said. “So taking precautions is extremely important.”

What to do if you spot a rattlesnake

Co-existing with rattlesnakes is vital as humans share outdoor spaces with the serpents.

Avoid a rattlesnake, as they try to avoid you, by staying on a designated trail and being aware of where you’re stepping.

If you see a rattlesnake in the wild, experts say, the best thing you can do is put distance between it and yourself. Back away from the snake slowly.

And, if you are wondering about whether you are within striking distance, then you are too close, said Greg Pauly, curator of herpetology at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.

“Give rattlesnakes at least three to four feet of space, and more for larger individuals,” he said.

During a hike, if you need to take a break on a log or a rock, make sure to inspect it before taking a seat — it could be a serpent’s resting spot.

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If a rattlesnake bites you, call 911 immediately and call the California Poison Control System hotline at (800) 222-1222 for additional advice.