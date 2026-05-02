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Sonic booms expected at rocket launch in Santa Barbara

The SpaceX "Falcon 9" rocket is seen from El Porto on Monday, April 6, 2026, in Manhattan Beach, CA.
The SpaceX “Falcon 9” rocket is seen from El Porto on Monday, April 6, 2026, in Manhattan Beach.
(Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard
By Christopher Goffard
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Sonic booms are expected along California’s Central Coast late Saturday as SpaceX launches a Falcon 9 rocket into orbit.

SpaceX said there is a 37-minute launch window for the CAS500-2 mission that opens at 11:59 p.m., with a backup window 24 hours later. The rocket is slated to catapult into low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County carrying dozens of satellites.

Residents of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties may hear the booms, depending on weather and other conditions, SpaceX said.

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It is the 54th launch of the year for Elon Musk’s commercial rocket company and the 33rd flight for the first-stage booster, which is expected to return to a landing platform at Vandenberg about eight minutes after launch.

The rocket will be carrying 45 satellites into orbit, but its primary payload is an Earth-observation satellite developed by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, according to Space.com.

The Korean satellite was supposed to be launched in 2022 with a Soyuz rocket, but the plan was scrapped after Russia’s attack on Ukraine that year, according to the website.

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SpaceX was responsible for most of the 71 rockets launched last year from Vandenberg, one of the world’s busiest spaceports.

Viewers can watch a live webcast of the launch on SpaceX’s website and on X.

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Christopher Goffard

Christopher Goffard is an author and a staff writer for the Los Angeles Times. He shared in the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for the paper’s Bell coverage and has twice been a Pulitzer finalist for feature writing, in 2007 and 2014. His novel “Snitch Jacket” was a finalist for the Edgar Allan Poe Award for Best First Novel. His book “You Will See Fire: A Search for Justice in Kenya,” based on his Times series, was published in 2011.

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