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Beverly Hills police pursuit ends in crash and standoff with officers

Law enforcement officers and vehicles parked with roof lights on
A brief police chase has turned into an hours-long standoff in Beverly Hills on Sunday evening.
(KTLA-TV)
Los Angeles Times reporter Rong-Gong Lin II
By Rong-Gong Lin II
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A standoff is underway after a suspect fled from Beverly Hills police in a pickup truck and crashed into a vehicle Sunday afternoon.

As of Sunday evening, traffic was snarled at Robertson Boulevard and Burton Way, which is on the border between Beverly Hills and the Los Angeles neighborhood of Beverly Grove. Officers were attempting to negotiate with the suspect to exit the vehicle. An L.A. County SWAT team is on scene, KTLA-TV Channel 5 reported.

Beverly Hills police attempted to pull over the suspect, who was driving a gray Ford pickup truck, at around 1:30 p.m. after they received an automated license plate recognition alert tying the the vehicle to a felony under investigation.

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Police tried pulling over the suspect around the area of Beverly and San Vicente boulevards, a major intersection adjacent to the Beverly Center shopping mall and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

There was a short pursuit that ended when the pickup truck crashed with a vehicle at Robertson Boulevard and Burton Way, police said in a statement.

Police were still trying to negotiate the surrender of the suspect or suspects inside the pickup truck as of Sunday just after 5 p.m.

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Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and other natural disasters, public health and extreme weather. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at The Times in 2004.

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