Mt. Wilson trail hiker dies following steep ravine fall

Firefighters respond to a hiker falling into a ravine at Mt. Wilson on Saturday May 2, 2026.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A hiker was declared dead Saturday after being pulled from a ravine following a fall along a Mt. Wilson trail.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department responded to a report shortly before noon of a male adult who had fallen “a significant distance,” a statement by the department issued Sunday said.

Firefighter specialist Pauline McGee said the incident occurred at Mt. Wilson Road and the Little Santa Anita fire break.

Advertisement

Personnel from the sheriff’s Temple Station, the Air 5 rescue helicopter and the Sierra Madre Search & Rescue teams responded, the statement said.

The report did not clarify whether the hiker died of injuries suffered in the fall or a medical event. A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which also responded, said reports indicated that responding sheriff’s deputies administered CPR before declaring the man dead.

An investigation into the circumstances of the fall continues, but no foul play is suspected, the sheriff’s statement said. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office will respond to conduct itson-scene investigation, it said.

Advertisement

The sheriff’s department advised hikers to use caution on the trails and be mindful of changing terrain conditions.

The online trail review site AllTrails describes the 14-mile trail as “rocky, exposed, and steep in several sections.”