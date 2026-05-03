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Mt. Wilson trail hiker dies following steep ravine fall

Firefighters respond to a hiker falling into a ravine at Mt. Wilson on Saturday May 2, 2026.
Firefighters respond to a hiker falling into a ravine at Mt. Wilson on Saturday May 2, 2026.
(RMG Media)
Los Angeles Times reporter Doug Smith
By Doug Smith
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A hiker was declared dead Saturday after being pulled from a ravine following a fall along a Mt. Wilson trail.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department responded to a report shortly before noon of a male adult who had fallen “a significant distance,” a statement by the department issued Sunday said.

Firefighter specialist Pauline McGee said the incident occurred at Mt. Wilson Road and the Little Santa Anita fire break.

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Personnel from the sheriff’s Temple Station, the Air 5 rescue helicopter and the Sierra Madre Search & Rescue teams responded, the statement said.

The report did not clarify whether the hiker died of injuries suffered in the fall or a medical event. A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which also responded, said reports indicated that responding sheriff’s deputies administered CPR before declaring the man dead.

An investigation into the circumstances of the fall continues, but no foul play is suspected, the sheriff’s statement said. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office will respond to conduct itson-scene investigation, it said.

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The sheriff’s department advised hikers to use caution on the trails and be mindful of changing terrain conditions.

The online trail review site AllTrails describes the 14-mile trail as “rocky, exposed, and steep in several sections.”

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Doug Smith

Los Angeles Times senior writer Doug Smith scouts Los Angeles for the ragged edges where public policy meets real people, combining data analysis and gumshoe reporting to tell L.A. stories through his more than 50 years of experience covering the city.

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