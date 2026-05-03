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Triple shooting near Florence-Firestone strip mall kills one, injures two

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies responded early this morning to reports of a shooting at Firestone Boulevard
One man died, and two others were wounded early Sunday in a shootout outside a strip mall in unincorporated Florence-Firestone.
(KNN.NEWS)
Los Angeles Times reporter Doug Smith
By Doug Smith
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One man died, and two others were wounded early Sunday in a shootout outside a strip mall in unincorporated Florence-Firestone.

Deputies from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Century Station responded to a report of a gunshot victim shortly before 2 a.m., approximately 1:57 a.m. in the 1600 block of Firestone Boulevard, said the department.

Responding deputies found two victims who had suffered gunshots while standing in the strip mall parking lot. A security guard working at another location on the block, and not an intended target, was struck by a stray bullet.

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A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victims were transported for treatment of gunshot wounds. They were a 25-year-old in stable condition and a 27-year-old in critical condition. The statement did clarify which of the victims was the security guard.

Homicide investigators working the case provided no vehicle or suspect descriptions to the public.

They urged anyone with information about the shooting to call 323-890-5500.

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Doug Smith

Los Angeles Times senior writer Doug Smith scouts Los Angeles for the ragged edges where public policy meets real people, combining data analysis and gumshoe reporting to tell L.A. stories through his more than 50 years of experience covering the city.

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