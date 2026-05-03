Redondo Beach Pier evacuated due to ‘police activity’

Redondo Beach police issued an evacuation order at the Redondo Beach Pier Sunday morning due to “police activity.” The evacuation comes on the final day of the BeachLife Festival.

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Redondo Beach officials called on the public to evacuate and avoid the Redondo Beach Pier Sunday morning.

The city’s police department issued a statement about the situation at around 11 a.m. through the city’s alert system.

“Police Activity on the Pier. Anyone in the area of the pier is requested to evacuate safely,” the statement read. “Catalina [Avenue] between Torrance [Boulevard] and Beryl [Street] are closed. Please stay away from the pier area until further notice.”

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The Times has reached out to the Redondo Beach Police Department for more information regarding the unfolding situation. The department issued an update on X at 11:57 a.m. saying the pier will remain closed until further notice.

Sunday also marked the last day of the Redondo Beach-set BeachLife Festival, which planned to open its doors at noon and was scheduled to feature performances from musical acts My Morning Jacket, Peach Pit, Sheryl Crow and James Taylor.

The Times has yet to receive a response from organizers of the BeachLife Festival regarding their current plans for Sunday’s events.

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This is a developing story .