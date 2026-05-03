Advertisement
California

Two dead, including 1-year-old, in Playa Del Rey hit-and-run crash

A fatal two-vehicle collision occurred on Culver Blvd and Vista Del Mar in Playa Del Rey.
Two people, including a 1-year-old, died after a Sunday morning hit-and-run collision near the intersection of Culver Boulevard and Vista Del Mar in Playa Del Rey.
(ONSCENE.TV)
By Carlos De LoeraStaff Writer 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Two people, including a 1-year-old, died after a Sunday morning hit-and-run collision in Playa Del Rey.

The two-car crash occurred at 4:34 a.m. Sunday morning on Vista Del Mar Lane near Culver Boulevard. A southbound vehicle crossed into the northbound lane and struck a second oncoming vehicle, Los Angeles police said.

Responding officers and emergency officials identified four crash victims at the scene.

One man died at the site of the crash as result of his injuries.

Paramedics took three others to the hospital. A 1-year-old child died at the hospital.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a woman involved in the collision was in critical condition while in transit to the hospital. A second man made it to the hospital alive, but his current condition was not known, the LAPD said.

Advertisement

The relationship between the victims was not immediately known.

The driver responsible for the crash — who drove a white Jeep, ran away from the scene and headed northbound on Vista Del Mar. They remain at large.

The LAPD’s investigation is ongoing.

More to Read

CaliforniaCrime & Courts

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is a reporter with De Los, the Los Angeles Times vertical that explores Latino culture and identity. He previously worked at The Times as a reporter with the Fast Break team, a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement