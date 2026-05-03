Two dead, including 1-year-old, in Playa Del Rey hit-and-run crash

Two people, including a 1-year-old, died after a Sunday morning hit-and-run collision near the intersection of Culver Boulevard and Vista Del Mar in Playa Del Rey.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Two people, including a 1-year-old, died after a Sunday morning hit-and-run collision in Playa Del Rey.

The two-car crash occurred at 4:34 a.m. Sunday morning on Vista Del Mar Lane near Culver Boulevard. A southbound vehicle crossed into the northbound lane and struck a second oncoming vehicle, Los Angeles police said.

Responding officers and emergency officials identified four crash victims at the scene.

One man died at the site of the crash as result of his injuries.

Paramedics took three others to the hospital. A 1-year-old child died at the hospital.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a woman involved in the collision was in critical condition while in transit to the hospital. A second man made it to the hospital alive, but his current condition was not known, the LAPD said.

Advertisement

The relationship between the victims was not immediately known.

The driver responsible for the crash — who drove a white Jeep, ran away from the scene and headed northbound on Vista Del Mar. They remain at large.

The LAPD’s investigation is ongoing.