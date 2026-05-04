DUI driver crashes into ambulance responding to emergency, Salinas police say

An AMR ambulance in Salinas responding to a medical emergency with lights and siren activated was struck head-on by a Chevy Cruze on Saturday night.

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Medical workers headed to an emergency in Central California ended up needing the hospital themselves after they were hit by a suspected drunk driver over the weekend, police said.

An AMR ambulance was traveling east on East Boronda Road in Salinas with its emergency lights and siren on when it was struck head-on by a Chevy Cruze traveling west, the Salinas Police Department said in a news release. An investigation revealed the Cruze’s driver, Armando Ortiz Mendoza, 26, crossed over the double yellow line into oncoming traffic and caused the crash, according to the release.

Mendoza and two emergency medical professionals who were inside the ambulance were injured and taken to local hospitals, police said.

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A breathalyzer test showed that Mendoza’s blood alcohol content was .20%, more than twice the legal limit, police said.

A beer can was found at the scene, according to police. Mendoza was booked into jail on suspicion of felony DUI.

“Driving under the influence is not a mistake without consequences. In this case, two emergency medical professionals were injured while trying to help someone else,” police said in a statement. “Make the safe choice!!! Never drive impaired. Plan ahead, use a rideshare, call a friend, or stay where you are. One decision can change lives in an instant.”