275-pound bear causes stir at Hansen Dam, runs from rangers but conks out on a wall

Law enforcement looks at a bear that was sedated after roaming a neighborhood on Monday in Pacoima, CA.

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California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials captured a bear Monday at Hansen Dam a day after it caused a stir among residents and triggered a police response.

A dramatic scene unfolded Sunday at Hansen Dam Recreation Area, in the San Fernando Valley near Pacoima, as an ursine interloper came too close for comfort to weekend crowds at the park.

In video obtained by KTLA, a large bear could be seen walking close to crowds of several dozen onlookers.

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A woman hugs a child at the site where a roaming bear was captured Monday in the Hansen Dam neighborhood. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Police and Fish and Wildlife officials were at the scene Sunday, according to KTLA. They were there again Monday when the bear started to move.

Video of the pursuit broadcast on KTLA showed the bear running around the neighborhood as residents kept their distance and park rangers angled for a shot. The bear was eventually hit with a dart and fell asleep on top of a cinder block wall dividing two properties, its body straddling either side.

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“We captured the bear today, took his vitals, collared him, gave him an ear tag,” said Steve Gonzalez, a CDFW spokesperson, on Monday.

The bear is 45 years old and weighs 275 pounds: a healthy weight, Gonzalez said. After being tagged and collared, the animal was released into Angeles National Forest.

“We call it a no harm, no foul bear,” Gonzalez said, as there were no reports of home break-ins or incidents with people. “It’s a first-time offender.”