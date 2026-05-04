Nevada’s hidden earthquake risk revealed as Las Vegas, Reno shake

Items are scattered across grocery store aisle floors in Fallon, Nev., after a magnitude 5.7 earthquake on April 13.

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A recent series of earthquakes in Nevada has served as a jolting reminder of the state’s seismic risk.

It started with a scary earthquake near Reno, then more unsettling shaking near Las Vegas. Neither earthquake caused significant damage, but it has gotten Nevada talking about the large geological forces that caused them.

Although California is known for its seismic activity, experts say, the danger does not stop at the state line. There are many fault systems that crisscross the California-Nevada border, and one area scientists worry about is the Lake Tahoe Basin, according to Christie Rowe, director of the Nevada Seismological Laboratory.

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“There are some big faults under the lake there,” she said. “They’ve had pretty major earthquakes in the past.”

The latest sizable quake in the Silver State in recent days struck at 1:17 a.m. Friday, a magnitude 5.2 about 40 miles east of Reno. Just two days earlier, a magnitude 4.4 rumbled in the desert about 60 miles north of Sin City, where some people reported weak shaking.

The area east of Reno also endured a flurry of seismic activity earlier in April. The most powerful of that series was a magnitude 5.7 earthquake 45 miles east of the city that was powerful enough to cause moderate-to-strong shaking in the small town of Silver Springs and knock items off shelves and out of cupboards, according to media reports. There were no reports of significant injuries or damage from that quake, which hit on April 13.

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The spate of quakes is a reminder that earthquakes are indeed a threat to Nevada — less profound than the seismic risk in California, for sure, but every bit as real.

Perhaps less well-known is that Las Vegas is surrounded on all sides by faults, which might come as a surprise since a damaging earthquake hasn’t hit the city in its short modern history.

But if, and when, one strikes, the repercussions could be dire. A hypothetical magnitude 7 earthquake near Las Vegas could cause about $21 billion in damage, ripping through vulnerable buildings and infrastructure, according to the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology.

Incline Village — a town on the northeastern edge of Lake Tahoe — “closed a school when they discovered they were on the Incline fault, which had generated a magnitude 7 in geologic history,” Rowe said.

World & Nation Geologists Predict Possible Tsunami at Lake Tahoe Study suggests two underwater faults could each generate 7.1 quakes, swamping areas near shore with 30-foot waves. But they note that perennial risk of fires and floods still poses much greater danger by comparison.

The Tahoe Basin can see quakes that strong every few thousand years, scientists say. Quakes of that magnitude can even pose a risk of tsunami-like waves on the lake itself, with possible heights of more than 30 feet — capable of inundating many areas near the shoreline.

The last major temblor on the West Tahoe fault, along Lake Tahoe’s western shore, is capable of an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 to 7.4. The last massive temblor there was about 4,000 years ago.

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Quakes are also capable of producing landslides in the Tahoe Basin. One landslide that occurred roughly 50,000 years ago may have caused wave heights higher than 100 feet.

The threat of quakes causing landslides in lake areas isn’t just theoretical. A magnitude 7.2 quake in 1959 centered in Montana near Yellowstone National Park triggered the largest quake-triggered landslide on record in North America. Of the 28 people killed, 26 died when the landslide buried an overflow camping area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Among fault systems that Rowe worries about for Las Vegas in particular is to the west of the city: the Death Valley fault system and faults in the neighboring valleys.

“We know that those faults have generated magnitude 7s,” Rowe said.

The Death Valley fault system is about 95 miles away from Las Vegas. Another, the Hurricane fault system, is about 75 miles away, “kind of in the northern corner of Arizona and up into Utah,” according to Rowe.

The latter is “a pretty big fault but has been pretty quiet lately,” she said.

“And then there’s a couple of faults in Las Vegas itself,” she added, but not too much is known about them. Part of the problem is that many of the subtle land formations scientists need to study to uncover evidence of past quakes have already been built over.

Nevada lacks a key seismic safety tool that California, Oregon and Washington all have — the earthquake early warning system run by the USGS, which sends alerts to smartphones or computers before the shaking starts.

Congress has allocated money to the USGS to implement that system in Nevada, but more funds are needed to build the system out in that state. Budgetary cuts to the USGS and hiring freezes have made efforts to expand the earthquake early-warning system challenging, Rowe said.

“How can you expand a program to a bigger area when the agency that runs it is short of staff?” Rowe said.

California Earthquake swarms keep rattling the Bay Area. What’s going on? The clusters of earthquakes have all been underneath the East Bay suburb of San Ramon, which is close to the Calaveras fault. There were at least 19 earthquakes of magnitude 2 or greater on Monday alone.

Notably, seismic sensors from Nevada are available to help warn Californians that a huge Las Vegas quake has begun and that incoming shaking is seconds away.

“Ironically, if we had a Las Vegas-area earthquake, the Californians who would be affected by that would get warnings,” Rowe said. “But in Nevada, we would not be sent the warnings.”

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Among the vulnerabilities Nevada has are unreinforced brick buildings, and there could be tens of thousands of them across the state. Brick buildings are among the deadliest types of structures in an earthquake, as walls collapsing outward can kill people walking on a sidewalk and even crush cars and buses with deadly force.

A partially collapsing brick building in San Francisco crushed cars during the magnitude 6.9 Loma Prieta earthquake. Five people died after the brick building’s fourth-story wall fell onto the parking lot below. (C.E. Meyer / U.S. Geological Survey)

The recently quake-struck community of Silver Springs is built on an old lake bed that amplifies shaking from an earthquake, and there are a lot of mobile homes there, according to Rowe.

In general, mobile homes are two to fives times more vulnerable in an earthquake than wood-frame houses, according to earthquake experts in California.

“I’ve been getting a lot of calls from residents of Silver Springs who are feeling the aftershocks — even down to magnitude 3,” Rowe said. “So they’ve been speaking about what seems like continuous shaking when they’re having repeated aftershocks right after the main shock.”

One woman said she was with her daughter at home when the quake hit.

“It was hard to walk. I tried to grab her to go under a table. And it was, like, hard to move and maneuver and we just heard stuff falling,” she told KTVN-TV. The shaking “was really nerve-racking” and strong enough to break her TV.

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Nevada has largely escaped destructive earthquakes since the 1960s, except for the magnitude 6 Wells earthquake of 2008, which caused an abandoned two-story building to collapse and two more buildings to partially collapse and damaged about 30 others in the northeast part of the state. Officials reported $19 million in damage.

But from the 1850s to the 1950s, there were 22 earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater in Nevada.

In 2020, there was a magnitude 6.5 earthquake in Nevada, but it was in a remote spot — about 200 miles northwest of Las Vegas and 125 miles southeast of Carson City. The Nevada Highway Patrol reported quake damage to a half-mile section of U.S. Highway 95, where large cracks appeared. Crews made a temporary quick fix by shaving off the lifted section of the highway to reduce bumps felt by motorists.

Even a magnitude 6 or 7 earthquake that’s far away from a city can cause damage or death. The first documented quake-related death in Nevada occurred during one of the two powerful Ridgecrest quakes in early July 2019, which also sent shaking across a swath of Southern California.

The body of Troy Ray, 55, was found on July 9, 2019; apparently, he had been working underneath his Jeep in his hometown of Pahrump, Nev., about 95 miles northeast of the epicenter, and his vehicle was believed to have fallen on him.

So are the latest earthquakes in Nevada a sign to worry?

They’re actually “basically normal for Nevada earthquakes,” Rowe said. And “these Nevada quakes don’t change anything for California’s earthquake risk.”

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Still, big earthquakes can happen without warning, and it’s part of the risk of living in places like California and Nevada.

People should participate in earthquake drills such as ShakeOut, Rowe said, which is set for Oct. 15 and reminds people what to do when they feel shaking from a quake: drop, cover and hold on.

“At 10:15 a.m., the schoolkids will do it,” Rowe said, “but everyone should do it.”