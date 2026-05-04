Ring camera footage shows knife-wielding man acting erratically before arrest in Sacramento

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A man wielding a knife and behaving erratically outside homes in a Sacramento County neighborhood was arrested, released and then arrested again within hours, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Ring camera footage from the Arden area in Sacramento shows the man gripping a knife, raising it into the air and jumping around while pacing near residences along La Sierra Drive reportedly attempting to access homes, according to authorities.

Deputies responded to the area Thursday evening and identified the suspect as 56-year-old Brian Mattson. He was taken into custody without incident. The only immediate charge available was misdemeanor trespassing, according to investigators.

Brian Mattson (Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office)

Despite already being on felony probation, Mattson was released from custody less than two hours later after the Sacramento County probation department declined to issue a hold on him, authorities said.

Within hours of his release, deputies were called to a business near Fair Oaks Boulevard and San Lucas Way for another report of trespassing involving Mattson. He was located at the scene and arrested without incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office. After the second arrest, a probation violation hold was approved.

Mattson is being held at the Sacramento County main jail with no bail and a court date set for May 5, according to inmate records.