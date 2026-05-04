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SoCal 12-year-old on e-bike collides with a Tesla, suffers significant head injuries

Google street view of Del Mar Heights Road and Old Carmel Valley Road.
A 12-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries after he was riding an e-bike and crashed with a Tesla on Saturday at Del Mar Heights Road and Old Carmel Valley Road.
(Google Street view)
Salvador Hernandez. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Salvador Hernandez
Staff Writer Follow

A 12-year-old boy riding an e-bike was seriously injured after crashing with a Tesla in San Diego on Saturday, officials said.

The boy was riding the e-bike westbound in the bike lane on Del Mar Heights Road at about 5:40 p.m., San Diego police said in a statement.

A 64-year-old man driving a 2023 Tesla Model Y was traveling in the same direction. The 12-year-old attempted to turn left from the bike lane onto Old Carmel Valley Road when he collided with the front passenger side of the Tesla, police said in the statement.

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The boy suffered multiple head injuries, according to police, as well as a broken clavicle.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery. Police described his injuries as life-threatening.

The department said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The San Diego Police Department’s Traffic Division is investigating the crash.

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Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

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