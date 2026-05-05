Hitman hired to kill CHP captain’s husband gets life sentence

Former CHP Capt. Julie Harding conspiried with Thomas O’Donnell to kill her estranged husband, Michael Harding. Julie Harding died of an apparent suicide in 2022.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The man that a California Highway Patrol captain hired to kill her husband four years ago has been sentenced to life in prison for the killing.

Prosecutors in Kentucky, where the killing occurred, alleged that Thomas O’Donnell, 64, had conspired with CHP Capt. Julie Harding to kill her estranged husband, Michael Harding. A jury found O’Donnell guilty of the murder on Friday and gave him a life sentence on Monday.

The murder was committed Sept. 19, 2022. O’Donnell was arrested Dec. 8 at Sacramento International Airport. Julie Harding died of an apparent suicide two days later.

Advertisement

Investigators connected O’Donnell to the crime and O’Donnell to Julie Harding using cellphone data. The data indicated O’Donnell was near Julie Harding’s home in Sacramento two days before the murder. Julie Harding had worked for the CHP for 22 years and, since 2018, had headed the department’s Yuba-Sutter office. She was on leave at the time of her death.